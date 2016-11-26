Legal notices: published November 24, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,

Inc., a California corporation n/k/a

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by

merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $116,850.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on June 12, 2003 as Document Number

A557751 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder

of Itasca County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $100,826.71

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,

Itasca County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301

LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California

corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo

Home Mortgage, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-430-0505

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Of.ce, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is twelve (12) months from

the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on January 4, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 27, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Curt N. Trisko, Esq.

*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1551-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

13-090847

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the followi

David G. Kordiak and

ing described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 15, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $244,800.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and

Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December

22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder,

as Document Number A000606338, As

modi.ed of record by Document recorded

on January 26, 2015 as Document Number

A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in

Itasca County, Minnesota

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of

Keysville

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview

Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

19.490.0150

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $258,623.21

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $225,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Mary Lou Mahan, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its

successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000605069

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,

L.P.

Dated: October 05, 2016

Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707316

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1000179-3516100048-0

Lender or Broker:

Provident Funding Associations, L.P.

R

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 22306 S Crooked

Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540

Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel “A”

That part of Government Lot 13, Section

1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the

Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner

of Government Lot 13; thence South 87

degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line

of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09

feet to the centerline of South Crooked

Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’

15” West, along said centerline, a distance

of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’

06” West along said centerline, a distance

of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance

of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence

South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance

of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’

53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence

South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of

100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’

01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or

less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence

southwesterly along said shore a distance

of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint

of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the

east and south lines of Government Lot 13

(as determined and monumented by William

Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence

North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line

marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”

pipes that connect the protracted Northwest

Corner of Government Lot 13 and

the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;

a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of

South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37

degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,

a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28

degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline

a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18

degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25

degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35

degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26

degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21

degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning

and there terminating.

Together with and subject to an easement

for ingress and egress in Government

Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,

Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,

which is described as follows: Commencing

at the northeast corner of Government Lot

13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,

along the north line of Government Lot 13,

a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline

of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South

14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South

15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of

beginning of the centerline begin described;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a

distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;

thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a

distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24

degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet

and there terminating.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the

next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

I

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 03, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036544F01

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104715

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 12, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $123,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single

MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Bank of America, N.A.

SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November

2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000604600

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet,

Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government

Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township

Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four

(24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,

Itasca County, Minnesota

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic

Highway, Bovey, MN 55709

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

23-010-2304

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $108,837.24

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June

14, 2017, or the next business day if June

14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104932

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 15, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $75,593.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage

Depot

SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February

16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000651827

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National

Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July

21, 2016, recorded as document number

A000704928

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-440-0116

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $71,295.50

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

JPMorgan Chase Bank,

National Association

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $129,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving

Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or

about May 9, 2009, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Advisors Group, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000658472

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage

LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company

Dated: August 24, 2016

Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000706496

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1009400-0005001282-3

Lender or Broker:

American Advisors Group

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar

Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage

Company

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 25827 County Road

51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592

Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of

the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the

Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),

Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty

Twenty-four (24) according to the Government

Survey thereof

Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances

belonging thereto

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 27, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a

Champion Mortgage Company

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036522F01

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104580

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $96,662.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken

and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100061907000530055

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Summit Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August

12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000696015

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,

LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4

SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township

Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)

West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County

Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

64-030-2400

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $98,436.43

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 12 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December

14, 2017, or the next business day

if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 24, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $195,456.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and

Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as

Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000701351

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,

LLC

Dated: October 11, 2016

Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707716

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1006543-0000010306-0

Lender or Broker:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,

Blackduck, MN 56630-9320

Tax Parcel ID Number:

39-007-3504; 39-007-3511

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,

described as follows:

All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-

eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)

West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except

the West 500 feet and except the South 891

feet thereof.

The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet

of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight

(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the

West 500 feet thereof;

Together with a non-exclusive easement

over and across a 66 foot right of way

across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and

Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township

148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress

to and egress from said described property;

the center line of said 66 foot right of way to

commence 33 feet South of the intersection

of the Township Road and the North line of

said Government Lot 13, thence running

Westerly to a line parallel to the North line

of said Government Lot 13 for a distance

of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and

Westerly across said Government Lot of

said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of

said Section 18 to the said described property;

And subject to said 66 foot easement

to service as access road from said Township

Road to all land in Government Lot 3

of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and

13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036347F01

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 19, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $124,208.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and

Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca

C

County Recorder

Document Number: A000689676

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,

LLC

Dated: November 23, 2015

Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000699677

Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000700023

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 100520814081800248

Lender or Broker:

American Lending Solutions, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8739

Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition

to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the

next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034600F02

Postponements

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 22, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $25,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Patricia Mannila-Lokken, unmarried

MORTGAGEE:

U.S. Bank National Association ND

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 13, 2012 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000662469

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker:

U.S. Bank National Association ND

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association successor

by merger to U.S. Bank National Association

ND

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOC

CATED: Itasca

Property Address: 626 W 1st Ave Unit

177, Keewatin, MN 55753

Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-450-1355

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Situated in Itasca County, Minnesota: Lots

Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28),

Block 13, Sargent Addition to Keewatin,

Itasca County, State of Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $23,238.59

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2017, or the

next business day if March 28, 2017 falls on

a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: July 11, 2016

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

successor by merger to U.S. Bank National

Association ND

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036010F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled

for September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM has

been postponed to November 16, 2016 at

10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main

Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County

and State.

DATED: September 08, 2016

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

successor by merger to U.S. Bank National

Association N.D.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee:

Lawrence A. Wilford

James A. Geske

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036010F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled

for November 16, 2016 at 10:00 AM has

been postponed to December 21, 2016 at

10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main

Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County

and State.

DATED: October 13, 2016

MORTGAGEE:

U.S. Bank National Association successor

by merger to U.S. Bank National Association

N.D.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee:

Lawrence A. Wilford

James A. Geske

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036010F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled

for December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM has

been postponed to January 25, 2017 at

10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main

Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County

and State.

DATED: November 16, 2016

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

successor by merger to U.S. Bank National

Association N.D.

W

from

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee:

Lawrence A. Wilford

James A. Geske

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036010F01

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

Action for Specific Performance

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No ________

Denise R. Trudel

    Plaintiff,

    v.

Freda Thomas and

Allen 0. Zepper & Rita M. Zepper

And the unknown heirs of

The above named person

or parties unknown claiming

any right title, estate, lien or

interest in the real estate,

v in the complaint

    Defendants.

SUMMONS

    THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: The Defendants above named,

    1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that effect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no Court file number on this Summons.

    2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

    Dimich Law Office

    432 NE 3rd Ave.

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    3. YOU WILL FURTHER TAKE NOTICE TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

    4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

    5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

    6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

    7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY. Located in Itasca County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

    Lot Twelve (12), and the North Half of Lot Thirteen (13), Block Eight (8), First Addition to Bovey, according to the plat thereof and as filed with the office of the Itasca County Recorder.

    The object of this action is to obtain defendants specific performance of their obligations under a contract for deed affecting the above described property.

    DIMICH LAW OFFICE

    ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

    432 NE 3rd Ave.

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    218-326-1765

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3142

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT OF

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Judith Carole Marshall,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 19, 2016 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated September 27, 2004 and for the appointment of Edith Dianne Marshall, whose address is P.O. Box 75, Salem, WI 53168 and Esther Deanne Johnston, whose address is 234 Whidah Court, Schaumberg, IL 60194, as co-personal representatives of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

    Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: November 16, 2016

Korey Wahwassuck

Judge of District Court

Dated: November 16, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES

Court Administrator

Dated: November 16, 2016

Sophia Schjenken

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

NOV 16 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Lori J. Flohaug

Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC

MN# 0294056

520 NW 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 568

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: 218.326.0929

Facsimile: 218.326.0934

e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

City of Keewatin

Now Hiring Ice Rink Attendants

Applications can be picked up at the Keewatin City Hall in the Clerk’s Office

from 7:30 to 4:00 Mon.-Fri.

Applications need to be submitted by

Dec. 12, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.

Background check will be done

on applicants for this position.

THE CITY OF KEEWATIN IS AN

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Itasca County Health Fund

    Applications are now available to apply for funds from the Itasca County Health Fund. These funds are intended to address public health issues faced by the people of Itasca County in the 21st Century.

    Approximately $20,000 will be awarded throughout Itasca with a maximum of $2,500 per award.

    Funding will be based on Public Health areas of responsibility. They are:

    1. Prevent the spread of infectious disease

    2. Promote healthy communities and healthy behavior

    3. Assure the quality and accessibility of health services

    4. Assure against environmental health hazards

    5. Prepare for and respond to disasters and assist communities in recovery

    For more information about the Health Fund, clarifications of priorities or to request an application, contact Itasca County Health and Human Services, Kelly Chandler at 218.327.6135. Requests for application via email can be made to peggy.clayton@co.itasca.mn.us. Application deadline is Thursday, December 15, 2016 by 4:00 p.m.

*IMPORTANT PROPERTY TAX HOMESTEAD NOTICE*

This will affect your 2017 property taxes and eligibility for Property Tax Refund.

