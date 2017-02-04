Keewatin City Council: published February 2, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the Keewatin City Council, officials handled a few routine items of business.

Actions taken by the council included:

• Approving the annual pay equity report to the state of Minnesota.

• Approving the minutes of the Jan. 11 council meeting.

• Approving the minutes of the Dec. 16 library board meeting.

• Accepting a bid for the replacement of side doors for the library/post office from Dynamic Garage Door of Hibbing.

• Discussed the possible upgrade of the city’s holiday lights. Deputy Clerk Susan Thronson will look further into the issue.