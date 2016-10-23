IRRRB approves loans for aircraft parts manufacturer

By Ron Brochu

Two loans were approved Monday to create a new aircraft parts manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids.

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board approved the loan to ACC Manufacturing, which currently makes the parts overseas.

Initially, ACC will manufacture existing aircraft parts for Eclipse Aerospace of Albuquerque, N.M., but it later could expand to include additional parts for Eclipse and Kestrel Aircraft, which are both part of One Aviation, a holding company, said its CEO Alan Klapmeier.

At first, ACC intends to create 20 jobs in structures at the Grand Rapids Airport.

“We expect it will be more,” Klapmeier noted, but the initial goal is to start out small.

When he led Kestrel and sought to manufacture a small turbojet in Superior, the strategy was just the opposite, said Klapmeier, who also was a co-founder of Cirrus Design in Duluth.

“The city of Superior has been fantastic and Douglas County has been fantastic. To say we’re disappointed with the performance of state of Wisconsin would be an understatement. The Kestrel project is moving very slowly forward. Our priority is Eclipse, not Kestrel, right now,” said Klapmeier, who previously has alleged Wisconsin did not come through with all the funding it promised.

While Kestrel established and continues to operate an engineering office in Superior, Klapmeier said the Kestrel aircraft might not be manufactured there.

“There’s no decision to stay there. The state would like to complain about that but they don’t get to. If the program had been funded as envisioned, which included the economic development pieces, then it would get done in Superior. The ‘if’ part didn’t happen. The city has still been great and maybe it will happen there, but maybe it won’t,” he said, hinting the work might go to another city having space available at an airport.

His thinly veiled reference to Grand Rapids was not lost on IRRRB commissioners. Jason Metsa, a Minnesota legislator who serves on the board, said “under Scott Walker’s leadership, things fell through. I’m glad to know Minnesota is a better place to do business than Wisconsin.” Metsa is a Democrat and Walker is a Republican.

State Sen. Tom Bakk, who also sits on the IRRRB, suggested the state of Minnesota could be called on to provide assistance if Klapmeier’s firms need to expand.

The $1.5 million loan and a $293,000 loan to the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority to help ACC establish a composite parts facility at the Grand Rapids Airport were approved unanimously.