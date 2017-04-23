Keewatin City Council: published April 20, 2017

Police matters dominated discussion at the regular meeting of the Keewatin City Council last week.

Police Chief Chris Whitney asked for and received council approval to move forward with the establishment of a part-time officer application process in coordination with the city of Nashwauk.

Following up on a previous discussion, Whitney noted that he has narrowed the options for the purchase of a new police vehicle. He didn’t ask for council authorization last week, but the chief noted that he would “crunch the numbers” and seek final council approval on a purchase at a later date.

In other business, the council:

• Accepted the annual water report, drinking water system is in compliance with Consumer Confidence Report standards.

• Set Spring Clean-up days as May 15 to 19. This year, the city will have a 30 yard dumpster available for residents to get rid unwanted items. A list will be provided to residents of the items that can be accepted.

• Approved a motion on a gambling permit to Nashwauk Fire Relief for a fundraiser.

• Authorized Chris Korprivec to attend water school May 10-12 in Two Harbors. The cost is $135 plus the cost of a room.

• Noted that spring hydrant flushing will occur April 17 to 28.

• Authorized Susan Thronsen to attend data practices class in Coleraine on May 19.