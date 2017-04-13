Legal Notices: published April 13, 2017

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT
City of Coleraine
2016 Drinking Water Report
PWSID: 1310006
The City of Coleraine is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2016. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources.
Source of Water
The City of Coleraine provides drinking water to its residents from a groundwater source: two wells ranging from 120 to 121 feet deep, that draw water from the Quat. Buried Artes. aquifer.
The Minnesota Department of Health made a determination as to how vulnerable our systems’ source(s) of water may be to future contamination incidents. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 (and press 5) during normal business hours. Also, you can view it on line at www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/water/swp/swa.
Call 218-245-2112 if you have questions about the City of Coleraine drinking water or would like information about opportunities for public participation in decisions that may affect the quality of the water.
Results of Monitoring
No contaminants were detected at levels that violated federal drinking water standards. However, some contaminants were detected in trace amounts that were below legal limits. The table that follows shows the contaminants that were detected in trace amounts last year. (Some contaminants are sampled less frequently than once a year; as a result, not all contaminants were sampled for in 2016. If any of these contaminants were detected the last time they were sampled for, they are included in the table along with the date that the detection occurred.)
Key to abbreviations:
MCLG - Maximum Contaminant Level Goal: The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
MCL - Maximum Contaminant Level: The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
MRDL - Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level.
MRDLG - Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal.
AL - Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirement which a water system must follow.
90th Percentile Level - This is the value obtained after disregarding 10 percent of the samples taken that had the highest levels. (For example, in a situation in which 10 samples were taken, the 90th percentile level is determined by disregarding the highest result, which represents 10 percent of the samples.) Note: In situations in which only 5 samples are taken, the average of the two with the highest levels is taken to determine the 90th percentile level.
pCi/l - PicoCuries per liter (a measure of radioactivity).
ppm - Parts per million, which can also be expressed as milligrams per liter (mg/l).
ppb - Parts per billion, which can also be expressed as micrograms per liter (µg/l)
N/A - Not Applicable (does not apply).
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on May 2, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below.
Itasca County Contract 59825
SAP 031-598-025
CR 229 Bridge Replacement
Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on May 2, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 59825 are as follows:
Common Excavation (P) 2,747 CY
Bridge Slab Concrete
(3Y42-M) (P) 5,489 SF
Prestressed Concrete
Beams (27M) (P) 375 LF
Prestressed Concrete
Beams (36M) (P) 318 LF
Steel H-Piling Delivered 12” 800 LF
Steel H-Piling Delivered 14” 900 LF
Remove Existing Bridge 1 LS
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.
Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.
If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: March 30, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF April 6, 13, 20, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-812
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Wanda Mae Jolicoeur,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 Ne Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Connie Bluntach, whose address is 19496 Tolerick Rd., Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
*No formal bearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: March 30, 2017
BY THE COURT
Lois J. Lang, Judge of District Court
Dated: March 30, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated March 30, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
MAR 30, 2017
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
John P. Dimich (22962)
Dimich Law Office
432 NE 3rd Ave.
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF April 6, 13, 2017
If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. City of Coleraine is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.
HWe are in exceedance of the action level for copper. Copper is an essential nutrient, but some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress. Some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over many years could suffer liver or kidney damage. People with Wilson’s disease should consult their personal doctor. In response to this issue, we performed a corrosion control study and/or have taken actions to make the water less likely to absorb materials such as copper from your plumbing.
Monitoring may have been done for additional contaminants that do not have MCLs established for them and are not required to be monitored under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Results may be available by calling 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 during normal business hours.
During the year, we had a treatment technique violation for failure to take water quality parameter samples as required.
The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity.
Contaminants that may be present in source water include:
Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife.
Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result from urban storm water runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming.
Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban storm water runoff, and residential uses.
Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban storm water runoff, and septic systems.
Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally-occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities.
In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prescribes regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health.
Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with H1V/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800--426-4791.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: DIVORCE
WITHOUT CHILDREN
In Re the Marriage of:
Melissa Ann Mack,
Petitioner,
Court File No.:_______
and
Jaber Tlijani,
Respondent.
