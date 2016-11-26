Legal notices: published November 24, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S):
Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,
Inc., a California corporation n/k/a
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by
merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: None.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $116,850.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on June 12, 2003 as Document Number
A557751 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $100,826.71
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,
Itasca County, Minnesota
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301
LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California
corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo
Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-430-0505
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Of.ce, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is twelve (12) months from
the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on January 4, 2018.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 27, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Curt N. Trisko, Esq.
*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
13-090847
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the followi
David G. Kordiak and
ing described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 15, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $244,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and
Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December
22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder,
as Document Number A000606338, As
modi.ed of record by Document recorded
on January 26, 2015 as Document Number
A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in
Itasca County, Minnesota
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of
Keysville
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview
Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
19.490.0150
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $258,623.21
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $225,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Mary Lou Mahan, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its
successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000605069
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,
L.P.
Dated: October 05, 2016
Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707316
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1000179-3516100048-0
Lender or Broker:
Provident Funding Associations, L.P.
R
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 22306 S Crooked
Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel “A”
That part of Government Lot 13, Section
1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the
Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:
Commencing at the northeast corner
of Government Lot 13; thence South 87
degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line
of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09
feet to the centerline of South Crooked
Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’
15” West, along said centerline, a distance
of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’
06” West along said centerline, a distance
of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance
of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence
South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance
of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’
53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence
South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of
100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’
01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or
less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence
southwesterly along said shore a distance
of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint
of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the
east and south lines of Government Lot 13
(as determined and monumented by William
Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence
North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line
marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”
pipes that connect the protracted Northwest
Corner of Government Lot 13 and
the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;
a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of
South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37
degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,
a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28
degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline
a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18
degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25
degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35
degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26
degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21
degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning
and there terminating.
Together with and subject to an easement
for ingress and egress in Government
Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,
Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,
which is described as follows: Commencing
at the northeast corner of Government Lot
13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,
along the north line of Government Lot 13,
a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline
of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South
14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South
15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of
beginning of the centerline begin described;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a
distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;
thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a
distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24
degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet
and there terminating.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the
next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
I
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 03, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036544F01
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104715
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
October 12, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $123,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single
MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Bank of America, N.A.
SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November
2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000604600
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet,
Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government
Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township
Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four
(24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,
Itasca County, Minnesota
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic
Highway, Bovey, MN 55709
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
23-010-2304
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $108,837.24
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June
14, 2017, or the next business day if June
14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104932
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 15, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $75,593.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage
Depot
SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February
16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000651827
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National
Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July
21, 2016, recorded as document number
A000704928
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-440-0116
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $71,295.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $129,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving
Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or
about May 9, 2009, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Advisors Group, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000658472
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage
LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: August 24, 2016
Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000706496
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1009400-0005001282-3
Lender or Broker:
American Advisors Group
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar
Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage
Company
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 25827 County Road
51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592
Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of
the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the
Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),
Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty
Twenty-four (24) according to the Government
Survey thereof
Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances
belonging thereto
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: October 27, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a
Champion Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036522F01
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104580
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $96,662.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken
and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100061907000530055
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Summit Mortgage Corporation
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August
12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000696015
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,
LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4
SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township
Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)
West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County
Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
64-030-2400
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $98,436.43
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 12 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December
14, 2017, or the next business day
if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 24, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $195,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and
Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as
Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000701351
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,
LLC
Dated: October 11, 2016
Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707716
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1006543-0000010306-0
Lender or Broker:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,
Blackduck, MN 56630-9320
Tax Parcel ID Number:
39-007-3504; 39-007-3511
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,
described as follows:
All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-
eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)
West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except
the West 500 feet and except the South 891
feet thereof.
The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet
of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight
(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the
West 500 feet thereof;
Together with a non-exclusive easement
over and across a 66 foot right of way
across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and
Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township
148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress
to and egress from said described property;
the center line of said 66 foot right of way to
commence 33 feet South of the intersection
of the Township Road and the North line of
said Government Lot 13, thence running
Westerly to a line parallel to the North line
of said Government Lot 13 for a distance
of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and
Westerly across said Government Lot of
said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of
said Section 18 to the said described property;
And subject to said 66 foot easement
to service as access road from said Township
Road to all land in Government Lot 3
of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and
13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036347F01
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 19, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $124,208.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and
Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca
C
County Recorder
Document Number: A000689676
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,
LLC
Dated: November 23, 2015
Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000699677
Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000700023
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 100520814081800248
Lender or Broker:
American Lending Solutions, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8739
Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition
to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the
next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034600F02
Postponements
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 22, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $25,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Patricia Mannila-Lokken, unmarried
MORTGAGEE:
U.S. Bank National Association ND
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 13, 2012 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000662469
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker:
U.S. Bank National Association ND
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
U.S. Bank National Association successor
by merger to U.S. Bank National Association
ND
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOC
CATED: Itasca
Property Address: 626 W 1st Ave Unit
177, Keewatin, MN 55753
Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-450-1355
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Situated in Itasca County, Minnesota: Lots
Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28),
Block 13, Sargent Addition to Keewatin,
Itasca County, State of Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $23,238.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2017, or the
next business day if March 28, 2017 falls on
a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: July 11, 2016
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
successor by merger to U.S. Bank National
Association ND
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036010F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled
for September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM has
been postponed to November 16, 2016 at
10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main
Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County
and State.
