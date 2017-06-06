Itasca County Board: published June 1, 2017

At the May 23 Itasca County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials agreed to start the process of constructing a new salt shed for the city of Warba.

According to Itasca County Engineer Karin Grandia, the modern road equipment that Warba has cannot be properly cared for in the current salt shed. Many machines have to sit outside because the shed is inadequate. As a result, the equipment is depreciating at a faster rate because there is not proper storage.

The board agreed to build a new shed as all other sites in the county have the storage necessary. Commissioner Burl Ives cast the sole dissenting vote.

In other business, the board:

• Agreed to renew the IMCCare risk model for another year (see story on page 1).

• Listened to a report from Dan Seward on the Itasca County Health and Human Services Advisory Committee.