LaPrairie mayor submits resignation

SRNF Report

LaPrairie Mayor Mike Fall submitted his resignation to the city council at last week’s regularly scheduled meeting. He served as mayor for eight years.

In a letter to the council, Fall said that he did not file for re-election because he was planning to move out of the area. When the sale of his LaPrairie home occurred earlier this month, the city’s attorney advised Fall that he could no longer be mayor if he was not a LaPrairie resident. He went on to say in his letter that he had a great appreciation for the work that the council has done during his time in office. He specifically cited the council’s dedication to infrastructure improvements.

In his remarks, Fall expressed regret at not being able to finish out his term. “I wanted to finish out my term but it doesn’t look like it’s possible; we closed on our house on the seventh of October.”

Councilor Steve Feyma made a motion to accept the resignation adding, “I make the motion to accept the resignation knowing full well how important you’ve been to the city of LaPrairie these last eight years,” he said. “I’ve worked with a lot of mayors. You’ve been a very strong leader. You will be missed, Mike, and we appreciate your time here.”

Councilor Lynn O’Brien echoed Feyma’s sentiments. “We haven’t always agreed on everything and we’ve had our differences, but we’ve agreed on a lot of things too though, and you will definitely be missed. You’re leaving the city better than when you took over,” she said.

O’Brien seconded Feyma’s motion and the council voted to accept the resignation. Fall thanked the council adding; “I’ve always had the thought that if you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backwards.”

Steve Feyma, who previously served in this capacity, will serve as acting mayor through the end of the year. That action left a vacancy on the council, which was filled by former city councilor Margie Ritter. Ritter’s term will also run through the end of the year. She currently serves on the city’s zoning committee.

In other business, the Council:

• Appointed Ian Carlson as Greensteps Chair.

• Passed a motion to support the Itasca County Housing Proclamation.

• Learned from City Engineer, Bob Beaver that work had been completed on three projects:

1) Grading activity at Monte and Fraser as well as the planting of three trees there.

2) Elimination of the potential for water to pond at 2621 and 2609 Fraser street by installing a French drain, one new culvert and regrading of the ditch to redirect water toward the French drain.

3) Construction of a swale at 2885 Fraser to redirect water away from the front yard.