Keewatin City Council: published July 6, 2017

    At last week’s meeting of the Keewatin City Council, officials addressed several routine items of business. 

    The council:

    • Approved the hiring of two part-time officers for the Keewatin Police Department. The city of Nashwauk also hired two officers, and all four officers will have the ability to serve in both cities.

    • Approved the police department to start accepting bids for the sale of a 2004 Ford Taurus. The minimum bid is $750. 

    • Approved paying full-time officers their full-time wage to work at special events such as parades, street dances, softball tournaments and other events.

www.colerainebank.com
www.palmedicalsystems.net
L&M
http://www.rapidsford.net/Express2.0/index.php