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to serve on Petitioner’s attorney an Answer to the Petition that is herewith served on you, within thirty (30) days after service of this Summons on you, exclusive of the day of service.
If you fail to do so, Judgment by Default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING AND ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROVISIONS
UNDER MINNESOTA LAW, SERVICE OF THIS SUMMONS MAKES THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS APPLY TO BOTH PARTIES TO THIS ACTION, UNLESS THEY ARE MODIFIED BY THE COURT OR THE PROCEEDING IS DISMISSED:
1. NEITHER PARTY MAY DISPOSE OF ANY ASSETS EXCEPT:
A. FOR THE NECESSITIES OF LIFE OR FOR THE NECESSARY GENERATION OF INCOME OR PRESERVATION OF ASSETS;
B. BY AN AGREEMENT IN WRITING; OR
C. FOR RETAINING COUNSEL TO CARRY ON OR TO CONTEST THIS PROCEEDING.
2. NEITHER PARTY MAY HARASS THE OTHER PARTY.
3. ALL CURRENTLY AVAILABLE INSURANCE COVERAGE MUST BE MAINTAINED AND CONTINUED WITHOUT CHANGE IN COVERAGE OR BENEFICIARY DESIGNATION.
IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT.
4. PARTIES TO A MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION PROCEEDING ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEMPT ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA LAW. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION INCLUDES MEDIATION, ARBITRATION, AND OTHER PROCESSES AS SET FORTH IN THE DISTRICT COURT RULES. YOU MAY CONTACT THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR ABOUT RESOURCES IN YOUR AREA. IF YOU CANNOT PAY FOR MEDIATION OR ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION, IN SOME COUNTIES, ASSISTANCE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH A NONPROFIT PROVIDER OR A COURT PROGRAM. IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE OR THREATS OF ABUSE AS DEFINED IN MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 518B, YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO TRY MEDIATION AND YOU WILL NOT BE PENALIZED BY THE COURT IN LATER PROCEEDINGS.
NOTICE THAT THE PETITIONER SEEKS THE DISPOSITION OF THE FOLLOWING PIECE(S) OF REAL ESTATE LOCATED WITHIN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA:
The South 250 feet LESS the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24,
AND
The South 250 feet of the West 250 feet of the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24.
Together with and subject to a 20 foot wide easement for driveway purposes lying 10 feet on each side of the following described centerline: Commencing at the northeast corner of Government Lot 1, Section 31, Township 58 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian; thence North 89 degrees 46 minutes 00 seconds West, assigned bearing along the north line of Lot 1, 834.5 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 12 degrees 59 minutes West 226 feet; thence South 8 degrees 20 minutes West 252 feet, more or less, to the southerly end of Upper Hanson Lake Road and said centerline there terminating.
Dated: 1-24-17
/s/ Lori J. Flohaug
Lori J. Flohaug
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC
520 NW 1st Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218) 326.0929
lori@flohauglaw.com
Attorney ID No.: 294056
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
The undersigned hereby acknowledges that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to Minn. Stat. §549.21, Subd. 2, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted.
/s/ Lori J. Flohaug
SRNF March 30; April 6, 13, 2017
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT
City of Nashwauk
2016 Drinking Water Report
PWSID: 1310024
The City of Nashwauk is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2016. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources.
Source of Water
The City of Nashwauk provides drinking water to its residents from a groundwater source: two wells ranging from 414 to 540 feet deep, that draw water from the Biwabik Iron-Formation aquifer.
The Minnesota Department of Health has made a determination as to how vulnerable our systems’ source(s) of water may be to future contamination incidents. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 (and press 5) during normal business hours. Also, you can view it on line at www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/water/swp/swa.
Call 218-885-1210 if you have questions about the City of Nashwauk drinking water or would like information about opportunities for public participation in decisions that may affect the quality of the water.
