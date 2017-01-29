Lake Country Power to solidify plans for new HQ in 2017

By Beth Bily

For Lake Country Power personnel, 2016 could easily be remembered as the year of the storms.

Line crews were dispatched at full strength (including crews from 10 other cooperatives/companies) to help restore power to thousands following a massive storm that hit July 21.

“Lots of our employees said they never saw a storm that bad,” said Tami Zaun, public relations coordinator for Lake Country Power.

It took line crews 10 days following that storm to restore power to the last LCP customer. At the peak of the outage, more than 26,000 customers had lost power.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature wasn’t finished with 2016.

On Nov. 18, a storm of another kind hit – this one bringing nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow in some areas of the region and resulting in power outages for thousands in the LCP service area.

Although the outages proved to be taxing, LCP executives are nonetheless looking forward to the coming year and a planned expansion, which would double the size of the LCP headquarters in Grand Rapids.

According to Mike Birkeland, director of member service and community relations, said that plans to construct new headquarters have been on the radar for Lake Country Power for several years. In 2014, the LCP Board of Directors included facilities in its long-range strategic plan. In September of last year, plans were further solidified when the board opted to move forward with new headquarters, addressing “overcrowded, outdated and needed changes for the co-op headquarters.”

The need for new facilities stems from a number of factors. First, the current structure, located on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids is nearly 50 years old and in need of a number of updates including a new roof and heating and cooling systems. The facility also has “non-compliant lighting, limited handicapped access and pipes failing” according to information from Lake Country Power. Another factor is that there’s little room for expansion.

The structure “is really inadequate in terms of our equipment,” said Birkeland. “Another reason (for a new headquarters) is that we’re looking ahead. The site we’re on is a small site for the business we’re in. There’s not much room for growth. We’re looking to double the size of our footprint and more than double the size of the building.”

Plans currently call for construction of an approximately 45,000 square foot facility. Although a site has not been definitely set, LCP has been working with the city of Cohasset with an eye toward a 25-acre parcel located within the city’s industrial park. In December, the Cohasset City Council gave the green light for a sale of the 25-acre parcel and a 10-year tax abatement. The sale has yet to close.

While there are still details to be worked through, Birkeland noted that the Cohasset site has several advantages, including good access to Highway 2. Lake Country Power also services the industrial park with electricity.

The project carries an estimated price tag of $9 to $12 million, according to Birkeland. Plans call for the project to be financed over a 30-year period. The cost to members of the cooperative would be minimal, over time. Executives estimate the building construction financing would cost a member less than 50 cents per month.

LCP has hired ARI Architects of Hibbing as its project architect. Current timelines call for architectural plans to be solidified in 2017 with construction to begin later this year. Construction will extend into 2018, but occupancy in the new structure is nonetheless planned for next year as well. Once construction is completed on the new facility, the old building and property in Grand Rapids will be put up for sale.

While many remaining pieces must be put in place for the project to come to fruition, Birkeland expressed confidence that the plans for new headquarters will move forward.

“This has been discussed in many ways, shapes and forms over the years. It was really a question of charting a course. The board did that,” he said. “This is a good long-term investment.”