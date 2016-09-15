LaPrairie mulls construction projects

City Engineer, Bob Beaver kicked off the last week’s meeting of the LaPrairie City Council with a discussion about existing projects as well as potential projects that could still be completed this year.

Beaver said that the Fraser Street trail was complete except for one final improvement. That improvement involves the removal of two trees in the vicinity of Monte Avenue and Fraser Street. Removal of the trees would allow for grading that would direct water away from the trail. The area would then be replanted with three pine trees.

Beaver then noted that crack sealing had taken place the first week of September. Cracks were sealed on Hilke Drive, Lorane Drive, Martin Street, Agnes, and Sylvia Avenue at a cost of $5,800.

Beaver discussed several drainage projects that could be completed this year. The projects are:

• Driveway approach on Mary Ann Drive north of the lift station where water runs over the driveway and weakens the pavement. The proposed improvement would be to create a ditch and install a 12-inch culvert at an estimated cost of $5,700.

• Culvert is crushed at 1213 Lorane Drive causing surface water to pond behind the driveway. The suggested improvement is to create a small ditch and install a 12-inch culvert, repave and seed at an estimated cost of $3,900.

• Fuhrman Avenue culvert is crushed causing water to pond in the yard of a LaPrairie resident. Beaver’s solution consists of the creation of a small ditch, the installation of a 12-inch culvert, repaving and seeding at an estimated cost of $4,100.

• Ponding water in the ditches in front of 2621 and 2627 Fraser Street. The proposed solution is to construct a French drain that would allow drainage into the soil. Restoration would further include seeding. The estimated cost is $3,300.

• Ponding water at 2885 Fraser Street causing the garage at that location to consistently flood with several inches of water. Beaver’s proposed improvement would involve constructing a basin and a French drain to allow water to infiltrate the soil. The area would also be graded and seeded. Beaver added that an alternative solution would be to build a slight swale around the perimeter of the property, followed by re-seeding. The estimated cost for either option would be $3,500, but there might be some cost savings with the swale option.

The total cost of all five projects would be about $20,500. Mayor Mike Fall suggested completing the last two projects from the list above. Councilor Lynn O’Brien asked if there was money available in the budget to pay for the work.

“We budgeted $13,000 for the crack sealing, and only paid $5,800,” Fall said. “They all need to be done but I see those two projects as being more critical.” The council voted unanimously to direct the City Engineer to pursue contractors to complete work on the Fraser Street projects.

In other business, the council:

• Accepted the resignation of Zoning committee member Vicky Fall and appointed David Wittman and Steve Svatos to Zoning posts.

• Closed an unnecessary bank account and transferred the funds to an existing account.