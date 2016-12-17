LaPrairie City Council: published December 15, 2016

At last week’s meeting of the LaPrairie City Council, a few routine items of business were on the agenda.

The first item to be discussed was the city’s first major winter storm on Nov. 18, which dropped approximately 17 inches of snow on LaPrairie.

The storm was the first big test for the city’s new snow removal contractor, Schwartz Excavating. Acting Mayor Steve Feyma said that he had not fielded any complaints about the snow plowing. Councilor Lynn O’Brien said that one of the plow trucks had gone off the road and left some deep ruts in the yards of two LaPrairie residents on Steinhart Circle. O’Brien added that those two residences would be addressed in the spring by representatives of Schwartz.

City Engineer Glen Hodgson was on hand to address a couple of issues. The first concerned a street light that Councilor Vic Moen had discussed several times during the past year. The light is not needed as there is another street light close by that illuminates the corner of Green Street and LaPrairie Avenue. Hodgson said the light would be removed later in the week.

Moen also had previously inquired about the lighting at city hall. Hodgson said that he had looked at the fixtures during daylight hours and determined that they were rotated slightly. Hodgson said he would follow up on that issue as time permitted.

The last item on Hodgson’s slate was the final bill for reconstruction on LaPrairie and Glenwood avenues in 2015. Hodgson said that Itasca County had submitted a bill to the city in the amount of $14,836.10. Hodgson said the bill largely represented the final retainage that was due Hammerlund Construction. The council voted unanimously to pay the invoice.

At a previous City Council meeting, Councilors O’Brien and Tony Donahue had agreed to rewrite the city’s hunting ordinance. The draft ordinance was presented at the last Council meeting and it was agreed that the document would be forwarded to the city’s legal council for review.

City Attorney John Licke did review the document and suggested some changes. O’Brien questioned the need to include BB guns and pellet guns in the list of firearms that could not be discharged within city limits for any reason as suggested by Licke. “There’s a lot of people in LaPrairie that take out their BB guns and shoot red squirrels,” she said. The issue was tabled for further review.

The last item on the agenda was the city’s levy. The city had previously set the 2017 levy at $260,000, a 0 percent increase over 2016. At Monday night’s meeting, the Council was prepared to take input from the public regarding the levy. Since there were no residents in attendance at the meeting, the mayor said that the next step would be to vote on the measure at the Dec. 19 council meeting.