Keewatin names new police chief

At last week’s meeting of the Keewatin City Council, officials approved the police commission recommendation to hire Chris Whitney as the city’s police chief, effective Nov. 1.

Whitney will replace Paul Fairbanks, who is retiring as chief after 25 years of service to the police department. Fairbanks’ last day on the job will be Oct. 31.

Because Whitney already serves on the police force, councilors also passed a motion to create an eligibility list to fill the vacated officer position.

In other business, the council:

• Passed a resolution approving the purchase of the 302 First Street Property and approved the transfer of $17,000 out of savings and $4,487 out of the city general fund for the purchase.

• Tabled a decision on a possible sale of the 118 Fourth Ave. property.

• Listened to findings from the city’s auditing firm, Fort and Co.

• Accepted the resignation of Mike LaBine from the street department effective Aug. 29.

• Authorized a background check for the top two candidates for the vacated janitor/utility position.

• Authorized raising the 2017 levy by $25,000.

• Passed a resolution approving a mutual aid agreement.

• Authorized Susan Thronson and Robin Jeranek to attend MCFOA Region II training on Oct. 14 in Virginia.

• Approved a maintenance service agreement with Minnesota Power.

• Approved using fire relief association funds to purchase candy for Halloween.

• Approved a partial pay request to Mesabi Bituminous for work completed through the previous week in the amount of $51,526.10.