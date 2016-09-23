The budget and levy process for Itasca County is well underway.

At last week’s meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, officials scheduled a budget work session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss the 2017 budget and levy. Preliminary budget and levy numbers must be established by the end of September. Those figures, once set, can be lowered but cannot be increased. The final county levy will be set by the board in December.

Last year’s final levy was set at $36,303,569 – a 6.5 percent increase over the 2015 levy.

In other business, the board:

• Approved warrants in the amount of $2,581,892.26.

• Listened to an update from Health and Human Services Director Eric Villeneuve, who presented information on suicide prevention.

• Listened to an update from Public Health Nurse Naesa Myers, who discussed dental care in the county. She announced that Public Health would provide fluoride varnish applications at Community Connect on Oct. 6.