DATED: September 08, 2016
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
successor by merger to U.S. Bank National
Association N.D.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee:
Lawrence A. Wilford
James A. Geske
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036010F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled
for November 16, 2016 at 10:00 AM has
been postponed to December 21, 2016 at
10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main
Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County
and State.
DATED: October 13, 2016
MORTGAGEE:
U.S. Bank National Association successor
by merger to U.S. Bank National Association
N.D.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee:
Lawrence A. Wilford
James A. Geske
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036010F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled
for December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM has
been postponed to January 25, 2017 at
10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main
Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County
and State.
DATED: November 16, 2016
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
successor by merger to U.S. Bank National
Association N.D.
W
from
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee:
Lawrence A. Wilford
James A. Geske
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036010F01
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
Action for Specific Performance
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No ________
Denise R. Trudel
Plaintiff,
v.
Freda Thomas and
Allen 0. Zepper & Rita M. Zepper
And the unknown heirs of
The above named person
or parties unknown claiming
any right title, estate, lien or
interest in the real estate,
v in the complaint
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: The Defendants above named,
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that effect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no Court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
Dimich Law Office
432 NE 3rd Ave.
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
3. YOU WILL FURTHER TAKE NOTICE TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY. Located in Itasca County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot Twelve (12), and the North Half of Lot Thirteen (13), Block Eight (8), First Addition to Bovey, according to the plat thereof and as filed with the office of the Itasca County Recorder.
The object of this action is to obtain defendants specific performance of their obligations under a contract for deed affecting the above described property.
DIMICH LAW OFFICE
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
432 NE 3rd Ave.
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
218-326-1765
SRNF November 10, 17, 24, 2016
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3142
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT OF
CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Judith Carole Marshall,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 19, 2016 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated September 27, 2004 and for the appointment of Edith Dianne Marshall, whose address is P.O. Box 75, Salem, WI 53168 and Esther Deanne Johnston, whose address is 234 Whidah Court, Schaumberg, IL 60194, as co-personal representatives of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Dated: November 16, 2016
Korey Wahwassuck
Judge of District Court
Dated: November 16, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES
Court Administrator
Dated: November 16, 2016
Sophia Schjenken
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
NOV 16 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Lori J. Flohaug
Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC
MN# 0294056
520 NW 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 568
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: 218.326.0929
Facsimile: 218.326.0934
e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com
SRNF November 24; December 1, 2016
City of Keewatin
Now Hiring Ice Rink Attendants
Applications can be picked up at the Keewatin City Hall in the Clerk’s Office
from 7:30 to 4:00 Mon.-Fri.
Applications need to be submitted by
Dec. 12, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.
Background check will be done
on applicants for this position.
THE CITY OF KEEWATIN IS AN
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Itasca County Health Fund
Applications are now available to apply for funds from the Itasca County Health Fund. These funds are intended to address public health issues faced by the people of Itasca County in the 21st Century.
Approximately $20,000 will be awarded throughout Itasca with a maximum of $2,500 per award.
Funding will be based on Public Health areas of responsibility. They are:
1. Prevent the spread of infectious disease
2. Promote healthy communities and healthy behavior
3. Assure the quality and accessibility of health services
4. Assure against environmental health hazards
5. Prepare for and respond to disasters and assist communities in recovery
For more information about the Health Fund, clarifications of priorities or to request an application, contact Itasca County Health and Human Services, Kelly Chandler at 218.327.6135. Requests for application via email can be made to peggy.clayton@co.itasca.mn.us. Application deadline is Thursday, December 15, 2016 by 4:00 p.m.
*IMPORTANT PROPERTY TAX HOMESTEAD NOTICE*
This will affect your 2017 property taxes and eligibility for Property Tax Refund.
