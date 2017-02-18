Keewatin City Council: published February 16, 2016

At last week’s meeting of the Keewatin City Council, officials handled a number of items of business. Councilors:

• Approved the minutes of the Jan. 25 regular meeting and Jan. 23 work session.

• Passed a resolution approving the Minnesota Energy Franchise Agreement.

• Approved sending a request to charitable gambling for the Jan. 21 city Fun Day.

• Approved the purchase of a ballfield groomer. The purchase is expected to cost the city little to nothing thanks to fundraising efforts.

• Approved Chris Koprivec for lead man position.

• Authorized officials to take next steps in the hiring process for the position of janitor/utility person.