Have

you

purchased

or

moved

into

a

property

in

the

past

year?

Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 1, 2016.

What

is

a

qualifying

relative?

For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse. For residential property a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece.

When

do

I

apply?

You must apply on or before December 15, 2016.

Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor. Contact the assessor by December 15, 2016 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year. If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status. 

Itasca

County

Assessor’s

Office

218-327-2861

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Minnesota Department of Education, Division of School Finance

1500 Highway 36 West, Roseville, MN 55113-4266

DISTRICT REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES BUDGET FOR FY 2016 AND FY 2017

ED-00110-39

GENERAL INFORMATION: Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.10, requires that every school board shall publish the subject data of this report.

District Name: Greenway

District Number: 0316

FUND    FY 2016 BEGINNING    FY 2016 ACTUAL        FY JUNE 30, 2016 ACTUAL    JUNE 30, 2016 ACTUAL    FY2017 BUDGET        FY 2017 BUDGET        JUNE 30, 2017

    FUND BALANCES    REVENUES AND        EXEPNDITURES AND    FUND BALANCES        REVENUES AND        EXPENDITURES AND    PROJECTED FUND

            TRANSFERS IN        TRANSFERS OUT                TRANSFERS IN        TRANSFERS OUT        BALANCES

General  Fund/Restricted    $    885,597    $    407,429    $    309,548    $    983,478    $    472,468    $    654,506    $    801,440

General  Fund/Other    $    3,986,340    $    14,827,073    $    14,535,980    $    4,277,432    $    13,664,569    $    14,094,397    $    3,847,604

Food Service Fund    $    160,929    $    575,983    $    557,073    $    179,840    $    527,492    $    537,213    $    170,119

Community Service Fund    $    68,879    $    368,981    $    276,378    $    161,482    $    222,066    $    221,731    $    161,817

Building Construction Fund    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -

Debt Service Fund    $    1,102,439    $    905,794    $    1,889,064    $    119,170    $    890,147    $    857,563    $    151,754

Trust Fund    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -

Internal Service Fund    $    -            $    -            $    -

* OPEB Revocable Trust Fund    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -    $    -

OPEB Irrevocable Trust Fund    $    10,770,397    $    405,842    $    1,302,026    $    9,874,213    $    355,100    $    1,115,000    $    9,114,313

OPEB Debt Service Fund    $    198,018    $    1,651,079    $    1,581,380    $    267,717    $    1,659,338    $    1,582,180    $    344,875

TOTAL - ALL FUNDS    $    17,172,600    $    19,142,182    $    20,451,450    $    15,863,331    $    17,791,180    $    19,062,590    $    14,591,921

LONG-TERM DEBT    $

$    -        CURRENT STATUTORY OPERATING DEBT PER MINNESOTA

            STATUTES, SECTION 123B.81    

Outstanding July 1, 2015    $    27,745,000        AMOUNT OF GENERAL FUND DEFICIT, IF ANY, IN EXCESS OF 2.5% OF

            EXPENDITURES 06/30/2016                $    -

Plus: New Issues    $    -            

Less: Redemeed Issues    $    2,857,500        COST PER STUDENT - AVERAGE DAILY MEMBERSHIP (ADM) 06/30/2016    

Outstanding June 30, 2016    $    24,887,500            

SHORT-TERM DEBT            TOTAL OPERATING EXPENDITURES                $    14,874,177.32

Certificates of Indebtedness    $    -        FY 2016 TOTAL ADM SERVED + TUITIONED OUT ADM +  ADJUSTED

            EXTENDED ADM                            1,045.78

Other Short-Term Indebtedness    $    -        FY 2016 OPERATING COST PER ADM                $    14,223.05

The complete budget may be inspected upon request to the superintendent.

Comments: Part of the FY16 Debt Service Fund Balance is to pay off refunded bonds. This information can also be found at www.isd316.org under District, Business Services.

* Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB)

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Greenway Township 

Skating Rink Attendant 

Greenway Township is accepting applications for Skating Rink Attendant for the Pengilly Rink. Must be 16 years or older. Call Aaron 247-7191 or April 247-7318 for an application and they will be accepted until Friday Dec. 2, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. in the Greenway Township Clerk’s office,

300 Alice Ave. Marble, MN.

RINK ATTENDANTS

The City of Coleraine is now accepting

applications for skating rink attendants

for the 2016-2017 season.

If interested, please pick up an application at the clerk’s office between the hours of

8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Deadline for applications:

November 30, 2016 at 4:30 p.m.

UofM 4-H Coordinator
