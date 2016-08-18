Legal notices: published August 18, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 04, 2006 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $270,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Edith M. Dahlgren, a single person MORTGAGEE: Credo Mortgage, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: December 13, 2006 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000606034 AND REFORMED BY COURT ORDER RECORDING: July 05, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000704476 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: James B. Nutter & Company Dated: December 04, 2006 Recorded: December 13, 2006 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000606036 And Reformed by Court Order Recorded: July 05, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000704476 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender or Broker: Credo Mortgage, Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: James B. Nutter & Company Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 1702 Golf Course Rd, Grand Rapids, MN 55744-8649 Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-030-1410 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, less and except the East 484 feet thereof, Section 30, Township 55 North, Range 25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, less the West 330 feet of the East 814 feet of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 30, Township 55 North, Range 25 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota. AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $165,145.33 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 14, 2017, or the next business day if September 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: July 28, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: James B. Nutter & Company Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 034263F02 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 2016 576750 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 15-102260 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 25, 2004 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $72,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Steven D. Harsin, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Cendant Mortgage Corporation LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Cendant Mortgage Corporation SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 7, 2004, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000574416 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; Thereafter assigned to Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of Government Lot 3, Section 13, Township 60, Range 22, lying Northwesterly of Township Road, which is also known as the ‘West Sturgeon Forest Road”, except that part thereof described as follows: Assuming the North line of Government Lot 3, Section 13, Township 60, Range 22, to be East and West and beginning at a point where the North line of Government Lot 3 and the West right of way line of Township Road which is also known as the “West Sturgeon Forest Road” intersect; thence running due West along the North line to the Northwest corner of Government Lot 3; thence Southeasterly at a 45 degree angle approximately 720 feet to the West right of way line of Township Road which is also known as “West Sturgeon Forest Road”; thence running along the West right of way line Northeasterly to the point of beginning. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 7797 W Sturgeon Forest Rd, Side Lake, MN 55781 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 06-113-2403 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $64,248.28 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Ofõce, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the next business day if March 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 12, 2016 Ditech Financial LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum July 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, 2016 572564 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 22, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $25,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Patricia Mannila-Lokken, unmarried MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association N.D. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: March 13, 2012 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000662469 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association N.D. Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 626 W 1st Ave Unit 177, Keewatin, MN 55753 Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-450-1355 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Situated in Itasca County, Minnesota: Lots Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28), Block 13, Sargent Addition to Keewatin, Itasca County, State of Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $23,238.59 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2017, or the next business day if March 28, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: July 11, 2016 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association N.D. Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036010F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2016 581613 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-103876 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 2, 2009 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $78,300.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Edna M. Meade and Mark D. Meade, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Northview Bank SERVICER: Northview Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 14, 2009, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000638071 L That part of Lots 22 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Part of Lots 22 and 23, North Portage, in Section 5, Township 56 North, Range 26 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, including 150 feet of lakeshore and 250 feet road frontage, Itasca County, Minnesota, described as follows: That part of Lots 22 and 23, lying South of a diagonal line, such line commencing at a point on the shore of Deer Lake, such point being along the lakeshore in the center of Lot 23; thence from this point in a straight line extending to a point intersecting Portage Trail, such point being along Portage Trail in the center of Lot 22. AND That part of Lot 24, North Portage, lying Northwesterly of the following described

