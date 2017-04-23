Legal notices: published April 6, 2017

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on May 2, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. Itasca County Contract 59825 SAP 031-598-025 CR 229 Bridge Replacement Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on May 2, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 59825 are as follows: Common Excavation (P) 2,747 CY Bridge Slab Concrete (3Y42-M) (P) 5,489 SF Prestressed Concrete Beams (27M) (P) 375 LF Prestressed Concrete Beams (36M) (P) 318 LF Steel H-Piling Delivered 12” 800 LF Steel H-Piling Delivered 14” 900 LF Remove Existing Bridge 1 LS The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so. Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor. If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: March 30, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF April 6, 13, 20, 2017 ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on May 2, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. Itasca County Contract 59824 SAP 031-598-024 CR 336 Bridge Replacement Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on May 2, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 59824 are as follows: Common Excavation (P) 2,021 CY Bridge Slab Concrete (3Y42-M) (P) 3,186 SF Pre-stressed Concrete Beams (36M) (P) 446 LF Steel H-Piling Delivered 12” 800 LF Remove Existing Bridge 1 LS The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so. Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor. If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: March 30, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF April 6, 13, 20, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-17-812 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS In Re: Estate of Wanda Mae Jolicoeur, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 Ne Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Connie Bluntach, whose address is 19496 Tolerick Rd., Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. *No formal bearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. Dated: March 30, 2017 BY THE COURT Lois J. Lang, Judge of District Court Dated: March 30, 2017 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated March 30, 2017 Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk FILED MAR 30, 2017 COURT ADMINISTRATOR ITASCA COUNTY, MINN. John P. Dimich (22962) Dimich Law Office 432 NE 3rd Ave. Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF April 6, 13, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 15, 2011 MORTGAGOR: Christin Serich, a single person MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 15, 2011, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000659678, Itasca County, Minnesota. TRANSACTION AGENT: None TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25299 Alder Drive, Bovey, Minnesota 55709 TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 40-015-4204 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Tract G that part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 15, Township 55 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter thence along the East line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter on an assigned bearing South 00 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 486.90 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing along said East line South 00 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 487.42 feet thence South 89 degrees 27 minutes 36 seconds West a distance of 732.77 feet; thence North 01 degrees 04 minutes 04 seconds East a distance of 487.92 feet; thence North 89 degrees 29 minutes 44 seconds East a distance of 731.08 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating, Itasca County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $97,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $96,220.74 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 4.375%, with a daily per diem of $10.50. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 24, 2017, at 10:00 am. PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by November 24, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: April 3, 2017 MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A. By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325) 1400 Fifth Street Towers 100 South Fifth Street Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217 (612) 672-3600 Attorney in Fact for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union 15845-897 IMPORTANT NOTICE This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum April 6, 13, 20, 27; May 4, 11, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Summary of the Proceedings of the ISD 316 School Board of Regular Board Meeting February 22, 2017 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the official proceedings is available for public inspection in the Greenway School District Administration Office in the Marble School in Marble, Minnesota; or on the ISD 316 website (www.isd316.org) CALL TO ORDER AT 6 PM by Chair Hoeft. Attendees: