ISD 318 mulls building use policy change

The ISD 318 School Board convened for its only regular meeting of the month on Nov. 15.

District Superintendent Bruce Thomas introduced the idea of allowing members of the community to use district facilities on a Sunday. He said that historically use of district facilities on a Sunday was not considered a routine activity.

Thomas said that if the board approved the measure, the district would develop parameters for the Sunday usage. This was the first reading of the policy change. The measure will be read again at a future meeting where the board will vote on the variance.

In other business, the board:

• Was informed the district will receive grants from the state totaling $719,000 to be used in the area of student mental health and student services over a six year period.

• Accepted gifts in the amount of $21,061.66 for the time period of July-September.

• Accepted one custodian retirement, one bus driver resignation and hired one bus driver.

• Hired Eller & Associates to assist with bond refinancing.

• Refinanced bonds used to cover district retirements.

• Appointed a manager for the OPEB (other post-employment benefits) trust account.

• Certified the election results from Nov. 8 giving four year terms to Pat Medure, Tom Peltier, and Molly Miskovich.

• Approved the annual school board organizational meeting for Jan. 9.

• Approved the appointment of Bruce Thomas as the local LEA educational agency representative.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the University of Minnesota at Moorhead for the placement of student teachers in ISD 318.

• Approved the revised Invest Early Agreement between IASC and ISD 318.