line: Commencing at the most Southerly corner of said Lot 24; thence North 45 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West; assumed bearing along the Westerly line of said Lot 24 a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be herein described; thence North 19 degrees 38 minutes 30 seconds East 255 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of Deer Lake and said line there terminating, AND All that part of Lots 22 and 23, North Portage, in Section 5, Township 56 North, Range 26 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: That part of Lots 22 and 23, lying North of a diagonal line, such line commencing at a point on the shore of Deer Lake, such point being along the lakeshore in the center of Lot 23; thence from this point in a straight line extending to a point intersecting Portage Trail, such point being on the West boundary of Lot 22, such point being in a Southerly direction 35 feet from the Northwest corner of said Lot 22. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 33366 North Portage Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 64-470-0052 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $73,866.08 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the next business day if March 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 12, 2016 Northview Bank Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum July 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, 2016 572507 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 07, 2009 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $416,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): James J Patterson and Kaylee J Patterson, Husband and Wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic R Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Republic Bank, Inc., its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 15, 2009 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000637122 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Dated: July 13, 2015 Recorded: July 13, 2015 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000695161 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 100021268002545560 Lender or Broker: Republic Bank, Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 31495 E Shore Dr, Pengilly, MN 55775-2083 Tax Parcel ID Number: 25-520-0220 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 4, Block 2, First Addition to Swan Lake AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $398,352.42 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the next business day if March 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 24, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 035951F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 2016 575040 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 01, 2010 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $14,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Richard W. Stolp, A Single Man MORTGAGEE: First National Bank of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: June 01, 2011 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000654451 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Rose Acceptance, Inc. Dated: January 31, 2014 Recorded: March 05, 2014 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000683078 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: Not Applicable Lender or Broker: First National Bank of America Residential Mortgage Servicer: First National Acceptance Company Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCCATED: Itasca Property Address: 112 W 1st Ave, Keewatin, MN 55753 Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-410-1516 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Fifteen (15), Original Townsite Village of Keewatin AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $12,308.69 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2017, or the next business day if March 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: July 14, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Rose Acceptance, Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 030109F02 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 2016 577092 City of Nashwauk City Council Meeting July 26, 2016 Mayor DeNucci called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers. Members present: Bolf, Heyblom, DeNucci, Marinaro, Gangl. Also present: Attorney Jim Vollstaedt, EMS Coordinator Calaguire, Fire Chief Coughlin, Clerk Kurtock. *Motion by Bolf, seconded by Marinaro to approve the minutes of the July 12, 2016 Council Meeting. Ayes all present—motion carried. *Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Bolf to approval all bills signed and file the claims report as official record; withholding one bill to L&M Supply for clarification. Ayes all present—motion carried. *Motion by Gangl, seconded by Marinaro to approve the communications as read. Ayes all present—motion carried. *Motion by Gangl, seconded by Heyblom to approve consent agenda as follows: 1. Allow the Clerk to attend the IRRRB training session for grant management software in Eveleth on August 3, 2016 2. Advertise for Pony League Football coaches 3. Approve summary pigeon ordinance and its publication Ayes all present—motion carried. Old Business Report: Bozich Residential: the final wear coat has been applied to the road. Bolf proposed a special meeting to come up with prices to charge for the lots. Rec Center: Gangl spoke to a representative from Kootasca Headstart and asked to meet with them. He will keep the Council informed and establish a date for the meeting. Building inspection reports: There was a misstep while addressing the building at 212/214 Central Avenue. The Court denied the petition by the City, as the City did not establish a timeframe for the owner to complete the work requested. Sellman Law Office drafted a resolution for the City’s consideration that would establish a thirty day timeframe for the owner to make repairs. Included with the resolution was an Order for Repair that the attorney suggested having the Clerk sign and be served for the property owner. *Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Heyblom to approve Resolution No. 16-07-02 Ordering the Removal of a Hazardous Building Located at 212 and 214 Central Avenue; and allow the Clerk to sign the attached Order for Repair to be served to the property owner. Roll Call: Aye: Bolf, Heyblom, DeNucci, Marinaro, Gangl; Nay: none. Motion carried. Fire Truck storage: Correspondence has been received by the MPCA and the American Bank regarding a review at the 132 1st Street property. The MPCA is investigating the potential source of contamination. No definitive answers or direction have been received. Kapella: Mr. Fedo and Ken Kapella were present to discuss the progress of the project. Negotiations began to acquire the Latvala Lumber property, with a closing expected in July. The company’s name is Revolution Auto Parts and they expect hiring to begin August 15, 2016, with between 5-7 employees. A utility extension will be necessary. Bolf suggested bringing the project to the Public Utilities Commission for review. Fedo anticipates applying for infrastructure grants; Council suggested the Business Energy Retrofit grant and the Storefront Renovation loan program. Council welcomed the Kapellas to Nashwauk.