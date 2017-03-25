Itasca County Board of Commissioners

At last week’s meeting of the Itasca County Board, commissioners handled a number of routine items of business.

Commissioners:

• Approved the minutes of the March 7 work session.

• Scheduled a coffee with the county event for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at Carpenter Town Hall.

• Approved the collective bargaining agreement with Local No. 639-3, a unit of Sheriff’s Department Records Deputies that was recently removed from Local No. 639 and formed its own bargaining group.

• Scheduled quarterly budget review sessions for the first Tuesday of May, August and November 2017 and February of 2018. The sessions will take place immediately following the county board work sessions.

• Approved payment of warrants in the amount of $661,451.20.

• Listened to a presentation from John McDonald of the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Andy Hubley of the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission regarding upcoming federal aid projects in the area.

• Recessed the meeting and then reconvened in a closed session to discuss the Blandin Tax Litigation case.