Results of Monitoring
No contaminants were detected at levels that violated federal drinking water standards. However, some contaminants were detected in trace amounts that were below legal limits. The table that follows shows the contaminants that were detected in trace amounts last year. (Some contaminants are sampled less frequently than once a year; as a result, not all contaminants were sampled for in 2016. If any of these contaminants were detected the last time they were sampled for, they are included in the table along with the date that the detection occurred.)
Key to abbreviations:
MCLG─Maximum Contaminant Level Goal: The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
MCL─Maximum Contaminant Level: The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
AL─Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirement which a water system must follow.
90th Percentile Level─This is the value obtained after disregarding 10 percent of the samples taken that had the highest levels. (For example, in a situation in which 10 samples were taken, the 90th percentile level is determined by disregarding the highest result, which represents 10 percent of the samples.) Note: In situations in which only 5 samples are taken, the average of the two with the highest levels is taken to determine the 90th percentile level.
ppm─Parts per million, which can also be expressed as milligrams per liter (mg/l).
ppb─Parts per billion, which can also be expressed as micrograms per liter (μg/l).
nd─No Detection.
N/A─Not Applicable (does not apply).
If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. City of Nashwauk is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.
Monitoring may have been done for additional contaminants that do not have MCLs established for them and are not required to be monitored under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Results may be available by calling 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 during normal business hours.
The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity.
Contaminants that may be present in source water include:
Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife.
Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally occurring or result from urban stormwater runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming.
Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and residential uses.
Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems.
Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities.
In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prescribes regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health.
Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
The Consumer Confidence Report for the City of Nashwauk is not being directly mailed to all customers; however, a copy will be available upon request by contacting the City Clerk Office at 218-885-1210.
SUBSTITUTE
PARA-PROFESSIONALS
ISD #319, Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools, is seeking applicants for
Substitute Para-Professionals
Please see job description and apply
online at
http://www.applitrack.com/iasc/onlineapp/
SUMMER CASUAL LABOR
The City of Nashwauk is hiring part-time casual laborers for summer work. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; be able to provide proof of post-secondary education enrollment; and have a valid driver’s license and submit to drug test and background check.
Applications can be obtained at:
City Clerks’ office
301 Central Ave
Nashwauk, MN 55769
Please apply by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017
COLERAINE LIFE GUARD
COTTON PARK BEACH
SUMMER 2017
The City of Coleraine is accepting applications for summer lifeguard positions at Cotton Park Beach.
The individual must have a current certification in life guarding, CPR and waterfront life guarding.
Please stop by Coleraine City Hall Monday through Thursday for an application.
Application deadline is Monday, May 1, 2017. Questions, call city hall at 245.2112.
ROAD TOUR
NOTICE
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the date for the Annual Road Tour for Lawrence Township has been set for Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 3:45 pm for the purpose of examining township roads for any needed repairs. Anyone wanting to participate in the road tour shall meet the township supervisors at the Lawrence Township Hall.
Given under my hand this 6th day of April, 2017.
Karen Elander, Clerk
Lawrence Township
Nashwauk Township
Hall Caretaker Wanted
Nashwauk Township is looking for a Hall Caretaker for the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Duties include, but are not limited to:
• Scheduling hall rental
• Cleaning the hall
• Shoveling sidewalks
• Ordering and restocking supplies
Pay: $500/Month
To apply: Send a letter of interest by April 14, 2017.
Send applications to:
Nashwauk Township
18714 Lost Road
Nashwauk, MN 55769
The Town Board of Supervisors will review the letters at the Town Board meeting on April 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Karine Woodman at
218-885-0084 or nashwauktwp@hotmail.com.
ASSESSMENT NOTICE
Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property As of January 2, 2017,
this may affect your 2018 property taxes.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for Bovey City shall meet on 4/26/2017 9:00AM at Bovey City Council Room. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need to be made.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization.
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
MARCH 28, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on March 28, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Tinquist/Mandich added Items #6.8 (ICHHS Advisory Committee Meeting Minutes) and #6.9 (Feasibility Study), pulled Item #5.9 (State Reimbursement for Probation Officer Salaries) and added as Item #6.10, and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Ives/Trunt approved the minutes of the Tuesday, March 21, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye.
