ISD 316 residents utilizing community education programs

By Kathy Lynn, KOZY/KMFY Radio

About 20 percent of residents in Independent School District 316 participated in at least one community education event last year. Melanie DeBay, Community Education Director, presented her information last week during the Greenway School Board meeting.

More than 1,450 Greenway residents and students participated in some type of activity. Some of the offerings included yoga, driver’s education, Art in the Park, 613 club, Learning Academy or Children First activities.

Also during the Feb. 22 meeting, Clair Schumacher gave an update on the STEM grant. The first robotics team kicked-off the 2017 competition season Jan. 7. According to Schumacher, “I don’t know if there exists another First Robotics class (that is from our region) that has two high schools working together to build a robot.”

She said students worked day and night to build their robot. Fifteen students are competing this year from the two schools. Schumacher said the goal this year is to make the robot move. Next year, she said, the students will really compete.

The board approved the 2017/18 school calendar. Vandyke Elementary school will be getting 428 new lockers. The board vote was 4-1 with Director Fred Tanner the dissenting vote. Director Michael Williams was absent. Tanner said he objected to the cost of $10,000 to install the locker system, suggesting that the maintenance team could do it cheaper.

Five Close-Up students thanked the board for the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the hire of Jolene Oviatt, Special Education Paraprofessional, effective Feb. 13, 2017, $15.87* (replacement hire).

• Approved the resignation of Brittany Warren, Special Education Paraprofessional, effective Feb. 8, 2017.

• Approved the hire of Dan Persons, Head Baseball Coach, for the 2016-17 SY, $4,570.

• Approved the hire of Mike Gebhart, Assistant Baseball Coach, for the 2016-17 SY, $3,199.

• Approved the hire of Joe Gabardi, Boys Golf Coach, for the 2016-17 SY, $1,828.

• Approved the hire of Katie Sertich, Head Softball Coach, for the 2016-17 SY, $4,570.

• Approved the hire of Mike Vekich, B-Team Softball Coach, for the 2016-17 SY, $3,199**.

• Approved the hire of Kevin Kosel, Girls Golf Coach, for the 2016-17 SY, $1,828.