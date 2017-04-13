Legal Notices: published April 13, 2017

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT City of Coleraine 2016 Drinking Water Report PWSID: 1310006 The City of Coleraine is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2016. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources. Source of Water The City of Coleraine provides drinking water to its residents from a groundwater source: two wells ranging from 120 to 121 feet deep, that draw water from the Quat. Buried Artes. aquifer. The Minnesota Department of Health made a determination as to how vulnerable our systems’ source(s) of water may be to future contamination incidents. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 (and press 5) during normal business hours. Also, you can view it on line at www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/water/swp/swa. Call 218-245-2112 if you have questions about the City of Coleraine drinking water or would like information about opportunities for public participation in decisions that may affect the quality of the water. Results of Monitoring No contaminants were detected at levels that violated federal drinking water standards. However, some contaminants were detected in trace amounts that were below legal limits. The table that follows shows the contaminants that were detected in trace amounts last year. (Some contaminants are sampled less frequently than once a year; as a result, not all contaminants were sampled for in 2016. If any of these contaminants were detected the last time they were sampled for, they are included in the table along with the date that the detection occurred.) Key to abbreviations: MCLG - Maximum Contaminant Level Goal: The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety. MCL - Maximum Contaminant Level: The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology. MRDL - Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level. MRDLG - Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal. AL - Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirement which a water system must follow. 90th Percentile Level - This is the value obtained after disregarding 10 percent of the samples taken that had the highest levels. (For example, in a situation in which 10 samples were taken, the 90th percentile level is determined by disregarding the highest result, which represents 10 percent of the samples.) Note: In situations in which only 5 samples are taken, the average of the two with the highest levels is taken to determine the 90th percentile level. pCi/l - PicoCuries per liter (a measure of radioactivity). ppm - Parts per million, which can also be expressed as milligrams per liter (mg/l). ppb - Parts per billion, which can also be expressed as micrograms per liter (µg/l) N/A - Not Applicable (does not apply). –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on May 2, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. Itasca County Contract 59825 SAP 031-598-025 CR 229 Bridge Replacement Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on May 2, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 59825 are as follows: Common Excavation (P) 2,747 CY Bridge Slab Concrete (3Y42-M) (P) 5,489 SF Prestressed Concrete Beams (27M) (P) 375 LF Prestressed Concrete Beams (36M) (P) 318 LF Steel H-Piling Delivered 12” 800 LF Steel H-Piling Delivered 14” 900 LF Remove Existing Bridge 1 LS The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so. Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor. If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: March 30, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF April 6, 13, 20, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-17-812 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS In Re: Estate of Wanda Mae Jolicoeur, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 Ne Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Connie Bluntach, whose address is 19496 Tolerick Rd., Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. *No formal bearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. Dated: March 30, 2017 BY THE COURT Lois J. Lang, Judge of District Court Dated: March 30, 2017 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated March 30, 2017 Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk FILED MAR 30, 2017 COURT ADMINISTRATOR ITASCA COUNTY, MINN. John P. Dimich (22962) Dimich Law Office 432 NE 3rd Ave. Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF April 6, 13, 2017 If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. City of Coleraine is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead. HWe are in exceedance of the action level for copper. Copper is an essential nutrient, but some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress. Some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over many years could suffer liver or kidney damage. People with Wilson’s disease should consult their personal doctor. In response to this issue, we performed a corrosion control study and/or have taken actions to make the water less likely to absorb materials such as copper from your plumbing. Monitoring may have been done for additional contaminants that do not have MCLs established for them and are not required to be monitored under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Results may be available by calling 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 during normal business hours. During the year, we had a treatment technique violation for failure to take water quality parameter samples as required. The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity. Contaminants that may be present in source water include: Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife. Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result from urban storm water runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming.

Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban storm water runoff, and residential uses. Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban storm water runoff, and septic systems. Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally-occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities. In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prescribes regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health. Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with H1V/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. Dated: March 30, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF April 6, 13, 20, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: DIVORCE WITHOUT CHILDREN In Re the Marriage of: Melissa Ann Mack, Petitioner, Court File No.:_______ and Jaber Tlijani, Respondent. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to serve on Petitioner’s attorney an Answer to the Petition that is herewith served on you, within thirty (30) days after service of this Summons on you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, Judgment by Default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING AND ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROVISIONS UNDER MINNESOTA LAW, SERVICE OF THIS SUMMONS MAKES THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS APPLY TO BOTH PARTIES TO THIS ACTION, UNLESS THEY ARE MODIFIED BY THE COURT OR THE PROCEEDING IS DISMISSED: 1. NEITHER PARTY MAY DISPOSE OF ANY ASSETS EXCEPT: A. FOR THE NECESSITIES OF LIFE OR FOR THE NECESSARY GENERATION OF INCOME OR PRESERVATION OF ASSETS; B. BY AN AGREEMENT IN WRITING; OR C. FOR RETAINING COUNSEL TO CARRY ON OR TO CONTEST THIS PROCEEDING. 2. NEITHER PARTY MAY HARASS THE OTHER PARTY. 3. ALL CURRENTLY AVAILABLE INSURANCE COVERAGE MUST BE MAINTAINED AND CONTINUED WITHOUT CHANGE IN COVERAGE OR BENEFICIARY DESIGNATION. IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT. 4. PARTIES TO A MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION PROCEEDING ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEMPT ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA LAW. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION INCLUDES MEDIATION, ARBITRATION, AND OTHER PROCESSES AS SET FORTH IN THE DISTRICT COURT RULES. YOU MAY CONTACT THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR ABOUT RESOURCES IN YOUR AREA. IF YOU CANNOT PAY FOR MEDIATION OR ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION, IN SOME COUNTIES, ASSISTANCE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH A NONPROFIT PROVIDER OR A COURT PROGRAM. IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE OR THREATS OF ABUSE AS DEFINED IN MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 518B, YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO TRY MEDIATION AND YOU WILL NOT BE PENALIZED BY THE COURT IN LATER PROCEEDINGS. NOTICE THAT THE PETITIONER SEEKS THE DISPOSITION OF THE FOLLOWING PIECE(S) OF REAL ESTATE LOCATED WITHIN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA: The South 250 feet LESS the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24, AND The South 250 feet of the West 250 feet of the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24. Together with and subject to a 20 foot wide easement for driveway purposes lying 10 feet on each side of the following described centerline: Commencing at the northeast corner of Government Lot 1, Section 31, Township 58 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian; thence North 89 degrees 46 minutes 00 seconds West, assigned bearing along the north line of Lot 1, 834.5 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 12 degrees 59 minutes West 226 feet; thence South 8 degrees 20 minutes West 252 feet, more or less, to the southerly end of Upper Hanson Lake Road and said centerline there terminating. Dated: 1-24-17 /s/ Lori J. Flohaug Lori J. Flohaug ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC 520 NW 1st Avenue Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Telephone: (218) 326.0929 lori@flohauglaw.com Attorney ID No.: 294056 ACKNOWLEDGMENT The undersigned hereby acknowledges that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to Minn. Stat. §549.21, Subd. 2, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted. /s/ Lori J. Flohaug SRNF March 30; April 6, 13, 2017 CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT City of Nashwauk 2016 Drinking Water Report PWSID: 1310024 The City of Nashwauk is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2016. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources. Source of Water The City of Nashwauk provides drinking water to its residents from a groundwater source: two wells ranging from 414 to 540 feet deep, that draw water from the Biwabik Iron-Formation aquifer. The Minnesota Department of Health has made a determination as to how vulnerable our systems’ source(s) of water may be to future contamination incidents. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 (and press 5) during normal business hours. Also, you can view it on line at www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/water/swp/swa. Call 218-885-1210 if you have questions about the City of Nashwauk drinking water or would like information about opportunities for public participation in decisions that may affect the quality of the water. Results of Monitoring No contaminants were detected at levels that violated federal drinking water standards. However, some contaminants were detected in trace amounts that were below legal limits. The table that follows shows the contaminants that were detected in trace amounts last year. (Some contaminants are sampled less frequently than once a year; as a result, not all contaminants were sampled for in 2016. If any of these contaminants were detected the last time they were sampled for, they are included in the table along with the date that the detection occurred.) Key to abbreviations: MCLG─Maximum Contaminant Level Goal: The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety. MCL─Maximum Contaminant Level: The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology. AL─Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirement which a water system must follow. 90th Percentile Level─This is the value obtained after disregarding 10 percent of the samples taken that had the highest levels. (For example, in a situation in which 10 samples were taken, the 90th percentile level is determined by disregarding the highest result, which represents 10 percent of the samples.) Note: In situations in which only 5 samples are taken, the average of the two with the highest levels is taken to determine the 90th percentile level. ppm─Parts per million, which can also be expressed as milligrams per liter (mg/l). ppb─Parts per billion, which can also be expressed as micrograms per liter (μg/l). nd─No Detection. N/A─Not Applicable (does not apply). If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. City of Nashwauk is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead. Monitoring may have been done for additional contaminants that do not have MCLs established for them and are not required to be monitored under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Results may be available by calling 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 during normal business hours. The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity. Contaminants that may be present in source water include: Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife. Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally occurring or result from urban stormwater runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming. Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and residential uses.

Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems. Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities. In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prescribes regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health. Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. The Consumer Confidence Report for the City of Nashwauk is not being directly mailed to all customers; however, a copy will be available upon request by contacting the City Clerk Office at 218-885-1210. SUBSTITUTE PARA-PROFESSIONALS ISD #319, Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools, is seeking applicants for Substitute Para-Professionals Please see job description and apply online at http://www.applitrack.com/iasc/onlineapp/ SUMMER CASUAL LABOR The City of Nashwauk is hiring part-time casual laborers for summer work. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; be able to provide proof of post-secondary education enrollment; and have a valid driver’s license and submit to drug test and background check. Applications can be obtained at: City Clerks’ office 301 Central Ave Nashwauk, MN 55769 Please apply by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017 COLERAINE LIFE GUARD COTTON PARK BEACH SUMMER 2017 The City of Coleraine is accepting applications for summer lifeguard positions at Cotton Park Beach. The individual must have a current certification in life guarding, CPR and waterfront life guarding. Please stop by Coleraine City Hall Monday through Thursday for an application. Application deadline is Monday, May 1, 2017. Questions, call city hall at 245.2112. ROAD TOUR NOTICE LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the date for the Annual Road Tour for Lawrence Township has been set for Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 3:45 pm for the purpose of examining township roads for any needed repairs. Anyone wanting to participate in the road tour shall meet the township supervisors at the Lawrence Township Hall. Given under my hand this 6th day of April, 2017. Karen Elander, Clerk Lawrence Township Nashwauk Township Hall Caretaker Wanted Nashwauk Township is looking for a Hall Caretaker for the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Duties include, but are not limited to: • Scheduling hall rental • Cleaning the hall • Shoveling sidewalks • Ordering and restocking supplies Pay: $500/Month To apply: Send a letter of interest by April 14, 2017. Send applications to: Nashwauk Township 18714 Lost Road Nashwauk, MN 55769 The Town Board of Supervisors will review the letters at the Town Board meeting on April 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Karine Woodman at 218-885-0084 or nashwauktwp@hotmail.com. ASSESSMENT NOTICE Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property As of January 2, 2017, this may affect your 2018 property taxes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for Bovey City shall meet on 4/26/2017 9:00AM at Bovey City Council Room. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need to be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ITASCA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MARCH 28, 2017 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail. The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on March 28, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN. Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Tinquist/Mandich added Items #6.8 (ICHHS Advisory Committee Meeting Minutes) and #6.9 (Feasibility Study), pulled Item #5.9 (State Reimbursement for Probation Officer Salaries) and added as Item #6.10, and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye. MINUTES APPROVAL Ives/Trunt approved the minutes of the Tuesday, March 21, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye. CONSENT AGENDA Trunt/Tinquist approved the Consent Agenda. All aye. RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S) The following employees were recognized: Howard (Steve) Bryan, Jason Johnson, Brenda Kincannon, Erin Lindgren, Greg Stoltz, and Amy Slettom. COMMISSIONER WARRANTS Tinquist/Mandich approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of March 31, 2017, in the amount of $570,001.80. All aye. ICHHS WARRANTS Trunt/Ives approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants for March 2017, in the amount of $1,645,096.21. All aye. LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg. SAFE AND SECURE COURTHOUSE INITIATIVE GRANT Tinquist/Ives adopted the Resolution Re: Safe and Secure Courthouse Initiative Grant Application and authorized submission of said application. All aye. IMCARE SUBCOMMITTEE Trunt/Ives authorized two or three community members to be part of the IMCare Subcommittee, in order to ensure transparency and community input. All aye. REVIEW OF PROPOSED STATE LAND ACQUISITION Tinquist/Mandich adopted the Resolution Re: Review of Proposed State Land Acquisition in order to protect white cedar stands that provide important winter habitat for white-tailed deer. All aye, except Ives nay. ICHHS ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING MINUTES Ives/Trunt accepted the minutes from the Thursday, March 9, 2017 Advisory Committee meeting. All aye. FEASIBILITY STUDY Tinquist/Mandich authorized the IMCare Subcommittee to contract with an independent organization to complete a feasibility study. All aye. STATE REIMBURSEMENT FOR PROBATION OFFICER SALARIES Trunt/Tinquist adopted the Resolution Re: State Reimbursement for Probation Officer Salaries, which requests that the 2017 legislature appropriate sufficient funds to allow a full 50% reimbursement of Itasca County’s Probation Officer salaries. All aye. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS ADJOURNMENT Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:27 p.m. ATTEST Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board SRNF April 13, 2017 Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property This may affect your 2018 property taxes Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for Township of Balsam in Itasca County, Minnesota, shall meet on April 25th, 2017, 1:00 pm, at the Balsam Memorial Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need to be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization. Rebecca Olson Clerk of the Township of Balsam Notice to the Residents of Balsam Township The Annual Park Inspection will take place at Balsam Memorial Hall on Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 9:00 A.M. The Annual Road Tour of all township roads will begin at the Balsam Memorial Hall on Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. Balsam Township Residents are welcome to attend these meetings. Rebecca Olson Balsam Township Clerk 218-245-0146 ITASCA COUNTY Forest Development Projects Itasca County Land Department is calling for quotes on the following items: 1) Timber Stand Improvement – Weeding and Thinning 112 acres during the summer of 2017. 2) Growing tree seedlings for the spring of 2019. (150,000 red pine, 90,000 jack pine, 55,000 white spruce.) Interested parties can obtain information and packets from Ryan Newman (327-2855) at the Itasca County Land Department, 1177 LaPrairie Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Itasca County reserves the right to reject any or all quotes, to wave any defects or irregularities, and intends to award contracts to the responsive, responsible contractor. SRNF April 13, 20, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 15, 2011 MORTGAGOR: Christin Serich, a single person MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 15, 2011, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000659678, Itasca County, Minnesota. TRANSACTION AGENT: None TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25299 Alder Drive, Bovey, Minnesota 55709 TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 40-015-4204 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Tract G that part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 15, Township 55 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter thence along the East line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter on an assigned bearing South 00 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 486.90 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing along said East line South 00 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 487.42 feet thence South 89 degrees 27 minutes 36 seconds West a distance of 732.77 feet; thence North 01 degrees 04 minutes 04 seconds East a distance of 487.92 feet; thence North 89 degrees 29 minutes 44 seconds East a distance of 731.08 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating, Itasca County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $97,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $96,220.74 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 4.375%, with a daily per diem of $10.50. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: