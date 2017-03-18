Keewatin City Council: published March 16, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the Keewatin City Council, officials handled a number of routine items of business.

The council approved the purchase of two meter readers for the electric department from HD Supply at a cost of $9,800. The meters are expected to arrive by March 17.

Officials were informed that the city has applied for IRRRB funding for demolition of the old senior citizen center. Mayor Bill King told those in attendance that the city hoped to pay for demolition as an economic development project. City officials are planning for a build-ready site once demolition is completed.

The council also approved the application of Eric Sundquist Sr. to serve on the open seat on the zoning and planning committee.

In other business, the council:

• Approved an application from All Night Grad Party to use the city community center for its Ham Bingo night on April 2.

• Accepted the resignation of Rob Owens from the police commission.

• Approved posting for the police commission vacancy until March 22. The vacant seat term ends in 2018.

• Noted that the police department is in the beginning stages of a search for a new squad car.

• Noted that the bridge near the wastewater treatment facility has been inspected by the county. The bridge has deteriorated according to inspection findings.

• Noted that within a month or two, the city will have a clearer picture about its long-term options for wastewater treatment.