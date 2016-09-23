Issues change, philosophies stay same with Nolan, Mills

By Ron Brochu

Like most movie sequels, little has changed in the Stewart Mills/Rick Nolan rematch.

At a Monday candidate forum in Duluth, both the challenger and incumbent largely clung to their party’s line, with incumbent Nolan speaking like a slightly conservative Democrat and challenger Mills as a slightly liberal Republican.

The political landscape, however, differs somewhat. Both applied their long-standing philosophies to a slightly different set of issues that has evolved during the two years since their initial face-off.

On the topic of jobs, both said they strongly support mining, which has suffered as the result of low international iron ore pellet pricing and an influx of imported steel. Mills, charged that Nolan’s first act after his 2014 re-election was to go on national television to address gun control, not mining.

“We had 2,000 laid off iron miners before Congressman Nolan started the process of making sure we had the countervailing tariffs we needed,” Mills said.

Nolan cited his recent conversations with U.S. Steel and other industry executives as proof of his ongoing involvement with the mining industry. U.S. Steel, he contends, is prepared to reopen its large Granite City steel mill, which will be fed with pellets from the temporarily-closed Keetac.

Nolan also said he appeared before the International Trade Commission more than any other Congressman, and worked with the U.S. House to expedite trade sanctions.

“I didn’t see you there,” Nolan said. “Most of the people who testified there were not politicians. They were not members of Congress. They were private sector businessmen, laborers and community leaders.”

Although some miners have returned to work, some still are receiving pink slips, Mills countered, referring to those at Magnetation. Nolan claimed that problems at Magnetation and Essar are not related to other mining industry ills. “It has to do with some business practices and the way they’ve managed those businesses,” the incumbent said.

Despite job gains that resulted from tariffs, Mills said, “It isn’t a net gain” because some of the employment was created by the closure of the Empire mine in Upper Michigan. “The people I’ve talked to are nervous if they are employed, and the people who are unemployed are angry.”

On the topic of federal budget deficits, Nolan put the blame on “endless wars and so-called nation-building abroad. It’s time we take that energy and that money and start rebuilding America.”

Tax and regulatory reform were Mills’ priorities, along with a strong energy policy.

“I’m not talking about giveaways to Wall Street or multi-billionaires. I’m talking about Main Street tax relief.” He said the labor participation rate is the lowest that it has been since the 1970s.

Energy policy and energy independence also split the candidates along ideological lines.

“We should have built the Keystone XL pipeline,” Mills said, adding “Certainly the fact that Congressman Nolan’s good friend Mark Dayton has given the Enbridge folks – the Sandpiper pipeline – the runaround – they finally threw up their hands, pulled the pipe out and ran it around the state of Minnesota. We’re losing tax revenue. In Aitkin county, if that was built, their school system would have got $3 million a year in tax revenue. We have an administration that Congressman Nolan has been supportive of, that has said ‘no, no, no’ time and time again, holding back our economy.”

Nolan said pipelines are safer than rail transportation of oil. But he said more can be done to ensure pipeline safety, such as building pipes with domestic steel. In an exchange of barbs, Mills charged the incumbent opposed every route suggested by Enbridge. Nolan contended he only opposed those that would disrupt organic farms just south of Duluth.

The polarization continued in regard to the Affordable Care Act, sometimes called Obamacare. Nolan, who favors a single-payer system, conceded the ACA can be improved, but said the 18 million additional people insured makes the reform plan worthwhile. Mills said the gains came at the expense of losing people who can’t afford to use their insurance because of extremely high deductibles and co-pays. Meanwhile, he added, their premium costs have increased by about $3,000 a year.

“The people I’ve talked to … can’t afford to use the policies (even) with sick kids. Families are suffering because of it. Obamacare and MNsure is to blame. Just having insurance doesn’t mean you have access to care,” Mills said.

Everybody, Nolan said, should receive a college education without incurring debt. Higher education, he suggested, has a high funding priority versus wars and nation building activities.

Mills called for more transparency in how colleges spend money. Too much of it, he said, goes to pay for large administrative staffs, expensive buildings and programs that do little to educate students.

When asked about raising the federal minimum wage, Nolan offered support, saying it would raise the middle class and improve the economy.

“We’re losing our way. We’ve got to rebuild the middle class, and one way to start is to raise the minimum wage,” he said.

Because economies vary by state, it doesn’t make sense to have one minimum wage for the entire country, Mills said, arguing it should be a state issue.

“We need to be talking about the maximum wage, not the minimum wage,” he said.

Their party line differences extended to Medicare and Social Security. Mills noted the Obama administration shifted $716 billion from Medicare to ACA programs.

“In 2017, (area residents) will have a 17 percent cut to their benefits – a $1,840 cut. The first thing we can do is replace and repeal Obamacare and return that money to Medicare where it belongs,” Mills said.

When the candidates debated two years ago, Nolan said, Mills was willing to look at all options to fund Medicare and Social Security. Nolan interpreted that to mean Mills wants the programs to go private. “Why are you and others so anxious to turn them over to the Wall Street billionaire gamblers?” Nolan asked.

“With all due respect, that’s a lie,” Mills responded. His only goal, he explained, is to find a bi-partisan plan to ensure the programs continue. “I’m for open dialog to fix the problem” before the programs go bankrupt. They disagreed on when that might happen.

Their positions were even more stark on the nuclear energy and nuclear weapons treaty with Iran.

“We had their hands behind their backs. The sanctions were working. We’ve played these same games with North Korea. Iran is now on a glide path to a nuclear weapon,” Mills said.

Nolan agreed the sanctions worked but said Iran could have moved forward to make nuclear weapons in a matter of weeks if a treaty had not been reached.

In concluding remarks, Nolan said Republicans want to roll back legislation that has improved the economy and environment. Re-election to a third term, Nolan argued, would give him the opportunity to get America headed in the right direction.

Mills said Democratic Party policies don’t work.

“You can’t do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result. If nothing changes, nothing changes. We have economically blighted towns all throughout Northern Minnesota. Something has to change. I will fight for the people who are stuck in the middle and give them a pathway to get ahead,” he said.