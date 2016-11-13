Itasca County Board: published November 3, 2016

At last week’s meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, officials took care of a number of routine items of business.

Commissioners:

• Acknowledged a letter of recognition regarding the work of Michelle Nelson, benefits eligibility specialist with the Veterans Services Office.

• Approved payment of warrants in the amount of $2,361,216.04.

• Approved payment of Health and Human Services warrants in the amount of $1,312,760.60.

• Listened to the Health and Human Services update from Director Eric Villeneuve, who noted that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

• Listened to an IMCare update regrading claims and payments.

• Voted to support and sponsor a Safe Routes to School grant application for the city of Deer River.

• Listened to an update regarding a number of vacancies on county committees and commissions. The application deadline is Dec. 31.