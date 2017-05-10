ISD 318 outlines superintendent search criteria

At last week’s meeting of the ISD 318 School Board, officials listened to a presentation by Bob Ostlund from School Exec Connect, which is participating in the search for the replacement of District Superintendent Bruce Thomas. Thomas is set to retire in August of this year.

Ostlund outlined the proposed profile of the ideal candidate. He said that the profile is based upon common elements discovered by interviewing board directors and evaluating the results of surveys taken by District 318 staff and community members. Ostlund noted that there was considerable alignment in the perceptions of the three groups and characterized the agreement as a positive sign.

Ostlund said all three groups all felt that the quality of the District’s staff was a strength. He added that he would be disappointed if that wasn’t the case and said it was necessary to have quality in staffing in order to build in other areas.

Another positive perception is the breadth of the curriculum. Academics, athletics and the arts contributed to that perception.

Ostlund said that there were, however, perception issues in the district that need to be addressed. He said that one of those issue was “trust,” citing trust between the administration and staff, as well as trust between the administration and the community. “There is trust that needs to be built,” he said.

Another common perception among the three groups is the district’s facility issues. Ostlund said that the three groups share the opinion that there is a need for space, especially at the elementary level. He concluded that this viewpoint would steer his firm towards candidates who at least have the capacity to deal with the issue and preferably the experience to deal with the facility issues.

Ostlund said that communication was another issue that surfaced in the surveys, especially from staff. This issue is typical and said that communication was one of the greatest challenges of leadership. “It’s not just speaking, it’s writing, it’s being able to use technology, and to be a really good listener,” he stated.

Approximately 95 percent of each group indicated that honesty and ethical behavior was very important. Ostlund said that those two traits were the first traits his firm looked for saying, “I don’t care what you have in terms of skills, if you’re not honest and ethical, it doesn’t matter.”

The three groups also said they wanted a superintendent who was engaged in the community and visible. All three groups said that the successful candidate should be someone who puts students first, is transparent, trustworthy, possesses great communication skills, and is collaborative. Ostlund said that the district’s superintendent should be someone who listens to many people during the decision-making process, but ultimately is decisive.

Ostlund concluded his remarks by rounding out the profile with additional attributes that the successful candidate should have. These attributes included; sound financial skills, accountability, instructional leadership, and the ability to create a culture where people are free to express themselves. The board unanimously accepted the superintendent profile.

In other business, the board:

• Authorized a Bigfork High School trip to Italy and Greece in June of 2018

• Accepted two staff retirements, one resignation, and one coaching hire.

• Accepted the first reading of policy 707: Transportation of Public School Students.

• Approved the Community Education Leadership for Districts 316, 317, and 319.

• Approved the Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) invoice and services contract for 2017/2018.