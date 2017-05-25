LaPrairie tackles maintenance issues

The LaPrairie City Council convened for its regularly scheduled meeting on May 15 at city hall. The previous regularly scheduled meeting was cancelled due to the lack of a quorum.

The council listened to a presentation by acting City Engineer Bob Beaver, who suggested that the city seek quotes from qualified companies that could perform crack sealing or pursue a contract with the company that has been doing the city’s crack sealing for the last few years. The council chose to pursue the company that has done the work more recently due to a favorable view of the material used to seal the cracks.

At a previous council meeting, Beaver said that a home owner from Martin Street made a few remarks regarding drainage issues on his parcel. When the site was visited, it became apparent that there were several properties in the vicinity of Martin Street and Loraine Drive that were in need of remedial work. Beaver recommended convening a meeting to allow affected citizens the chance to voice concerns. He said that there were approximately 30-40 properties that had issues. The council and engineer agreed that assessments could be a way to fund the work. The council decided that a survey will be sent out to affected residents as a precursor to a public meeting to discuss issues in this area.

Beaver noted that the city had done an excellent job in maintaining city streets. He cited Pleasant, Walter, Spruce Sylvia, and Hilke as examples of streets that had received an overlay in recent years. He did not see an urgent need for additional overlay projects but he did say that some overlays should not be put off past 2018.

Continuing, Beaver added that the city should consider development of a five-year overlay plan. He envisions a plan that would address pavement conditions, drainage issues, and financing issues. Beaver said that one of the benefits of such a plan is that it would give the council a tool to help budget for improvements during the life of the plan. The plan would also help residents plan for improvements on their streets.

Before moving on to the final topic of the evening, the interim engineer looked to the council for guidance on the survey and the five-year plan. All councilors present voted to authorize Beaver to bring a draft survey to the next meeting as well as begin work on a five-year plan for street overlays.

Beaver concluded his remarks with an update on the proposed trail from Mary Ann Lane to Veterans Park. City Engineer Glen Hodgson had communicated with representatives of BNSF Railroad to discuss the project as the trail would cross certain lands owned by the railroad. One issue that came to light during the exchanges is the fact that the extreme west end of Cromwell Drive, all of Donna Lane and a small portion of Mary Ann Lane are situated on railroad property. Railroad officials are proposing a sale of approximately 0.8 acres of land to the city to remedy the situation. Acquiring the land would bring the trail one step closer to reality.