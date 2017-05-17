Keewatin mulls camera system

By Alli Bily

At the May 10 Keewatin City Council meeting the council discussed the implementation of a citywide camera system that has been modeled elsewhere.

This camera system would be used as a way to combat I/I issues - otherwise known as infiltration and inflow. They are two costly problems present in aging wastewater collection systems that, if gone undetected, can cause serious health problems for a community and are costly to fix.

Collection systems need regular monitoring and maintenance; however, because the systems are located underground problems often go unnoticed.

Infiltration, is the excess of water that seeps into old/damaged collection systems from surrounding soil. Inflow is unwanted water entering the collection systems from above ground sources such as during a storm or snow thaw.

The cameras would operate as monitors for the issue of inflow and infiltration. Other cities have used video cameras to record the conditions of a sewer pipe, for example, and then the video footage is reviewed to identify faults before the problem gets worse and becomes much more expensive.

City Engineer Alan Johnson with Benchmark Engineering presented much of this information to the council and agreed to come back to the following meeting with cost estimates of implementing the camera system.

In other business, the council:

•Transferred $40,000 from the streets to checking account.

•Approved the minutes of the April 26 regular meeting.

•Approved resolution 2017-03 allowing the demo of 125 2nd Ave. W.

•Approved resolution 2017-04 allowing demo of 200 2nd Ave. E.