CONSENT AGENDA
Trunt/Tinquist approved the Consent Agenda. All aye.
RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)
The following employees were recognized: Howard (Steve) Bryan, Jason Johnson, Brenda Kincannon, Erin Lindgren, Greg Stoltz, and Amy Slettom.
COMMISSIONER WARRANTS
Tinquist/Mandich approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of March 31, 2017, in the amount of $570,001.80. All aye.
ICHHS WARRANTS
Trunt/Ives approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants for March 2017, in the amount of $1,645,096.21. All aye.
LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL
A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
SAFE AND SECURE COURTHOUSE INITIATIVE GRANT
Tinquist/Ives adopted the Resolution Re: Safe and Secure Courthouse Initiative Grant Application and authorized submission of said application. All aye.
IMCARE SUBCOMMITTEE
Trunt/Ives authorized two or three community members to be part of the IMCare Subcommittee, in order to ensure transparency and community input. All aye.
REVIEW OF PROPOSED STATE LAND ACQUISITION
Tinquist/Mandich adopted the Resolution Re: Review of Proposed State Land Acquisition in order to protect white cedar stands that provide important winter habitat for white-tailed deer. All aye, except Ives nay.
ICHHS ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING MINUTES
Ives/Trunt accepted the minutes from the Thursday, March 9, 2017 Advisory Committee meeting. All aye.
FEASIBILITY STUDY
Tinquist/Mandich authorized the IMCare Subcommittee to contract with an independent organization to complete a feasibility study. All aye.
STATE REIMBURSEMENT FOR PROBATION OFFICER SALARIES
Trunt/Tinquist adopted the Resolution Re: State Reimbursement for Probation Officer Salaries, which requests that the 2017 legislature appropriate sufficient funds to allow a full 50% reimbursement of Itasca County’s Probation Officer salaries. All aye.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:27 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF April 13, 2017
Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property
This may affect your 2018 property taxes
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for Township of Balsam in Itasca County, Minnesota, shall meet on April 25th, 2017, 1:00 pm, at the Balsam Memorial Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need to be made.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Rebecca Olson
Clerk of the Township of Balsam
Notice to the Residents of
Balsam Township
The Annual Park Inspection will take place at Balsam Memorial Hall on Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 9:00 A.M.
The Annual Road Tour of all township roads will begin at the Balsam Memorial Hall on Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
Balsam Township Residents are welcome to attend these meetings.
Rebecca Olson
Balsam Township Clerk
218-245-0146
ITASCA COUNTY
Forest Development Projects
Itasca County Land Department is calling for quotes on the following items:
1) Timber Stand Improvement – Weeding and Thinning 112 acres during the summer of 2017.
2) Growing tree seedlings for the spring of 2019. (150,000 red pine, 90,000 jack pine, 55,000 white spruce.)
Interested parties can obtain information and packets from Ryan Newman (327-2855) at the Itasca County Land Department, 1177 LaPrairie Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Itasca County reserves the right to reject any or all quotes, to wave any defects or irregularities, and intends to award contracts to the responsive, responsible contractor.
SRNF April 13, 20, 2017
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 15, 2011
MORTGAGOR: Christin Serich, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 15, 2011, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000659678, Itasca County, Minnesota.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25299 Alder Drive, Bovey, Minnesota 55709
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 40-015-4204
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Tract G that part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 15, Township 55 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter thence along the East line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter on an assigned bearing South 00 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 486.90 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing along said East line South 00 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 487.42 feet thence South 89 degrees 27 minutes 36 seconds West a distance of 732.77 feet; thence North 01 degrees 04 minutes 04 seconds East a distance of 487.92 feet; thence North 89 degrees 29 minutes 44 seconds East a distance of 731.08 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $97,500.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $96,220.74
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 4.375%, with a daily per diem of $10.50.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 24, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by November 24, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: April 3, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-897
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
April 6, 13, 20, 27; May 4, 11, 2017
Request for Proposal-Financial Audit Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools Independent School District #319
400 Second Street
Nashwauk, MN 55744
April 12, 2017
General
Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools, Independent School District #319 is soliciting the services of qualified firms to audit its financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, with the option to audit the financial statements for each of the two subsequent fiscal years. These audits are to be performed in accordance with the provisions contained in the request for proposals.
