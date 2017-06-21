Keewatin City Council: published June 22, 2017

At the June 14 Keewatin City Council meeting the council performed a number of routine items of business, the council:

• Approved a donation to the Itasca County Historical Society in the amount of $360.

• Accepted a contract from Summit Companies for fire extinguisher maintenance at a rate of $3.25 per extinguisher.

• Accepted an IRRRB grant for the demolition of the old senior center on North First Street in the amount of $300,000.

• Adopted a policy to charge a $20 fee for public utilities assessment by the city.