Interim Superintendent spends first days at NK District

Nashwauk-Keewatin Interim Superintendent Matt Grose is getting to know the district, he reported to board directors last week.

Grose spent his first day on site last Wednesday and said he spent the time “getting up to speed” and meeting with staff. “I’m really excited to be here and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work for Nashwauk-Keewatin,” he said.

Grose is superintendent of Deer River Schools and chairs the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative. He recently fulfilled superintendent duties for the Greenway School District while officials searched for a new top administrator. The NK School District parted ways with its own superintendent Lance Northey last month. The departure was attributed to differences in opinion regarding the leadership and future direction of the district.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a resolution for the issuance of $2.1 million general obligation OPEB (other post-retirement benefits)bonds.

• Approved posting a part-time community education/facilities position.

• Approved having the high school prom at Cloverdale Hall. The evening’s Grand March will take place at the high school.

• Approved a bid for the renovation of bathrooms at Keewatin Elementary.

• Approved the hire of Scott Reasor, Pam Roberts and Sabra Shevich as para-professionals.