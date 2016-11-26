ISD 316 grapples with declining test scores

By Kathy Lynn,

KOZY/KMFY Radio

Only 20 percent of Greenway High school students are proficient in math. Statewide MCA-111 testing results were presented at last week’s ISD 316 school board meeting that show this year’s 11th grade students are falling behind. Statewide, 47 percent of students are proficient at grade 11. Of last year’s 11th graders, 30 percent were proficient. The 2018 class consists of 73 students, only 15 of which are deemed proficient.

Director Mike Williams told the board, “I have some major concern with the scores.” Williams said he tried to track this year’s 11th graders from the last time they were tested, in 7th grade, and found a significant drop.

Principal Jeff Britten told the board that math teachers are already looking at proficiency benchmarks and using more testing data to more effectively track students’ progress. Math teachers met last week for half a day. He said, “our math teachers will be meeting, diving into this data, looking at specifically what standards they have covered this far, and what’s next in the sequence, where they will go with interventions, what kind of reports will be helpful, and additional assessments to utilize.”

Sixty-seven percent of tenth graders performed above average in their reading proficiency, beating the statewide standard of fifty-nine percent. School-wide, Greenway outpaced the statewide average in reading scores.

The board recognized the Greenway- Nashwauk-Keewatin Titan football team, some of which attended the meeting. The team made it to the state Championship tournament. Spencer Potter has been named to play in the high School All-Star game. Coach Bob Schwartz told the board that in his 23 years, he hasn’t had anyone nominated to play. “It’s quite an honor”.

The Greenway Volleyball team made it to the state championship and were recognized as well.

Superintendent David Pace made a presentation to the board about the facility needs of the district. Board members asked for more time to consider new construction.

Consent Agenda Nov. 16, 2016:

•Approve hire of Michael Pechovnik, Special Education Paraprofessional, $15.87* (replacement hire)

•Approve hire of Leeha Gustason, C Team Volleyball Coach, $2,285.00

•Approve hire of Julie Vekich, Middle School (7th grade) Volleyball Coach, $1,371

•Approve hire of Julie Vekich, Middle School (8th grade) Volleyball Coach, $1,371

•Approve hire of Arnold Stanley, Custodian (Class 4), effective Nov. 15, 2016, $15.93 (Replacement hire)

•Anyone hired after 07/02/92 will be paid under Attachment “B” – see agreement. (New hires will start at $2.00 less per hour with a $.50 increase for every 6 months worked until they reach the full salary.)