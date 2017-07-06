Keewatin City Council: published July 6, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the Keewatin City Council, officials addressed several routine items of business.

The council:

• Approved the hiring of two part-time officers for the Keewatin Police Department. The city of Nashwauk also hired two officers, and all four officers will have the ability to serve in both cities.

• Approved the police department to start accepting bids for the sale of a 2004 Ford Taurus. The minimum bid is $750.

• Approved paying full-time officers their full-time wage to work at special events such as parades, street dances, softball tournaments and other events.