Land exchange approved for PolyMet

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has issued its Final Record of Decision authorizing the land exchange to PolyMet Mining for its copper-nickel-precious metals project near Hoyt Lakes.

The land exchange allows the company to receive approximately 6,650 acres of surface land above and around the NorthMet ore body. It currently is owned by the Forest Service. In return, PolyMet will transfer four parcels of land totaling 6,690 acres to the Forest Service.

Company officials said it’s a win for both parties, allowing PolyMet to consolidate surface land and mineral ownership in and around the NorthMet ore body and plant site and the USFS to receive lands already within its boundaries that have better public access, as well as recreational, research and conservation opportunities.

“It’s a great start to a new year, a year that will bring us ever closer to producing copper, nickel and other metals that are so important to our daily lives, and creating great jobs that preserve a valued way of life on the Range,” President and CEO Jon Cherry said in a news release.