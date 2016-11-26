Ives readies for county commissioner post

By Kitty Mayo

“People are ready for change.” That’s how Harris Township resident Burl Ives who calls himself plain-spoken, summarizes the recent elections.

For Ives that means a newly elected post as commissioner for Itasca County’s District 4. Beating out Rusty Eichorn, incumbent in that position for the last 14 years, Ives won by a wide margin.

Ives came away with 61 percent of the vote at 3,092 votes, Eichorn earning just 39 percent with 1,978 votes.

“They (the voters) looked at their government and decided it’s not working for them,” Ives said of not only his election, but the sweep for Republicans in traditionally Democratic state house and senate seats as well.

Attributing his win partially to his serving on the Harris Township board over the last three years, Ives says that his transparency and being an agent of demonstrable change earned his reputation as capable for handling the commissioner’s seat.

Taxes, internet, and jobs are his priorities. Ives admits that taxes are already too high in the county, but says that taking a long, hard look at the county’s budget is going to mean altering services to reduce costs. “I believe you live within your budget, and with more than a 6 percent tax increase planned next year, I’m asking, ‘How much more can we take?’” said Ives.

While most towns and cities have reasonable high speed internet options, Ives says there are four townships in District 4 that have no coverage. To him that means that school children are not able to complete their school work, and that economic opportunities are being missed. “I don’t need any more conferences telling me we need broadband, I need to know where to apply for grants that will put fiber in the ground,” stated Ives.

Taconite, timber and tourism. Those are where the job potential is according to Ives, except he wants to add a fourth “t”- technology. “I’d like to see Itasca County get aggressive with getting new businesses to come to our area,” Ives said.

Ives decision to run for county commissioner was spurred by his desire to affect positive change in spending. “I want to see more common sense spending,” said Ives, who believes he can contribute to that course.

Looking ahead to 2017 when he takes office, Ives says he anticipates that county residents are going to be much more watchful of where their tax dollars are being spent, and he’s going to help them get answers.

“Especially in the first year I’m going to ask a lot of hard questions about spending tax dollars properly. Even if some people don’t like it, I’m still going to ask,” Ives stated, adding that he does not consider himself to be a typical politician, and he’s going to be blunt.