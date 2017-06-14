LaPrairie City Council: published June 15, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the LaPrairie City Council, the first issue discussed was overnight camping on city-owned property. No councilors voiced support for overnight camping on city-owned property. Instead, councilors voted to post signs on two city-owned properties designating hours of usage. Those hours will be consistent with yet to be determined hours at the city’s park.

The next item to be discussed was replacement of the city’s pickup truck. Collectively, the council was under the impression that $5,000 per year was being set aside in a dedicated fund for truck replacement. Currently there is $15,000 in the fund and the council expects to replace the 2009 truck with a new vehicle in 2018 or 2019. Mayor Lynn O’Brien said she would get together with the accountant who administers the city’s budget to determine whether the funds may have been misappropriated.

Two drainage ditches also were discussed. City Engineer Bob Beaver spoke about the drainage ditch adjoining Jeff Niemala’s property. Beaver said that material had to be removed from the ditch but that the city’s equipment was insufficient to perform the work. Beaver recommended getting quotes from local contractors, and said he would return to the next council meeting with numbers.

Mayor O’Brien said that she had met with LaPrairie resident Marilyn Hietala about the ditch adjacent to her house on Walter Avenue. Hietala told the mayor she was having a difficult time maintaining the ditch and asked whether the city could take over mowing. Councilor Margie Ritter said she was familiar with the area and agreed that the ditch would be a challenge to maintain. Beaver offered to take a look at the property and said he would report back to the council at their next meeting with possible solutions.

At a previous meeting, the city council had voted not to renew its contract with the city of Grand Rapids for animal control, citing cost increases. This arrangement did not leave the city with any options in the event that an animal had to be removed from LaPrairie. At Monday’s meeting the Council voted to re-enter into a contract with Grand Rapids for animal control services. The contract stipulates that LaPrairie will pay $175 per month as a retainer, and that the city will pay an additional $10 per day for keeping an animal for a time period not to exceed 10 days. LaPrairie will also pay for costs associated with euthanizing and disposing of unclaimed animals under the terms of the agreement, which is effective June 1.

The final item to be discussed was the farmer’s market. Last year was the first year that LaPrairie hosted a farmer’s market. The city took out ads in local newspapers in an effort to generate interest in the event during this year’s growing season, however, Councilor Amy Thurm reported that she had received no applications from interested vendors. Mayor O’Brien expressed regret, and Councilor Vic Moen said the future of the farmer’s market would be addressed at the next Green Steps meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to move the speed radar sign to Walter Avenue.

• Voted to seek a conditional use permit that will allow the city to operate a brush pile on tax-forfeited land.

• Awarded a contract to Quality Flow Systems to perform maintenance on the city’s lift stations at a cost of $1,250.00.