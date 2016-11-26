Legal notices: published November 24, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $116,850.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 12, 2003 as Document Number A557751 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $100,826.71 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine, Itasca County, Minnesota STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301 LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 88-430-0505 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatis.ed, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Of.ce, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on January 4, 2018. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: October 27, 2016 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Curt N. Trisko, Esq. *Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-1551-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 8, 2016 615942 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 13-090847 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the followi David G. Kordiak and ing described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 15, 2006 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $244,800.00 MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000606338, As modi.ed of record by Document recorded on January 26, 2015 as Document Number A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in Itasca County, Minnesota LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of Keysville PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 19.490.0150 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $258,623.21 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 11, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: November 9, 2016 Wells Fargo Bank, NA Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016 621592 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $225,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Mary Lou Mahan, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000605069 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates, L.P. Dated: October 05, 2016 Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000707316 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 1000179-3516100048-0 Lender or Broker: Provident Funding Associations, L.P. R Residential Mortgage Servicer: Provident Funding Associates, L.P. Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 22306 S Crooked Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540 Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Parcel “A” That part of Government Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Government Lot 13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline, a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’ 06” West along said centerline, a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees 17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’ 53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of 100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’ 01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence southwesterly along said shore a distance of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the east and south lines of Government Lot 13 (as determined and monumented by William Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2” pipes that connect the protracted Northwest Corner of Government Lot 13 and the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake; a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37 degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline, a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28 degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18 degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline, a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25 degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline, a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35 degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline, a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26 degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline, a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21 degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline, a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating. Together with and subject to an easement for ingress and egress in Government Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian, which is described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Government Lot 13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline, a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline, a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline begin described; thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees 17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet; thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24 degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet and there terminating. AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER I IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: November 03, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Provident Funding Associates, L.P. Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036544F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum November 10, 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 2016 617799 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104715 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 12, 2006 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $123,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Bank of America, N.A. SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000604600 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet, Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four (24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN 55709 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23-010-2304 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $108,837.24 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 14, 2016, 10:00am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June 14, 2017, or the next business day if June 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 17, 2016 BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016 611315 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104932 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 15, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,593.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage Depot SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February 16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000651827 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July 21, 2016, recorded as document number A000704928 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine PROPERTY ADDRESS: 204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 88-440-0116 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $71,295.50 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 11, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: November 9, 2016 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016 621209 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $129,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or about May 9, 2009, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Advisors Group, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000658472 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company Dated: August 24, 2016 Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000706496 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 1009400-0005001282-3 Lender or Broker: American Advisors Group Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage Company Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 25827 County Road 51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592 Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9), Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty Twenty-four (24) according to the Government Survey thereof Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017, or the next business day if December 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: October 27, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036522F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2016 613473 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104580 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $96,662.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100061907000530055 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Summit Mortgage Corporation SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000696015 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 64-030-2400 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $98,436.43 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 14, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 14, 2017, or the next business day if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 17, 2016 AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016 611310 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 24, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $195,456.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as Joint Tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000701351 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Planet Home Lending, LLC Dated: October 11, 2016 Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000707716 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 1006543-0000010306-0 Lender or Broker: Planet Home Lending, LLC Residential Mortgage Servicer: Planet Home Lending, LLC Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 53006 Third River 2, Blackduck, MN 56630-9320 Tax Parcel ID Number: 39-007-3504; 39-007-3511 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota, described as follows: All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty- eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except the West 500 feet and except the South 891 feet thereof. The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight (148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the West 500 feet thereof; Together with a non-exclusive easement over and across a 66 foot right of way across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township 148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress to and egress from said described property; the center line of said 66 foot right of way to commence 33 feet South of the intersection of the Township Road and the North line of said Government Lot 13, thence running Westerly to a line parallel to the North line of said Government Lot 13 for a distance of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and Westerly across said Government Lot of said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of said Section 18 to the said described property; And subject to said 66 foot easement to service as access road from said Township Road to all land in Government Lot 3 of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and 13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017, or the next business day if December 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: November 01, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036347F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 8, 2016 615924 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 19, 2014 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $124,208.00 MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca C County Recorder Document Number: A000689676 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Dated: November 23, 2015 Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000699677 Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000700023 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 100520814081800248 Lender or Broker: American Lending Solutions, LLC Residential Mortgage Servicer: PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer River, MN 56636-8739 Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: November 01, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 034600F02 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum November 10, 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 2016 617596 Postponements NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 22, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $25,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Patricia Mannila-Lokken, unmarried MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association ND DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: March 13, 2012 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000662469 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: Not Applicable Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association ND Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOC CATED: Itasca Property Address: 626 W 1st Ave Unit 177, Keewatin, MN 55753 Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-450-1355 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Situated in Itasca County, Minnesota: Lots Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28), Block 13, Sargent Addition to Keewatin, Itasca County, State of Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $23,238.59 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2017, or the next business day if March 28, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.