Keewatin City Council: published October 29, 2016

The city of Keewatin could soon have help with its grant writing endeavors.

At last week’s regular meeting, city councilors listened to Dick Grabko of Community Resource Development (CRD) explain how his organization could help the city with its grant application efforts.

Grabko explained that funding is available through the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) to offset grant writing expenses for government entities within the Taconite Tax Relief Area. The city could be eligible for 50 percent reimbursement for its grant writing costs – up to $3,500.

City officials authorized Grabko to apply for the funds on their behalf. City officials noted that grant writing would be needed to move forward with its waste water project, which may be a joint venture with the city of Nashwauk and local townships.

The resolution passed by the council authorizes application to IRRRB for its grant funding application program. A contract with CRD for services will be considered at the Oct. 26 council meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Approved minutes from the Sept. 28 council meeting.

• Scheduled a work session to discuss a new employee hire for the police department. That session will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

• Approved sending funding requests to local charitable gambling organizations for the purchase of a ballfield groomer.

• Approved a donation (in an amount to match last year’s donation) to help the city of Nashwauk fund its annual Halloween Party.

• Authorized a five-year lease extension with the United States Postal Service for office space. The extension will be at an annual rate of $8,400 (a $600 increase) and will run through the year 2023.

• Accepted an offer of $1,400 from Joel and Debbie Clusiau for property located on Fourth Ave.

• Authorized a Blandin grant application in the amount of $6,000 for two automatic door openers for the community center.

• Approved payment No. 3 to Mesabi Bituminous in the amount of $35,457.80 for work completed on the Third Street project.