Keewatin City Council: published February 2, 2017

    At last week’s meeting of the Keewatin City Council, officials handled a few routine items of business.

    Actions taken by the council included:

    • Approving the annual pay equity report to the state of Minnesota.

    • Approving the minutes of the Jan. 11 council meeting.

    • Approving the minutes of the Dec. 16 library board meeting.

    • Accepting a bid for the replacement of side doors for the library/post office from Dynamic Garage Door of Hibbing.

    • Discussed the possible upgrade of the city’s holiday lights. Deputy Clerk Susan Thronson will look further into the issue.

