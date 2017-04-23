Legal Notices: published April 20, 2017

The City of Marble is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2016. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources. Source of Water The City of Marble provides drinking water to its residents from a groundwater source: two wells ranging from 500 to 503 feet deep, that draw water from the Biwabik Iron-Formation aquifer. The Minnesota Department of Health has made a determination as to how vulnerable our systems’ source(s) of water may be to future contamination incidents. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 (and press 5) during normal business hours. Also, you can view it on line at www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/water/swp/swa. Call 218-247-7576 if you have questions about the City of Marble drinking water or would like information about opportunities for public participation in decisions that may affect the quality of the water. Results of Monitoring No contaminants were detected at levels that violated federal drinking water standards. However, some contaminants were detected in trace amounts that were below legal limits. The table that follows shows the contaminants that were detected in trace amounts last year. (Some contaminants are sampled less frequently than once a year; as a result, not all contaminants were sampled for in 2016. If any of these contaminants were detected the last time they were sampled for, they are included in the table along with the date that the detection occurred.) Key to abbreviations: MCLG─Maximum Contaminant Level Goal: The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety. MCL─Maximum Contaminant Level: The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology. AL─Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirement which a water system must follow. 90th Percentile Level─This is the value obtained after disregarding 10 percent of the samples taken that had the highest levels. (For example, in a situation in which 10 samples were taken, the 90th percentile level is determined by disregarding the highest result, which represents 10 percent of the samples.) Note: In situations in which only 5 samples are taken, the average of the two with the highest levels is taken to determine the 90th percentile level. ppm─Parts per million, which can also be expressed as milligrams per liter (mg/l). ppb─Parts per billion, which can also be expressed as micrograms per liter (μg/l). N/A─Not Applicable (does not apply). If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. City of Marble is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead. Monitoring may have been done for additional contaminants that do not have MCLs established for them and are not required to be monitored under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Results may be available by calling 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 during normal business hours. The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity. Contaminants that may be present in source water include: Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife. Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally occurring or result from urban stormwater runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming. Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and residential uses. Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems. Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities. In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prescribes regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health. Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. The City of Marble’s Drinking Water Report is not being mailed to water customers. Copies of the report will be available upon request. Please call our office if you have questions. City Clerk 218-247-7576. ITASCA COUNTY Forest Development Projects Itasca County Land Department is calling for quotes on the following items: 1) Timber Stand Improvement – Weeding and Thinning 112 acres during the summer of 2017. 2) Growing tree seedlings for the spring of 2019. (150,000 red pine, 90,000 jack pine, 55,000 white spruce.) Interested parties can obtain information and packets from Ryan Newman (327-2855) at the Itasca County Land Department, 1177 LaPrairie Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Itasca County reserves the right to reject any or all quotes, to wave any defects or irregularities, and intends to award contracts to the responsive, responsible contractor. SRNF April 13, 20, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 15, 2011 MORTGAGOR: Christin Serich, a single person MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 15, 2011, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000659678, Itasca County, Minnesota. TRANSACTION AGENT: None TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25299 Alder Drive, Bovey, Minnesota 55709 TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 40-015-4204 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Tract G that part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 15, Township 55 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter thence along the East line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter on an assigned bearing South 00 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 486.90 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing along said East line South 00 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 487.42 feet thence South 89 degrees 27 minutes 36 seconds West a distance of 732.77 feet; thence North 01 degrees 04 minutes 04 seconds East a distance of 487.92 feet; thence North 89 degrees 29 minutes 44 seconds East a distance of 731.08 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating, Itasca County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $97,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $96,220.74 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 4.375%, with a daily per diem of $10.50. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 24, 2017, at 10:00 am. PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by November 24, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: April 3, 2017 MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A. By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325) 1400 Fifth Street Towers 100 South Fifth Street Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217 (612) 672-3600 Attorney in Fact for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union 15845-897 IMPORTANT NOTICE This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum April 6, 13, 20, 27; May 4, 11, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Request for Proposal-Financial Audit Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools Independent School District #319 400 Second Street Nashwauk, MN 55744 April 12, 2017 General Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools, Independent School District #319 is soliciting the services of qualified firms to audit its financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, with the option to audit the financial statements for each of the two subsequent fiscal years. These audits are to be performed in accordance with the provisions contained in the request for proposals. Proposals Proposals will be accepted through April 26, 2017. Proposals should be sent to Lorrie Larson, Business Manager, at llarson@isd319.org, or to the address above. There is no expressed or implied obligation for ISD #319 to reimburse responding firms for any expenses incurred in preparing proposals in response to this request. Proposals shall include: • The total audit fee for each of the following years; FYI 7, FY18 & FY19. o Specify the Single audit fee/cost included above. • Current school client list.

