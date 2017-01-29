Keetac reopening provides welcome economic relief

× Expand Keetac

By Kitty Mayo

Last week saw the first wave of workers returning to Keetac, a welcome change of tide for those who have been laid off for over a year-and-a-half.

Idled since May 2015, the U.S. Steel-owned mine in Keewatin is expected to continue to build up to full production by March 2017.

Ben DeNucci, owner of Keewatin Auto Repair, reported that it feels good to see things returning to normal. “The mood currently is very uplifted, there’s more activity and more traffic in Keewatin.”

His business took a hit during the shutdown with less traffic flow and customers heading to the plant. “We definitely felt the pain of that, it had a very negative impact on all the businesses in Keewatin,” said DeNucci.

DeNucci reflected that the whole area struggled, and as mayor of Nashwauk, he saw many friends and neighbors sadly affected by being out of work. “They struggled, it’s been a tough time for many families,” said DeNucci, who also saw business drop off at his Nashwauk based business, DeNucci’s Saloon. “When workers are laid off their discretionary income is reduced, and it goes from needs and wants, to just needs.”

Some were not able to ride out this rough time, moving out of the area to look for more stable work. The youngest mayor of Nashwauk at age 40, DeNucci saw a couple of high school friends move away to the metro area for work, and a family member moved out of state during the shutdown.

“It looked pretty desolate without the workers and contractors coming and going,” said Keewatin Police Chief Chris Whitney. “It’s always a welcome sign when they have their doors open.”

Whitney said that while the return to work is good for everyone, including area businesses, the ebb and flow of living in a taconite economy can be too uncertain for some. His father was laid off from Hibtac in the 1980s and switched careers to education for greater stability. “It’s boom or bust, hopefully this one will last a long time,” said Whitney.

County Commissioner Mark Mandich, whose district includes the Keetac plant, commented that having the plant back up in running is not only a plus for local workers, it’s also a benefit for the return of taconite production tax contribution to the schools and local government.

In his 19th year as an Itasca County commissioner, Mandich said that fluctuations of the steel market have always affected the area profoundly. “Everything is global now, and automation means that not as many people are employed, but I’m happy with all the people going back to Keetac and I hope it’s going to be there for a very long time,” he stated.

DeNucci credited Congressman Rick Nolan and local legislators for putting pressure on Washington to implement trade tariffs that lessened the economic downturn for the Range’s taconite.

“We are a resource-based economy, we are miners and loggers. But we need to continue to diversify our economy and attract new businesses and industries,” DeNucci said, adding that putting real effort into diversification of the economy for the Range should be the priority of government at every level.

“We need a solid base to ride these shutdowns out. We talked about it in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s and took no action. Here we are again, and this time we need to do something,” DeNucci stated.