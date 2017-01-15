LaPrairie reorganizes for 2017

At the first 2017 meeting last week, the composition of the LaPrairie City Council was vastly different than the previous year.

Four-term mayor Mike Fall did not run again in 2016. That position was filled by Lynn O’Brien who ran unopposed for the two-year term. O’Brien’s successful bid for mayor left her seat on the city council open.

A second seat was left open by council member Steve Feyma who also decided not to seek re-election. Feyma had served the city in numerous capacities during a tenure that spanned 31 years. Most recently, he filled in as Mayor when former mayor Mike Fall was unable to complete his last term. At his last meeting on Dec. 19, Feyma said he would likely remain active on various committees within the city.

One of the two open council seats was filled by Amy Thurm. This will be Thurm’s first term as a council member.

The Jan. 3 meeting began with one council seat still unoccupied. Mayor O’Brien suggested that the city appoint Margie Ritter to the position. Ritter served on the council in the past and is currently on the zoning committee. Last fall Ritter filled in on the council when a seat was left vacant by the shuffle that ensued after Mike Fall’s departure. The council voted unanimously to appoint Ritter to a two-year term.

With the swearing in of Ritter, the council moved on to make various appointments including:

• Vic Moen will serve as Mayor Pro Tem.

• The Scenic Range NewsForum will be the city’s official newspaper.

• Coleraine Bank will be the city’s official depository.

• The city’s audit firm will be Glorvigen Theis, Lind & Company.

• Civil maters will be handled by attorney John Licke.

• SEH will fill the city engineering position.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to send Amy Thurm and Lynn O’Brien to a conference for newly elected leaders at a cost of $325 per person plus lodging.

• Recognized Steve Feyma for his 31 years of service to the community.