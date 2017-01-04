LaPrairie City Council: published December 29, 2016

The LaPrairie City Council convened for its last regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 19 at city hall and the discussed several routine issues. The council:

• Voted to pay three year-end bills to Pokegama Electric ($1742), First National Bank (safety deposit box rental) and SEH ($1442)

• Voted to adopt the 2017 tax levy of $260,000, a 0% increase over 2016.

• Transferred $622,338 from the general fund to the capital fund to correct a deficit balance in the capital fund that resulted from payments associated with the 2015 cooperative street rehabilitation project.

• Agreed to pay premiums at an amount of $406 to the League of Minnesota Cities to cover the city clerk’s worker’s compensation insurance.

• Voted to get an estimate for preliminary work on a non-motorized trail extending from Mary Ann Drive to Veterans Park.