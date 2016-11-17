Itasca County Board: published November 17, 2016

At an unusually short meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners last week, a few routine items of business were handled.

The board approved commissioner warrants in the amount of $1,287,772.04.

Commissioners were introduced to Maggie Rothstein, who will serve as Tri-County Community Health Board Public Health Planner. The Tri-County Health Board is a joint powers venture among Itasca, Aitkin and Koochiching counties.

Officials also noted that official county Veterans Day ceremony would take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

The meeting adjourned after just eight minutes.