ISD 318 offers superintendent contract

by Kitty Mayo

ISD 318 has made an offer to a new superintendent of schools for Grand Rapids and Bigfork. The board is now in the contract negotiations phase with Joni Olson, who is being hired to fill the position being vacated by Dr. Bruce Thomas upon his retirement effective Aug. 1.

Assistant Superintendent Rochelle VanDenHeuvel says the board went through an extensive interview process with three candidates to ensure a stringent and professional selection search.

The school board worked with the consulting firm School Exec Connect from Edina to put together an ideal candidate profile. The superintendent search created a pool of 22 qualified candidates, of which six were chosen as semi-finalists to advance to interviews. Three finalists were invited to participate in the final round of interviews.

Two other finalists for the superintendent position were Dr. LaDarla Haws, superintendent of Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wis.; and Dr. Jamie Skjeveland, superintendent of Crosby-Ironton Public Schools in Crosby, Minn.

“The process really took into consideration everyone’s input to make sure we found someone who was a good fit for our district,” VanDenHeuvel stated.

After narrowing the field of candidates down to three, last week was spent with each candidate spending a full day on campus. Candidates met with principals, district administrators, students, and teachers, culminating with an evening community meeting.

“I appreciate all that Dr. Thomas has done for us, and am looking forward to Mrs. Olson joining us,” VanDenHeuvel commented.

Board Chair Tom Peltier says that the decision to pass the resolution last week to enter contract negotiations with Olson relied heavily on the multi-faceted input. “Feedback was such an important part of our decision, we read every comment and it helped us ultimately decide,” Peltier said. The proposed contract for Olson would start with the fiscal year beginning July 1, with an overlapping month for the transition.

Olson is currently the executive director of student achievements and strategic alignment for St. Cloud area schools, and has been a school administrator for the last 20 years. Throughout her career Olson has worked with the spectrum of students in K-12, and special education, as well as having experience in strategic planning.

While her contract has yet to be finalized, Olson is enthusiastic about the position. “I’m really excited to get started, and encouraged by the warm welcome that I have received so far,” Olson said.

Having grown up in Silver Bay and owning a lake home in the region, Olson says she feels fortunate to be planning a move to the Grand Rapids area.

If all goes as expected, the board anticipates approving Olson’s contract at their next regularly scheduled school board meeting on June 12.