Williams, Hoeft, Gustason, Johnson, Schwartz, Tanner APPROVAL OF MINUTES Motion by Tanner, supported by Gustason. All in favor. MC RESPECTFUL & RESPONSIBLE a) Motion by Hoeft to approve January 2017 Claims and Treasurer’s Report, supported by Schwartz, all in favor. MC b) Motion by Schwartz to approve wire transfers, supported by Gustason, All in favor. MC c) Motion by Hoeft to approve consent agenda, supported by Johnson, all in favor. MC d) Presentation by Melanie DeBay, Community Education Director e) Presentation from Claire Schumacher, Regional STEM Coordinator f) Presentation from student group close up regarding their upcoming field trip to Washington DC and New York City April 2-9th, 2017. g) Motion by Johnson to approve 2017-18 School Year calendar, supported by Hoeft. All in favor. MC h) Motion by Gustason to approve engagement letter WIPFLI for Audit Services, supported by Tanner. All in favor. MC i) Motion by Hoeft to approve proposal for Greenway High School Masonry Repairs in the amount of $22,655 with Louhi & Kivela Masonry, Inc under FY18 budget., supported by Gustason. All in favor with Schwartz abstaining. MC

j) Motion by Tanner to approve proposal for Steam Condensate Repairs in the amount of $13,150 with JK Mechanical Contractors Inc under FY17 budget, supported by Schwartz. All in favor. MC k) Motion by Tanner to approve proposal for Upper Scofield Roof Replacement in the amount of $16,869 with Nelson Roofing under FY18 budget, supported by Johnson. All in favor. MC l) Motion by Hoeft to approve proposal for Vandyke lockers in the amount of $56,066 with Olympus Lockers and Storage Products, Inc. under FY18 budget, supported by Johnson. Discussion. Tanner opposed, Schwartz, Williams, Hoeft, Gustason and Johnson in favor. MC m) Motion by Tanner to approve renewal of consulting agreement with INAC for the period of July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017, supported by Hoeft. All in favor. MC n) Motion by Johnson to approve creation of ISD 316 School Board Curriculum committee and appoint members, supported by Hoeft. Discussion. Hoeft appoints Williams and Johnson as committee members with Hoeft as an alternate. All in favor. MC o) Resolution in relation to the termination and Non-renewal of the Teacher Contract of community expert Teacher(s) Resolution read by Johnson. Member Gustason seconded the resolution. Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Tanner, Schwartz, Hoeft, Gustason, Johnson Against: None Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. p) Approve revised technology coordinator job description effective July 1, 2017 Motion by Hoeft, supported by Tanner. Discussion. All in favor. MC q) Approve contract with Brandon Trboyevich, Technology Coordinator, effective July 1, 2015 through June 30, 2018 Motion by Johnson, supported by Schwartz. All in favor. MC r) Summary of the Superintendent Evaluation given by Board Chair Hoeft. s) On January 25, 2017, the Greenway School Board conducted a performance evaluation on Superintendent Dave Pace during a closed session. Those present included Chair Hoeft, Vice-Chair Schwartz, Clerk Johnson, Director Gustason, Director Williams, Director Tanner, and Superintendent Pace. t) Recognize grant to Vandyke Elementary in the amount of $700 from Target. Thank you u) Recognize grant from MDE to Vandyke Elementary in the amount of $4702.90 for PBIS Thank you OLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS Motion to adjourn by Hoeft, supported by Gustason. Meeting Adjourned. SRNF April 6, 2017 GOODLAND TOWNSHIP ASSESSMENT NOTICE Important information Regarding Assessment and Classification Of Property As of January 2, 2017, this may affect your 2018 property taxes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for Goodland Township shall meet on Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:30 AM, at the Goodland Community Center. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need to be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization. Bill Grothe Goodland Township Clerk goodlandtownship@gmail.com PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF THE HILL ANNEX MINE STATE PARK APRIL 11, 2017 6:00 P.M. CALUMET CITY COUNCIL ROOM –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on April 18, 2017 for construction of the following: Itasca County Calcium and Magnesium Chloride County Project 2017-13 The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-13 are as follows: Calcium Chloride 215,000 Gallons Magnesium Chloride 215,000 Gallons The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer. All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid. Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: March 20, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF March 23, 30; April 6, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: DIVORCE WITHOUT CHILDREN In Re the Marriage of: Melissa Ann Mack, Petitioner, Court File No.:_______ and Jaber Tlijani, Respondent. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to serve on Petitioner’s attorney an Answer to the Petition that is herewith served on you, within thirty (30) days after service of this Summons on you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, Judgment by Default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING AND ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROVISIONS UNDER MINNESOTA LAW, SERVICE OF THIS SUMMONS MAKES THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS APPLY TO BOTH PARTIES TO THIS ACTION, UNLESS THEY ARE MODIFIED BY THE COURT OR THE PROCEEDING IS DISMISSED: 1. NEITHER PARTY MAY DISPOSE OF ANY ASSETS EXCEPT: A. FOR THE NECESSITIES OF LIFE OR FOR THE NECESSARY GENERATION OF INCOME OR PRESERVATION OF ASSETS; B. BY AN AGREEMENT IN WRITING; OR C. FOR RETAINING COUNSEL TO CARRY ON OR TO CONTEST THIS PROCEEDING. 2. NEITHER PARTY MAY HARASS THE OTHER PARTY. 3. ALL CURRENTLY AVAILABLE INSURANCE COVERAGE MUST BE MAINTAINED AND CONTINUED WITHOUT CHANGE IN COVERAGE OR BENEFICIARY DESIGNATION. IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT. 4. PARTIES TO A MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION PROCEEDING ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEMPT ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA LAW. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION INCLUDES MEDIATION, ARBITRATION, AND OTHER PROCESSES AS SET FORTH IN THE DISTRICT COURT RULES. YOU MAY CONTACT THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR ABOUT RESOURCES IN YOUR AREA. IF YOU CANNOT PAY FOR MEDIATION OR ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION, IN SOME COUNTIES, ASSISTANCE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH A NONPROFIT PROVIDER OR A COURT PROGRAM. IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE OR THREATS OF ABUSE AS DEFINED IN MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 518B, YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO TRY MEDIATION AND YOU WILL NOT BE PENALIZED BY THE COURT IN LATER PROCEEDINGS. NOTICE THAT THE PETITIONER SEEKS THE DISPOSITION OF THE FOLLOWING PIECE(S) OF REAL ESTATE LOCATED WITHIN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA: The South 250 feet LESS the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24, AND The South 250 feet of the West 250 feet of the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24. Together with and subject to a 20 foot wide easement for driveway purposes lying 10 feet on each side of the following described centerline: Commencing at the northeast corner of Government Lot 1, Section 31, Township 58 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian; thence North 89 degrees 46 minutes 00 seconds West, assigned bearing along the north line of Lot 1, 834.5 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 12 degrees 59 minutes West 226 feet; thence South 8 degrees 20 minutes West 252 feet, more or less, to the southerly end of Upper Hanson Lake Road and said centerline there terminating. Dated: 1-24-17 /s/ Lori J. Flohaug Lori J. Flohaug ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC 520 NW 1st Avenue Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Telephone: (218) 326.0929 lori@flohauglaw.com Attorney ID No.: 294056 ACKNOWLEDGMENT The undersigned hereby acknowledges that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to Minn. Stat. §549.21, Subd. 2, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted. /s/ Lori J. Flohaug SRNF March 30; April 6, 13, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA Ninth JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 31-PR-17-763 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of: Buddy T. Grozdanich Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 24, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated October 24, 1983, and codicil(s) to the Will dated ______ and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Patricia Rancourt whose address is 21555 North Thirty Lake Drive, Bovey, MN 55709 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims. taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the court administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. Dated: March 24, 2017 (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT Korey Wahwassuck, Judge of District Court Dated: March 24, 2017 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated: March 24, 2017 Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk FILED MAR 24, 2017 COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR ITASCA COUNTY, MINN. Attorney for Personal Representative Name: Jerry S. Ophoven Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A. Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1 City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Attorney License No.: 23087X Telephone: 218-326-6631 FAX: 218-326-9956 email: Jerry@aoslaw.net SRNF March 30; April 6, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-17-729 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS In Re: Estate of Evans Milton Reed Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 24, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated August 8, 2014, and for the appointment of George W. Reed whose address is 29183 Sunny Beach Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.