Have
you
purchased
or
moved
into
a
property
in
the
past
year?
Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 1, 2016.
What
is
a
qualifying
relative?
For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse. For residential property a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece.
When
do
I
apply?
You must apply on or before December 15, 2016.
Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor. Contact the assessor by December 15, 2016 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year. If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.
Itasca
County
Assessor’s
Office
•
218-327-2861
Minnesota Department of Education, Division of School Finance
1500 Highway 36 West, Roseville, MN 55113-4266
DISTRICT REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES BUDGET FOR FY 2016 AND FY 2017
ED-00110-39
GENERAL INFORMATION: Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.10, requires that every school board shall publish the subject data of this report.
District Name: Greenway
District Number: 0316
FUND FY 2016 BEGINNING FY 2016 ACTUAL FY JUNE 30, 2016 ACTUAL JUNE 30, 2016 ACTUAL FY2017 BUDGET FY 2017 BUDGET JUNE 30, 2017
FUND BALANCES REVENUES AND EXEPNDITURES AND FUND BALANCES REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES AND PROJECTED FUND
TRANSFERS IN TRANSFERS OUT TRANSFERS IN TRANSFERS OUT BALANCES
General Fund/Restricted $ 885,597 $ 407,429 $ 309,548 $ 983,478 $ 472,468 $ 654,506 $ 801,440
General Fund/Other $ 3,986,340 $ 14,827,073 $ 14,535,980 $ 4,277,432 $ 13,664,569 $ 14,094,397 $ 3,847,604
Food Service Fund $ 160,929 $ 575,983 $ 557,073 $ 179,840 $ 527,492 $ 537,213 $ 170,119
Community Service Fund $ 68,879 $ 368,981 $ 276,378 $ 161,482 $ 222,066 $ 221,731 $ 161,817
Building Construction Fund $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Debt Service Fund $ 1,102,439 $ 905,794 $ 1,889,064 $ 119,170 $ 890,147 $ 857,563 $ 151,754
Trust Fund $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Internal Service Fund $ - $ - $ -
* OPEB Revocable Trust Fund $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
OPEB Irrevocable Trust Fund $ 10,770,397 $ 405,842 $ 1,302,026 $ 9,874,213 $ 355,100 $ 1,115,000 $ 9,114,313
OPEB Debt Service Fund $ 198,018 $ 1,651,079 $ 1,581,380 $ 267,717 $ 1,659,338 $ 1,582,180 $ 344,875
TOTAL - ALL FUNDS $ 17,172,600 $ 19,142,182 $ 20,451,450 $ 15,863,331 $ 17,791,180 $ 19,062,590 $ 14,591,921
LONG-TERM DEBT $
$ - CURRENT STATUTORY OPERATING DEBT PER MINNESOTA
STATUTES, SECTION 123B.81
Outstanding July 1, 2015 $ 27,745,000 AMOUNT OF GENERAL FUND DEFICIT, IF ANY, IN EXCESS OF 2.5% OF
EXPENDITURES 06/30/2016 $ -
Plus: New Issues $ -
Less: Redemeed Issues $ 2,857,500 COST PER STUDENT - AVERAGE DAILY MEMBERSHIP (ADM) 06/30/2016
Outstanding June 30, 2016 $ 24,887,500
SHORT-TERM DEBT TOTAL OPERATING EXPENDITURES $ 14,874,177.32
Certificates of Indebtedness $ - FY 2016 TOTAL ADM SERVED + TUITIONED OUT ADM + ADJUSTED
EXTENDED ADM 1,045.78
Other Short-Term Indebtedness $ - FY 2016 OPERATING COST PER ADM $ 14,223.05
The complete budget may be inspected upon request to the superintendent.
Comments: Part of the FY16 Debt Service Fund Balance is to pay off refunded bonds. This information can also be found at www.isd316.org under District, Business Services.
* Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB)
SRNF November 24, 2016
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Greenway Township
Skating Rink Attendant
Greenway Township is accepting applications for Skating Rink Attendant for the Pengilly Rink. Must be 16 years or older. Call Aaron 247-7191 or April 247-7318 for an application and they will be accepted until Friday Dec. 2, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. in the Greenway Township Clerk’s office,
300 Alice Ave. Marble, MN.
RINK ATTENDANTS
The City of Coleraine is now accepting
applications for skating rink attendants
for the 2016-2017 season.
If interested, please pick up an application at the clerk’s office between the hours of
8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Deadline for applications:
November 30, 2016 at 4:30 p.m.