Proposals
Proposals will be accepted through April 26, 2017. Proposals should be sent to Lorrie Larson, Business Manager, at llarson@isd319.org, or to the address above. There is no expressed or implied obligation for ISD #319 to reimburse responding firms for any expenses incurred in preparing proposals in response to this request.
Proposals shall include:
• The total audit fee for each of the following years; FYI 7, FY18 & FY19.
o Specify the Single audit fee/cost included above.
• Current school client list.
• List of the proposed staff and their qualifications.
Scope of the Engagement
The purpose of the audit is to enable the auditor to do the following:
a. Express an opinion on the fairness of the presentation of the District’s financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles.
b. Perform a Single Audit, as required, conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards contained in Government Auditing Standards, the Single Audit Act Amendments of 1996 to recent and the provisions of 0MB Circular A-133, Audits of States, Local Governments and Non-Profit Organizations and report on the Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards and on the District’s compliance with laws and regulations and its internal controls as required for a Single Audit.
c. Perform the State Legal Compliance Audit conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Legal Compliance Audit Guide.
d. Working Paper Retention and Access to Working Papers:
All working papers and reports must be retained, at the auditor’s expense, for a minimum of three (3) years, unless the firm is notified in writing by ISD #319 of the need to extend the retention period. The auditor will be required to make working papers available upon request, for the following parties of designee:
ISD #319
U.S. General Accounting Office (GAO)
Other parties designated by the Federal or State Governments or by ISD #319 as part of an audit quality process.
e. The proposal must include a schedule similar to the following: (actual schedule to be confirmed upon selection of the firm.)
End of July or early August - preliminary testing/field work. September to October - onsite audit work
Later October to early November - exit interview with Superintendent & Business Manager
Presentation to the School board - next regular School Board Meeting following the Final Report.
The successful firm must also agree to be available to answer questions of the Superintendent or Business Manager throughout the year at no additional cost to the District.
Questions related to this request can be addressed to Lorrie Larson, Business Manager, (218) 885-1280.
SRNF April 13, 20, 2017
ORDINANCE NO: Section 3:04, 3:05, 3:06, 3:07, 3:08, 3:09, 3:10
CHAPTER 3
PUBLIC UTILITIES RULES AND REGULATIONS:
3:04
Subd. 1 Application for a water and sewer service shall be made to the City on forms prescribed by the City Council and furnished by the City.
The applicant shall, at the time of the application pay to the City a fee or deposit required for the installation of their service connection. The fee or deposit amount will be set by the City Council. Water and sewer charges shall be filed monthly.
Subd. 2 Discontinuance of service. The City Adopts the Following Procedure:
1. Payment is due every month on or before the 20th day.
2. Residents who are 60 days delinquent receive both a delinquent letter and a door hanger which is dated. The amount is payable within 48 to 72 hours of notice.
3. Residents during that 48 - 72 hours. may set up a payment option.
4. Failure to respond to the door hanger and letter results in the city proceeding to shut off.
5. Prior to a scheduled shut off, a notice will be personally served or mailed to the last known address and shall state that if payment is not made before a date stated in the notice, that shut off will occur.
6. The Public Works Supervisor may discontinue service to the delinquent account by shutting off the water at the curb stop. The occupant prior to that date may demand a hearing before the Council. Upon demand the water will not be shut off until after the hearing is held. The Council shall schedule a hearing within one week of the request. If as a result of the hearing the Council finds the amount claimed to be owed is actually owed and no reason exist why the water should not be shut off, the City may direct the Supervisor to shut off the service.
7. If the City finds that the occupants primary heat service is based on water as the heat source, the City will not disconnect service between October 15th and through April 15th under Minnesota Law.
8. The Public Works Supervisor or his designated employee may at all reasonable hours enter any private premises for purposes of inspecting, repairing, reading meters or disconnect municipal services.
