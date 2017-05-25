ISD 318 positions won’t be posted yet

At its regularly scheduled meeting on June 15, the ISD 318 School Board spent much of the time discussing the prospect of hiring for several positions. Those hires, however, were delayed when the board failed to pass a motion to do so.

After presentations by two of the district’s principals, ISD 318 Board Director Ben Hawkins made a motion to post for the following positions:

1. ½ time Support Specialist at the Area Learning Center

2. ½ time Social Worker at the high school

3. ½ time Assistant Principal at the high school

4. ½ time Social Worker at the middle school

5. ½ time Assistant Principal at the middle school

6. 2.5 hours/day Nurse at Bigfork

7. 1 hours/day Nurse at the Itasca Resource Center

8. ¼ time Custodian at Cohasset

9. Student Council Advisor at the middle school

Following a second to the motion, Board Chair Tom Peltier asked for discussion. Director Matt Lehtinen was the first to speak. Lehtinen said he favored deferring a decision on the posts until after the choosing of a new Superintendent, which was scheduled to occur before the end of last week. Lehtinen said there were several other areas of uncertainty that concerned him including contract negotiations, unknown state funding dollars, deficit spending, and the unveiling of a facilities plan.

Peltier expressed reservations about deferring a decision on the postings citing a diminishing pool of qualified applicants with the passage of time. Lehtinen asked Peltier if there was one position that he felt strongly about and Peltier said he was most concerned about the Social Worker position.

Director Harvey Hietala also expressed concern about the pool of applicants. He said that the while the district used to receive approximately 125 applications for each position, that number was now typically about 25. The district has an excellent reputation, he said, and he did not want to see that go away.

Peltier asked District Business Manager Pat Goggins to weigh in on the matter from a budgetary perspective. Goggins said that one of the board’s stated goals was not to allow the district’s fund balance to go below $2.5 million. Over a three year period, the positions, if added, would not cause the fund balance to go below the $2.5 million mark.

Director Pat Medure also expressed concern over uncertainty surrounding the district’s facility needs and what a successful referendum might do to reshape the district. He added that he would like the board to entertain the Social Worker position to go through the RFP process as opposed to a direct hire, as proposed. Finally Medure said that he wanted additional time and information to compare two additional full time principals to the half-time time positions that were proposed. “Hasty decisions do not sit well in the long run,” he said.

Peltier then asked Hawkins if he too misunderstood the Social Worker position. Hawkins said that he did misunderstand the position saying he thought the position would be contracted out. “I have concerns about working the hours that are necessary to get the job done” said Hawkins.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Hawkins withdrew his motion, and made a new motion to post for positions 1, 6, 7, 8, and 9 from the list above. Hietala seconded the motion. The motion failed on a 3-2 vote.

In other district news, the board:

• Accepted two teacher resignations, 20 teacher replacement hires, 2 staff resignations, 1 coach resignation and 1 staff hire.

• Approved recertification of Rochelle VanDenHeuvel as Identified Official With Authority for MDE secure systems.

• Awarded a contract to Dorholt Flooring for flooring upgrades at GRHS and Bigfork Elementary.

• Approved the Literacy Collaborative School Applications with Ohio State University.

• Awarded a contract to Range Cornice Roofing for re-roofing portions of Forest Lake Elementary.

• Accepted the second reading and approved revisions to Policy 707 – Transportation of public school students.

• Accepted the second reading and approved the revisions to Policy 506 – Student Discipline and suspension.

• Approved membership in the Minnesota State High School League for 2017/2018.