LaPrairie City Council: published March 30, 2017

At the March 20 meeting of the LaPrairie City Council, representatives of the Greenway prom committee were on hand to request contributions for their upcoming prom.

Initially Mayor Lynn O’Brien said that the city could not contribute to the prom based on the advise given by City Attorney John Licke. “It’s a legal issue; we can’t donate,” she said.

Councilor Margie Ritter questioned whether the council had made contributions in the past and indicated that the city may have contributed money to a cause in exchange for a service. One of the prom committee members asked whether the council would like to know what other cities had contributed. Councilor Amy Thurm said, “We seem to be resting on precedence, not necessarily neighboring communities.”

Ritter then indicated that the council was bound by the advice of the city’s attorney. Mayor O’Brien then said that she would again review the issue with the city’s attorney, and put the issue on the agenda for the next meeting.

LaPrairie resident Katie Nelson spoke next. Nelson said she wanted the city to consider thinning some of the pines around the park. If the pines were thinned, the trees that remained would be stronger and have better growth, she said. Mayor O’Brien said that the issue would have to go before the Park and Recreation Committee and that she would put the item on their next agenda.

Councilor Vic Moen wanted to make the council and residents aware that there was a bill moving through the legislature that appeared to contain language that would shut down the Hill Annex State Park. “The park is part of our culture, part of our tradition, part of the mining history,” he said.

Moen recognized the fact that there many costly repairs that were needed at the park but he said he didn’t necessarily want to see the park closed over those issues. The house file number of the proposed legislation is 1673.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to look into a request by RC’s to return fees associated with on-sale liquor license for the second half of this year due to sale of the property.

• Approved replacement of ordinance number 9: Firearm And Archery Ordinance. The old ordinance remains largely intact with a key new provision calling for a backstop in all archery shooting.

• Approved a contract with Northland Portables for $100 per week for the upcoming summer season.