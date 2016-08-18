Legal notices: published August 18, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 04, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $270,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Edith M. Dahlgren, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Credo Mortgage, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 13, 2006 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000606034
AND REFORMED BY COURT ORDER
RECORDING: July 05, 2016 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000704476
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: James B. Nutter &
Company
Dated: December 04, 2006
Recorded: December 13, 2006 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000606036
And Reformed by Court Order Recorded:
July 05, 2016 Itasca County Recorder
Document Number: A000704476
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Credo Mortgage, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: James B.
Nutter & Company
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 1702 Golf Course Rd,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744-8649
Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-030-1410
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North Half of the Southeast Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter, less and except the
East 484 feet thereof, Section 30, Township
55 North, Range 25, West of the Fourth
Principal Meridian, less the West 330 feet of
the East 814 feet of the North Half of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter,
Section 30, Township 55 North, Range
25 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,
Itasca County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $165,145.33
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on September 14, 2017,
or the next business day if September 14,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
DATED: July 28, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
James B. Nutter & Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034263F02
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25,
September 1, 2016
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
15-102260
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 25, 2004
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $72,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Steven D. Harsin, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE:
Cendant Mortgage Corporation
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Cendant Mortgage Corporation
SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC FKA
Green Tree Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July
7, 2004, Itasca County Recorder, as Document
Number A000574416
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; Thereafter assigned
to Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green
Tree Servicing LLC.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Government Lot 3, Section
13, Township 60, Range 22, lying
Northwesterly of Township Road, which is
also known as the ‘West Sturgeon Forest
Road”, except that part thereof described
as follows: Assuming the North line of Government
Lot 3, Section 13, Township 60,
Range 22, to be East and West and beginning
at a point where the North line of Government
Lot 3 and the West right of way line
of Township Road which is also known as
the “West Sturgeon Forest Road” intersect;
thence running due West along the North
line to the Northwest corner of Government
Lot 3; thence Southeasterly at a 45 degree
angle approximately 720 feet to the West
right of way line of Township Road which
is also known as “West Sturgeon Forest
Road”; thence running along the West right
of way line Northeasterly to the point of beginning.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 7797 W Sturgeon
Forest Rd, Side Lake, MN 55781
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
06-113-2403
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $64,248.28
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 14, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Ofõce, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the next business
day if March 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: July 12, 2016
Ditech Financial LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
July 21, 28,
August 4, 11, 18, 25, 2016
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 22, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $25,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Patricia Mannila-Lokken, unmarried
MORTGAGEE:
U.S. Bank National Association N.D.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 13, 2012 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000662469
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker:
U.S. Bank National Association N.D.
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 626 W 1st Ave Unit
177, Keewatin, MN 55753
Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-450-1355
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Situated in Itasca County, Minnesota: Lots
Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28),
Block 13, Sargent Addition to Keewatin,
Itasca County, State of Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $23,238.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2017, or the
next business day if March 28, 2017 falls on
a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
DATED: July 11, 2016
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
successor by merger to U.S. Bank National
Association N.D.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036010F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
August 11, 18, 25,
September 1, 8, 15, 2016
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-103876
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 2, 2009
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $78,300.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Edna M. Meade and
Mark D. Meade, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Northview Bank
SERVICER: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
14, 2009, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000638071
L
That part of Lots 22
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Part of Lots 22 and 23, North Portage,
in Section 5, Township 56 North, Range 26
West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, including
150 feet of lakeshore and 250 feet
road frontage, Itasca County, Minnesota,
described as follows: That part of Lots 22
and 23, lying South of a diagonal line, such
line commencing at a point on the shore of
Deer Lake, such point being along the lakeshore
in the center of Lot 23; thence from
this point in a straight line extending to a
point intersecting Portage Trail, such point
being along Portage Trail in the center of
Lot 22.
AND
That part of Lot 24, North Portage, lying
Northwesterly of the following described
line: Commencing at the most Southerly
corner of said Lot 24; thence North
45 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West;
assumed bearing along the Westerly line
of said Lot 24 a distance of 50 feet to the
point of beginning of the line to be herein
described; thence North 19 degrees 38
minutes 30 seconds East 255 feet, more or
less, to the shoreline of Deer Lake and said
line there terminating,
AND
All that part of Lots 22 and 23, North
Portage, in Section 5, Township 56 North,
Range 26 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,
described as follows: That part of
Lots 22 and 23, lying North of a diagonal
line, such line commencing at a point on the
shore of Deer Lake, such point being along
the lakeshore in the center of Lot 23; thence
from this point in a straight line extending to
a point intersecting Portage Trail, such point
being on the West boundary of Lot 22, such
point being in a Southerly direction 35 feet
from the Northwest corner of said Lot 22.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 33366 North
Portage Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
64-470-0052
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $73,866.08
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 14, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the next business
day if March 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: July 12, 2016
Northview Bank
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
July 21, 28,
August 4, 11, 18, 25, 2016
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 07, 2009
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $416,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): James J Patterson
and Kaylee J Patterson, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
R
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Republic Bank, Inc., its successors and/or
assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 15, 2009 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000637122
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION
Dated: July 13, 2015
Recorded: July 13, 2015 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000695161
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 100021268002545560
Lender or Broker: Republic Bank, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S.
Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 31495 E Shore Dr,
Pengilly, MN 55775-2083
Tax Parcel ID Number: 25-520-0220
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 4, Block 2, First Addition to Swan Lake
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $398,352.42
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the
next business day if March 14, 2017 falls on
a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
DATED: June 24, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 035951F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25,
September 1, 2016
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 01, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $14,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Richard W. Stolp, A Single Man
MORTGAGEE:
First National Bank of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: June 01, 2011 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000654451
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Rose Acceptance, Inc.
Dated: January 31, 2014
Recorded: March 05, 2014 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000683078
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker:
First National Bank of America
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
First National Acceptance Company
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCCATED: Itasca
Property Address: 112 W 1st Ave, Keewatin,
MN 55753
Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-410-1516
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Twelve (12), Block Fifteen (15), Original
Townsite Village of Keewatin
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $12,308.69
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2017, or the
next business day if March 21, 2017 falls on
a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
DATED: July 14, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Rose Acceptance, Inc.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 030109F02
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
August 4, 11, 18, 25,
September 1, 8, 2016
City of Nashwauk
City Council Meeting
July 26, 2016
Mayor DeNucci called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers. Members present: Bolf, Heyblom, DeNucci, Marinaro, Gangl. Also present: Attorney Jim Vollstaedt, EMS Coordinator Calaguire, Fire Chief Coughlin, Clerk Kurtock.
*Motion by Bolf, seconded by Marinaro to approve the minutes of the July 12, 2016 Council Meeting. Ayes all present—motion carried.
*Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Bolf to approval all bills signed and file the claims report as official record; withholding one bill to L&M Supply for clarification. Ayes all present—motion carried.
*Motion by Gangl, seconded by Marinaro to approve the communications as read. Ayes all present—motion carried.
*Motion by Gangl, seconded by Heyblom to approve consent agenda as follows:
1. Allow the Clerk to attend the IRRRB training session for grant management software in Eveleth on August 3, 2016
2. Advertise for Pony League Football coaches
3. Approve summary pigeon ordinance and its publication
Ayes all present—motion carried.
Old Business Report:
Bozich Residential: the final wear coat has been applied to the road. Bolf proposed a special meeting to come up with prices to charge for the lots.
Rec Center: Gangl spoke to a representative from Kootasca Headstart and asked to meet with them. He will keep the Council informed and establish a date for the meeting.
Building inspection reports: There was a misstep while addressing the building at 212/214 Central Avenue. The Court denied the petition by the City, as the City did not establish a timeframe for the owner to complete the work requested. Sellman Law Office drafted a resolution for the City’s consideration that would establish a thirty day timeframe for the owner to make repairs. Included with the resolution was an Order for Repair that the attorney suggested having the Clerk sign and be served for the property owner.
*Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Heyblom to approve Resolution No. 16-07-02 Ordering the Removal of a Hazardous Building Located at 212 and 214 Central Avenue; and allow the Clerk to sign the attached Order for Repair to be served to the property owner.
Roll Call: Aye: Bolf, Heyblom, DeNucci, Marinaro, Gangl; Nay: none. Motion carried.
Fire Truck storage: Correspondence has been received by the MPCA and the American Bank regarding a review at the 132 1st Street property. The MPCA is investigating the potential source of contamination. No definitive answers or direction have been received.
Kapella: Mr. Fedo and Ken Kapella were present to discuss the progress of the project. Negotiations began to acquire the Latvala Lumber property, with a closing expected in July. The company’s name is Revolution Auto Parts and they expect hiring to begin August 15, 2016, with between 5-7 employees. A utility extension will be necessary. Bolf suggested bringing the project to the Public Utilities Commission for review. Fedo anticipates applying for infrastructure grants; Council suggested the Business Energy Retrofit grant and the Storefront Renovation loan program. Council welcomed the Kapellas to Nashwauk.
Platt: The preconstruction meeting was held July 20, 2016. The contractor anticipated beginning the third week in August. Bolf suggested starting earlier so the project is complete before school begins.
Old Business:
Scoreboard: The Clerk spoke with Mr. Gabardi, who said not many donations had been received and no other cities had donated thus far. Bolf suggested holding off until more donations come in and the City establishes its 2017 budget.
*Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Bolf to affirm Robert Coughlin as Fire Chief of the Nashwauk Fire Department. Ayes all present—motion carried.
New Business:
*Motion by Bolf, seconded by Heyblom to approve a letter of engagement to seek bankruptcy council regarding Essar Steel Minnesota Limited and allow Mayor DeNucci to sign. Ayes all present—motion carried.
*Motion by Heyblom, seconded by Gangl to reschedule the August 9, 2016 Council Meeting for Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 5:30 p.m., as the Primary Election is being held. Ayes all present—motion carried.
*Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Heyblom to increase the wage for the Summer Part-Time Casual Laborers to $10 per hour to reflect the Minnesota minimum wage increase starting August 1, 2016. Ayes all present—motion carried.
*Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Gangl to approve the request by the Police Department to host a Community Event August 24, 2016 from 4-8 p.m. at the Nashwauk Pavilion; allowing emergency service personnel to attend; use of emergency vehicles; and use of the pavilion. Ayes all present—motion carried.
Harassment/Restraining Order against Nashwauk Resident: Attorney Vollstaedt said he believed there was enough evidence for the harassment order against the resident. He said the law office would need direction and the scope of the request. The resident can’t be limited from facilities, like being able to pay his bill. A petition for a harassment/restraining order will be drafted by the attorney for consideration at the next meeting.
*Motion by Heyblom, seconded by Gangl to move forward with harassment/restraining order against the Nashwauk resident. Ayes all present—motion carried.
Items from floor:
Mitch Brunfelt, ESML, was present to give a monthly update. After the mineral leases were terminated by the State of Minnesota, Chapter 11 bankruptcy was filed. ESML has entered into DIP financing, which has allowed them to function under normal business operations while the company’s debt structure is reorganized. DIP financing would allow them to process utility payments. Brunfelt said the DIP financing should include third and fourth quarter payments agreed upon to the City under the Master Development Agreement. The first and second quarter payments have fallen under the Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Brunfelt maintained that ESML would not be going anywhere, and they are committed to the project.
Martin Grover was present to discuss the court decision regarding his property at 212/214 Central Avenue. Attorney Vollstaedt provided him with more information regarding the resolution and order that were approved. He encouraged Mr. Grover’s attorney to contact his office to address the issue following the court decision. Grover contested the issues and raised a few more by presenting photos. Court documents regarding the property will be forwarded to the Sellman Law Office.
*Motion by Heyblom, seconded by Bolf to adjourn at 6:07 p.m. Ayes all present—motion carried.
City Clerk
SRNF August 18, 2016
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council: Graves, Clusiau, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the July 13, 2016 regular meeting
2. Accept the minutes of the July 20, 2016 work session
3. Accept the Library Board minutes July 19, 2016 meeting
4. Approve payroll
5. Pay the bills
Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to allow Mesabi Bituminous to pave the back parking lot of the Community Center for $23,900. Motion Carried.
Sharla Liend addressed the council regarding the Library losing an employee. Instead of hiring a new employee for 14 hours a week, two of the existing workers will split the hours. The Library figures that it will cost about $35/week extra. Jan will work 7 hours and Paula will work an extra 6 hours.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the Library hours as presented to the council. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to approve the Keewatin Election Judges for 2016 as presented to the council. Motion Carried.
Mr. Johnson from Benchmark Engineering updated the council on the Waste Water Treatment Plans. The Joint Board would like all the towns/townships to hold public hearings. Construction of the ponds and a pipeline from Keewatin to Nashwauk would be included in this project.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to set a Public Hearing for the Waste Water Treatment Plans, August 24, 2016 at 6:00 PM in council chambers. Motion Carried.
Mr. Johnson from Benchmark Engineering also said that the Third Street Project would be completed in roughly two weeks depending upon weather.
ADD-ON
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to allow Susan Thronson to attend the MCFOA Region II Training August 19, 2016 in Gilbert, MN for a cost of $20.00.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to schedule a work session August 10, 2016 following the council meeting in council chambers to address the next step in the hiring process.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
053083 08/10/16 DIMICH LAW OFFICE $350.00
053084 08/10/16 FASTENAL COMPANY $35.10
053085 08/10/16 G & K SERVICES $64.35
053086 08/10/16 GARR, CAROLINE $29.59
053087 08/10/16 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00
053088 08/10/16 IRON RANGE PLUMBING & HEATING $3,460.00
053089 08/10/16 KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR $147.30
053090 08/10/16 KEEWATIN FIRE RELIEF ASSN. $200.00
053091 08/10/16 KEEWATIN LIBRARY SAVINGS $3.25
053092 08/10/16 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $1,248.78
053093 08/10/16 LATVALA LUMBER CO. $629.23
053094 08/10/16 MEDIACOM $49.95
053095 08/10/16 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $474.44
053096 08/10/16 MODERN MARKETING $230.26
053097 08/10/16 NORTHERN BUSINESS PROD $30.68
053098 08/10/16 POLICE SAVINGS $357.64
053099 08/10/16 PUBLIC UTILITIES $218.49
053100 08/10/16 RAILROAD MGMT. COMPANY $176.86
053101 08/10/16 RAPID-ROOTER $260.00
053102 08/10/16 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM $207.14
053103 08/10/16 SIM SUPPLY INC $209.73
$8,445.79
All decorations and items must be removed off graves by September 1st, 2016.
Thank you.
Lakeview Cemetery Association.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Swan Lake Sanitary Sewer Project
Notice is hereby given that the Swan Lake – Nashwauk – Keewatin Joint Powers Board will hold a Public Hearing on August 23, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lone Pine Town Hall.
The meeting will be held to discuss the various wastewater collection and treatment alternatives and options for funding the project. All residents and property owners in Lone Pine Township, Greenway Township and Goodland Township are encouraged to attend.
Julie Jacobson, Clerk
Lone Pine Township