• List of the proposed staff and their qualifications. Scope of the Engagement The purpose of the audit is to enable the auditor to do the following: a. Express an opinion on the fairness of the presentation of the District’s financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles. b. Perform a Single Audit, as required, conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards contained in Government Auditing Standards, the Single Audit Act Amendments of 1996 to recent and the provisions of 0MB Circular A-133, Audits of States, Local Governments and Non-Profit Organizations and report on the Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards and on the District’s compliance with laws and regulations and its internal controls as required for a Single Audit. c. Perform the State Legal Compliance Audit conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Legal Compliance Audit Guide. d. Working Paper Retention and Access to Working Papers: All working papers and reports must be retained, at the auditor’s expense, for a minimum of three (3) years, unless the firm is notified in writing by ISD #319 of the need to extend the retention period. The auditor will be required to make working papers available upon request, for the following parties of designee: ISD #319 U.S. General Accounting Office (GAO) Other parties designated by the Federal or State Governments or by ISD #319 as part of an audit quality process. e. The proposal must include a schedule similar to the following: (actual schedule to be confirmed upon selection of the firm.) End of July or early August - preliminary testing/field work. September to October - onsite audit work Later October to early November - exit interview with Superintendent & Business Manager Presentation to the School board - next regular School Board Meeting following the Final Report. The successful firm must also agree to be available to answer questions of the Superintendent or Business Manager throughout the year at no additional cost to the District. Questions related to this request can be addressed to Lorrie Larson, Business Manager, (218) 885-1280. SRNF April 13, 20, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ITASCA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORK SESSION APRIL 4, 2017 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail. The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on April 4, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN. Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Tinquist/Ives approved the agenda, as presented. All aye. MINUTES APPROVAL Mandich/Trunt approved the minutes of the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye. RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA Four (4) items were recommended for the County Board’s April 11, 2017 Consent Agenda. EXTENSION OF GRANT AGREEMENTS FOR MESABI METALLICS PROJECT County Engineer Karin Grandia presented information regarding the request to authorize the County Board Chairman to submit a letter to the Director of DEED (Department of Employment and Economic Development) to request that the Commissioner of DEED extend the grant agreements, for the Mesabi Metallics Project, from the present June 30, 2017 expiration date to an expiration date of June 30, 2018. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s April 11, 2017 Consent Agenda. LAKE COUNTRY POWER PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT Max Peters, Director of City Operations Finance Manager for the City of Cohasset, and Greg Randa, Lake Country Power CEO, presented information regarding the request to approve a 30% property tax abatement for a period of 10 years for Lake Country Power. The item was discussed for informational purposes; no action taken. COMMITTEE REPORTS ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE COMMISSIONER COMMENTS ADJOURNMENT Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:47 p.m. ATTEST Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board SRNF April 20, 2017 SUBSTITUTE PARA-PROFESSIONALS ISD #319, Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools, is seeking applicants for Substitute Para-Professionals Please see job description and apply online at http://www.applitrack.com/iasc/onlineapp/ Accepting Sealed Bids The City of Coleraine will be accepting sealed bids on a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria. Vehicle has 93,000 miles and Kelly Blue Book value is $3,759.00. Sealed bids will be accepted through 5/15/2017 at 4:30 PM in the Coleraine City Clerk’s office. Minumum bid accepted is $1500.00, and the City reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. Your sealed bid should contain your: name, phone number, and bid amount in numeric form. Vehicle may be seen at 501 2nd Street in Bovey. SUMMER CASUAL LABOR The City of Nashwauk is hiring part-time casual laborers for summer work. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; be able to provide proof of post-secondary education enrollment; and have a valid driver’s license and submit to drug test and background check. Applications can be obtained at: City Clerks’ office 301 Central Ave Nashwauk, MN 55769 Please apply by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017 WANTED RECREATION DIRECTOR The City of Nashwauk is looking for (2) recreation directors to supervise recreation programs and field trips for Nashwauk youth. Program will run from June 5, 2017 to July 28, 2017; with the possibility of a two week extension in to the month of August. The hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Must be at least 18 years of age and willing to submit to a criminal background check and drug test. Deadline for submitting application to the City Clerk’s office is May 5th 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Applications may be obtained at: City Hall 301 Central Avenue Nashwauk, MN 55769 The City of Nashwauk is an equal opportunity employer. ASSESSMENT NOTICE Important lnformation Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property As of January 2, 2017, this may affect your 2018 property taxes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for Nashwauk City shall meet on 5/2/2017 1:00 PM at Nashwauk City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need to be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization. The City of Keewatin is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2016. The City of Keewatin is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2016. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers' understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources. Source of Water The City of Keewatin provides drinking water to its residents from a groundwater source: three wells ranging from 473 to 615 feet deep, that draw water from the Biwabik Iron-Formation aquifer. The Minnesota Department of Health has determined that the source(s) used to supply your drinking water is not particularly susceptible to contamination. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 (and press 5) during normal business hours. Also, you can view it on line at www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/water/swp/swa. Call 218-778-6517 if you have questions about the City of Keewatin drinking water or would like information about opportunities for public participation in decisions that may affect the quality of the water. Results of Monitoring No contaminants were detected at levels that violated federal drinking water standards. However, some contaminants were detected in trace amounts that were below legal limits. The table that follows shows the contaminants that were detected in trace amounts last year. (Some contaminants are sampled less frequently than once a year; as a result, not all contaminants were sampled for in 2016. If any of these contaminants were detected the last time they were sampled for, they are included in the table along with the date that the detection occurred.) AL - Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirement which a water system must follow. 90th Percentile Level - This is the value obtained after disregarding 10 percent of the samples taken that had the highest levels. (For example, in a situation in which 10 samples were taken, the 90th percentile level is determined by disregarding the highest result, which represents 10 percent of the samples.) Note: In situations in which only 5 samples are taken, the average of the two with the highest levels is taken to determine the 90th percentile level. pCi/l - PicoCuries per liter (a measure of radioactivity). ppm - Parts per million, which can also be expressed as milligrams per liter (mg/l). ppb - Parts per billion, which can also be expressed as micrograms per liter (µg/l). N/A - Not Applicable (does not apply). If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. City of Keewatin is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead. Monitoring may have been done for additional contaminants that do not have MCLs established for them and are not required to be monitored under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Results may be available by calling 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 during normal business hours. The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity. Contaminants that may be present in source water include: Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife. Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result from urban storm water runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming. Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and residential uses. Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems. Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally-occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities. In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prescribes regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health.