ISD 318 revisits social worker position

At the June 12 meeting of the ISD 318 School Board in Bigfork, the issue of hiring a social worker took center stage.

The board first heard from Becky Lauer, Itasca County’s Family & Children’s Services Division Manager. She was on hand to advocate for the creation of a social worker position in the district. At a previous Board meeting there was considerable debate over whether the position should be a District 318 employee or third-party contractor.

Lauer began her presentation by stating that the role of her division is to investigate child protection allegations. Both volume and costs for such cases have risen dramatically in recent years. In 2013, her office opened new 413 cases and by 2016 that number jumped to 787 new cases. The cost of out-of-home placement went from $3.8 million in 2013 to $4.9 million in 2016.

Lauer told the board that currently there are 249 children in placement and in 2016 there were 344 children in placement. Children that were in placement included those who had mental health issues as well as those needing protection. Lauer also observed 85 to 90 percent of the cases that her office deals with have some sort of chemical component to them.

Historically schools have had social workers on their staffs but with the decline in that practice, families do not have access to metal health services through schools. Lauer said that having a social worker in the school system would allow families to access mental health services much earlier and thus avoid long-term mental health issues. She added that having a social worker employed by the school would allow for earlier intervention, thereby alleviating some of the out of home placement costs to tax payers.

Lauer concluded her remarks by saying her office could not provide a social worker to the district but that she supported the district’s efforts to hire one.

Later in the meeting, a motion was made by Director Ben Hawkins to hire additional staff. The motion included one full-time social worker. Director Pat Medure took the opportunity to revisit his stance on the issue. Medure said that while he was in favor of having a social worker in the District, he did not believe that the District would be best served by a direct hire. Medure said that he could not support the motion and suggested going through the RFP process. The motion passed with Medure casting the only dissenting vote.

In other business, the board:

• Approved 10 staff hires, six teacher hires, two teacher resignations, two staff retirements, one coaching hire and two coaching resignations.

• Approved meal prices for free and reduced meals.

• Approved the contract for vending machine services with the Pepsi-Cola Company.

• Approved a bid from Heartland Business Systems in the approximate amount of $99,956 for 75 additional wireless access points.

• Approved a resolution to accept a bid for Property/Casual and Worker Compensation Insurance from Arthur J Gallagher in the amount of $305,620.

• Adopted a 10-year facility maintenance plan.

• Approved a contract with the Grand Rapids Police Department for the services of two full-time police officers in the amount of $121,375.