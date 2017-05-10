Itasca County moving to ‘Gigasphere’

× Expand Courtesy of Itasca County Itasca County Courthouse

By Kitty Mayo

Welcome to the Gigasphere. That catchy next-gen name was coined by the cable industry to grab the attention of internet consumers. In Itasca County the cable television and communications company, Mediacom, has flipped the switch on the Gigasphere.

That means that the same cable used for broadband has been re-engineered to deliver multi-gigabit speeds. Where customers previously have been able to purchase speeds up to 500 Megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 30 Mbps for uploads, they can now access 1-Gigabit per second upload speeds (1-Gigabit is equal to 1,000 Megabits).

Phyllis Peters, Mediacom’s communications director, says they are the first for -profit company in the U.S. to transition to the Gigasphere broadband technology. Peters says that while many think of Mediacom as a cable company, they are also providing internet services to customers.

“We continually update our network to deliver faster speed, providing service to non-metro areas,” Peters said.

To be specific, Mediacom’s presence in 181 communities outside of the Twin Cities is what Peters says is evidence that they are getting out to rural Minnesota where other companies are not.

However, Mediacom is not planning to extend their network outside of its current areas, with one overriding caveat. “It depends on making a case for business, only if there is enough density and demand,” Peters said.

Basically, if Mediacom’s bottom line can show enough of a profit, they would consider adding fiber to places currently not being served by internet.

Parts of Harris Township in Itasca County have met the profitability criteria, with 17 miles of new fiber optic network planned there for completion by the summer of 2018. A state broadband grant of $224,369 will cover a third of the project’s costs, adding service to a potential 268 homes and businesses that previously had no access to high-speed internet.

For now, Mediacom is generally only within city limits in several Itasca County communities, where the number of homes and businesses they can turn into paying customers makes it profitable for them to be there.

Mediacom says that between 2016 and 2018 they will have invested over $1 billion into their capital budget with the goal of making their current network capable of providing 1-Gigabit speed everywhere they now serve.

For communities in Itasca County that already have Mediacom service, they now have the ability to access the 1-Gig speeds. However, existing customers will have to contact Mediacom to have installers put in all new equipment if they want to upgrade.

Speed and bandwidth are different, but related issues. Peters likens the speed increase to expanding the number of lanes on a highway so that it can handle greater traffic without delays. “People in northern Minnesota are using the internet a whole lot more, and all the devices we have that are connected to the internet has caused astronomical growth that can clog up like vehicles on the road unless we add more lanes,” Peters stated.

The infrastructure improvements made that allow the 1-Gig speeds are scalable to handle up to five or 10-Gigs, should the demand for greater speed continue to grow. Mediacom calls this being “future-ready” to expand digital services, sort of like building a house that you can grow into.

Mark Zimmerman, president/CEO of Itasca Economic Development Corporation, says that Mediacom’s recent improvements show their commitment to better broadband in rural northeastern Minnesota. “It shows that they are committed to being here by making additional investments,” Zimmerman said.

According to Zimmerman, IEDC played a part in making connections for the Harris Township project. Through a series of meetings, and an IEDC survey of the region that showed unserved residents in a GIS (Geographic Information System) format, Zimmerman says vital information was shared that Mediacom used to make the decision to build out the network there.

“We were focused on helping ISPs expand, and they saw the Harris Township numbers as an opportunity,” Zimmerman said.

While Zimmerman admits that the 1-Gig speed is more juice than most local companies currently need, he does think it opens the door on new possibilities. “As internet capabilities move forward it goes beyond ‘getting by’ to really making it possible to be more productive,” Zimmerman stated, adding that he believes video marketing is taking off and will demand much greater internet capacities.