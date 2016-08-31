Keewatin police chief announces retirement

By Katie Bily

At last week’s Keewatin City Council meeting, Police Chief Paul Fairbanks announced his retirement after 25-plus years of service to the Keewatin Police Department.

Fairbanks official retirement date will be Oct. 31, 2016. The council accepted his retirement letter, and thanked him for his many years of service to the city.

The council also implemented a new hiring process to replace the police chief, which provides for the police commission to take the lead in filling the opening.

The library board recommended the hire of Mariah Adams for part-time casual labor position due to a medical leave. The council agreed to the recommendation and she will be starting immediately.

The council also tabled a decision on a bid for cleaning the outside of the water tower at a cost of $7,000 until needed repairs to the inside of the tower can be assessed.