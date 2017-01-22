Itasca County Board: published January 19, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, much of the discussion took place behind closed doors.

After a short public meeting session, Board Chair Terry Snyder recessed the session and reopened it as a closed session, as allowed by law, to discuss active litigation involving Itasca County. The exact case(s) discussed by commissioners was not revealed.

During the open session commissioners conducted the following business:

• Approved payment of warrants in the amount of $1,811,439.07.

• Listened to a Health and Human Services update from Director Eric Villeneuve, who noted that there were no work related injuries or illnesses in the division in 2016. He also urged local residents to get their flu shots, as flu season is well underway.

• Listened to county lobbyist Loren Solberg discuss, via teleconference, some of the legislative matters that have the potential to impact Itasca County in the coming months. Solberg noted that the next legislative conference call would take place with state representatives and/or senators.