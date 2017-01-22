ISD 318 reorganizes for 2017

The ISD 318 School Board convened for its annual organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Administration building. The first item on the agenda was the election of officers. Tom Peltier was unanimously elected as board chair. Harvey Hietala was unanimously elected to the clerk position, and Ben Hawkins was unanimously elected treasurer.

Following the vote, Peltier took over as board chair. He noted that he and Pat Medure had won their bids for re-election in November, while Molly Miskovich was the only new face on the board. Miskovich replaces Sue Zeige and begins a four-year term.

The board moved onto to appoint Pat Goggin as its Chief Financial Officer for the coming year. Goggin is the District’s business manager.

The Board made the Herald-Review the official newspaper of the district and designated KOZY/KMFY as its official radio station. The official posting site of the district will be the Administrative Offices.

In other business, the board:

• Hired five replacement ESPs, one coaching position, and one replacement secretary.

• Approved a change order for electrical and plumbing work to accommodate the district’s newly acquired STEM equipment.

• Approved the cooperative agreement with Greenway for girls and boys tennis, lacrosse, and girls hockey.