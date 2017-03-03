Keewatin raises sewer, refuse rates

By Beth Bily

Although it’s a move that’s “never fun,” Keewatin Mayor Bill King told other city officials at their regular council meeting on Feb. 22 that rising costs made increasing the city’s utility rates imperative.

“I’m sure that each and every one of us will hear from citizens in our community asking us to explain this,” King continued. “We have to have more revenue for repairs.”

The council approved a $5 increase on the city’s sewer rate, a 50-cent increase on the refuse charge and a $2 increase on the service charge. King noted that refuse rates should have been increased two years ago.

“I know we’ll get calls, but I don’t think there are a lot of people who understand the cost,” said Councilor Paul Clusiau. “We’re managing something where the cost is really exorbitant.”

King added that the council would be scheduling public “coffee time” sessions when he and other councilors would be available to field questions and concerns.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a request from Police Chief Chris Whitney to attend Elder abuse training in Hermantown on April 6.

• Approved a request from the police department for Officer Cody Kasper to attend training March 28-30 in Cloquet.

• Approved a request from the police department for Officer James Breeden to attend re-certification training in Hibbing May 17-18.

• Approved a request from the fire department to purchase two Macbook Air computers at a cost of $2,083.49.

• Authorized Dean Gould to attend the 2017 fire investigation conference March 22-23 in St. Cloud at cost of $310, the cost of which would be reimbursed by the state.

• Hired Robert Owens for a janitor/utility position, effective March 1.

• Passed a motion to start the janitor/utility position at the July 1, 2017 negotiated contract rate.