9. Lien
All connection charges shall be a lien on the real estate benefited thereby. The City may certify the delinquent fees as an assessment against the property served. Each year their assessment will be certified to the County Auditor for collection along with taxes. Such action is optional and may be subsequent to any legal action the City uses to collect delinquent accounts.
3:05
WATER METERS:
1. The service pipe from the water main to the meter shall be brought through the floor in a vertical position where the pipe enters the building. The stop and waste valve shall be 12 inches above the floor.
2. The bottom of the meter shall be between six and 12 inches above the finished floor line. The meter shall be set not more than 12 inches horizontally from the inside line of the basement wall unless a different position is approved by the Public Works Supervisor. A suitable bracket shall be provided to support the meter in a proper vertical position and to prevent noise from vibration.
3. Each meter installation shall have a stop and waste valve on the street side of the meter. In no case shall more than 12 inches of pipe be exposed between the point of entrance through the basement floor and the stop and waste valve. A stop and waste valve shall also be installed on the house side of the meter.
4. The water pipe connecting with the main shall not exceed two feet under the basement floor from the inside of the basement wall to the water meter connection.
5. Meter setting devices for¾ inch, and one inch meters shall be of copper pipe or tubing from the terminus of the service pipe up to and including the stop and waste valve on the building side.
6. Meter inlet and outlet shall be of the same diameter as the service line.
7. Meters shall be of the inductive or magnetic type (clamp on), shall have a remote readout device to allow the City to read the meter without gaining entry to the property, and shall be a meter approved by the City.
A. Complaints, Meter Testing- When a consumer complains that the bill for any past service period is excessive, the City shall have the meter reread on request. If the consumer remains dissatisfied, he/she may, on written request and the deposit set by resolution of the City Council, have the meter tested. If the test shows an error in the City’s favor the bill shall be adjusted accordingly. Such adjustment shall not extend back more than one service period from the date of the written request.
B. Meters Property of City - Water meters shall be the property of the City and may be removed or replaced as to size and type when deemed necessary.
C. Meter Reading and Inspection - Authorized meter readers shall have free access at reasonable hours of the day to all parts of every building and premises connection with the City water supply system in order to read meters and make inspections.
3:06
PRIVATE WATER SUPPLY
No water pipe at the City water supply system shall be connected with any pump, well or tank that is connected with any other source of water supply. When any such connection is found, the Public Works Supervisor shall notify the owner to sever the connection and if this is not done immediately the City shall turn off the water supply forth with.
3:07
RESTRICTED HOURS
Whenever the Council determines upon advice of its Public Works Supervisor that a shortage of water supply threatens the City it may, by resolution, limit the times and hours during which water may be used for sprinkling, irrigation, car washing, air conditioning or other specified uses. After publication of the restrictions or posting at City hall and post office no person shall use or permit water to be used in violation of the resolution. Any person who violates the resolution shall be charged a fee and each day is a violation for which the fee applies. The charge will be added to the next water bill. Continued violation shall be cause for discontinuance of water service
3:08
PERMITTING USE BY OTHERS
No person shall permit City water to be used for any purpose except upon their own premises. If an emergency requires use by others the City must be notified, a written permission given by the Public Works Supervisor. Anyone wishing to obtain water from a hydrant for construction purposes shall obtain permission from the Public Works Supervisor for such services.
3:09
POLICY
SHOULD THE City develop a policy as to shut off or billing, these must be consistent with this Ordinance. The Council must approve the policy and it will then become part of this Ordinance.
3:10
PENALTY
A violation of this Ordinance shall be a petty misdemeanor. Each offense shall not be more than $50.00. Each day that a violation occurs shall constitute a separate offense with a $50.00 fine. The City at its discretion may choose to alternatively bring Civil matter in district Court for violation.
This ordinance becomes effective from and after its passage and publication.
Adopted by the City Council 27th day of March, 2017.
Published on 4-13-17.
By: Jim Hagen
Mayor
Attest:
Sandra Bluntach
City Clerk
SRNF April 13, 2017