Legal notices: published August 18, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 04, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $270,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Edith M. Dahlgren, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Credo Mortgage, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 13, 2006 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000606034

AND REFORMED BY COURT ORDER

RECORDING: July 05, 2016 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000704476

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: James B. Nutter &

Company

Dated: December 04, 2006

Recorded: December 13, 2006 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000606036

And Reformed by Court Order Recorded:

July 05, 2016 Itasca County Recorder

Document Number: A000704476

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Credo Mortgage, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: James B.

Nutter & Company

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 1702 Golf Course Rd,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744-8649

Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-030-1410

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North Half of the Southeast Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter, less and except the

East 484 feet thereof, Section 30, Township

55 North, Range 25, West of the Fourth

Principal Meridian, less the West 330 feet of

the East 814 feet of the North Half of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter,

Section 30, Township 55 North, Range

25 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,

Itasca County, Minnesota.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $165,145.33

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

September 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on September 14, 2017,

or the next business day if September 14,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: July 28, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

James B. Nutter & Company

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034263F02

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25,

September 1, 2016

576750

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

15-102260

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 25, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $72,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Steven D. Harsin, an unmarried man

MORTGAGEE:

Cendant Mortgage Corporation

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Cendant Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC FKA

Green Tree Servicing LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July

7, 2004, Itasca County Recorder, as Document

Number A000574416

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; Thereafter assigned

to Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green

Tree Servicing LLC.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot 3, Section

13, Township 60, Range 22, lying

Northwesterly of Township Road, which is

also known as the ‘West Sturgeon Forest

Road”, except that part thereof described

as follows: Assuming the North line of Government

Lot 3, Section 13, Township 60,

Range 22, to be East and West and beginning

at a point where the North line of Government

Lot 3 and the West right of way line

of Township Road which is also known as

the “West Sturgeon Forest Road” intersect;

thence running due West along the North

line to the Northwest corner of Government

Lot 3; thence Southeasterly at a 45 degree

angle approximately 720 feet to the West

right of way line of Township Road which

is also known as “West Sturgeon Forest

Road”; thence running along the West right

of way line Northeasterly to the point of beginning.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 7797 W Sturgeon

Forest Rd, Side Lake, MN 55781

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

06-113-2403

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $64,248.28

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

September 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Ofõce, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the next business

day if March 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: July 12, 2016

Ditech Financial LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

July 21, 28,

August 4, 11, 18, 25, 2016

572564

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 22, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $25,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Patricia Mannila-Lokken, unmarried

MORTGAGEE:

U.S. Bank National Association N.D.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 13, 2012 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000662469

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker:

U.S. Bank National Association N.D.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 626 W 1st Ave Unit

177, Keewatin, MN 55753

Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-450-1355

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Situated in Itasca County, Minnesota: Lots

Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28),

Block 13, Sargent Addition to Keewatin,

Itasca County, State of Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $23,238.59

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2017, or the

next business day if March 28, 2017 falls on

a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: July 11, 2016

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

successor by merger to U.S. Bank National

Association N.D.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036010F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

August 11, 18, 25,

September 1, 8, 15, 2016

581613

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-103876

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 2, 2009

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $78,300.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Edna M. Meade and

Mark D. Meade, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Northview Bank

SERVICER: Northview Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

14, 2009, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000638071

L

That part of Lots 22

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Part of Lots 22 and 23, North Portage,

in Section 5, Township 56 North, Range 26

West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, including

150 feet of lakeshore and 250 feet

road frontage, Itasca County, Minnesota,

described as follows: That part of Lots 22

and 23, lying South of a diagonal line, such

line commencing at a point on the shore of

Deer Lake, such point being along the lakeshore

in the center of Lot 23; thence from

this point in a straight line extending to a

point intersecting Portage Trail, such point

being along Portage Trail in the center of

Lot 22.

AND

That part of Lot 24, North Portage, lying

Northwesterly of the following described

line: Commencing at the most Southerly

corner of said Lot 24; thence North

45 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West;

assumed bearing along the Westerly line

of said Lot 24 a distance of 50 feet to the

point of beginning of the line to be herein

described; thence North 19 degrees 38

minutes 30 seconds East 255 feet, more or

less, to the shoreline of Deer Lake and said

line there terminating,

AND

All that part of Lots 22 and 23, North

Portage, in Section 5, Township 56 North,

Range 26 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,

described as follows: That part of

Lots 22 and 23, lying North of a diagonal

line, such line commencing at a point on the

shore of Deer Lake, such point being along

the lakeshore in the center of Lot 23; thence

from this point in a straight line extending to

a point intersecting Portage Trail, such point

being on the West boundary of Lot 22, such

point being in a Southerly direction 35 feet

from the Northwest corner of said Lot 22.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 33366 North

Portage Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

64-470-0052

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $73,866.08

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

September 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the next business

day if March 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: July 12, 2016

Northview Bank

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

July 21, 28,

August 4, 11, 18, 25, 2016

572507

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 07, 2009

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $416,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): James J Patterson

and Kaylee J Patterson, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

R

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Republic Bank, Inc., its successors and/or

assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 15, 2009 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000637122

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION

Dated: July 13, 2015

Recorded: July 13, 2015 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000695161

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 100021268002545560

Lender or Broker: Republic Bank, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S.

Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 31495 E Shore Dr,

Pengilly, MN 55775-2083

Tax Parcel ID Number: 25-520-0220

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 4, Block 2, First Addition to Swan Lake

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $398,352.42

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

September 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2017, or the

next business day if March 14, 2017 falls on

a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: June 24, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035951F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25,

September 1, 2016

575040

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 01, 2010

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $14,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Richard W. Stolp, A Single Man

MORTGAGEE:

First National Bank of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 01, 2011 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000654451

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Rose Acceptance, Inc.

Dated: January 31, 2014

Recorded: March 05, 2014 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000683078

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker:

First National Bank of America

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

First National Acceptance Company

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCCATED: Itasca

Property Address: 112 W 1st Ave, Keewatin,

MN 55753

Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-410-1516

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Twelve (12), Block Fifteen (15), Original

Townsite Village of Keewatin

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $12,308.69

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

September 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2017, or the

next business day if March 21, 2017 falls on

a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: July 14, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Rose Acceptance, Inc.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 030109F02

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

August 4, 11, 18, 25,

September 1, 8, 2016

577092

City of Nashwauk

City Council Meeting

July 26, 2016

    Mayor DeNucci called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers. Members present: Bolf, Heyblom, DeNucci, Marinaro, Gangl. Also present: Attorney Jim Vollstaedt, EMS Coordinator Calaguire, Fire Chief Coughlin, Clerk Kurtock.

    *Motion by Bolf, seconded by Marinaro to approve the minutes of the July 12, 2016 Council Meeting. Ayes all present—motion carried.

    *Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Bolf to approval all bills signed and file the claims report as official record; withholding one bill to L&M Supply for clarification. Ayes all present—motion carried.

    *Motion by Gangl, seconded by Marinaro to approve the communications as read. Ayes all present—motion carried.

    *Motion by Gangl, seconded by Heyblom to approve consent agenda as follows:

    1. Allow the Clerk to attend the IRRRB training session for grant management software in Eveleth on August 3, 2016 

    2. Advertise for Pony League Football coaches 

    3. Approve summary pigeon ordinance and its publication 

    Ayes all present—motion carried. 

Old Business Report:

    Bozich Residential: the final wear coat has been applied to the road. Bolf proposed a special meeting to come up with prices to charge for the lots. 

    Rec Center: Gangl spoke to a representative from Kootasca Headstart and asked to meet with them. He will keep the Council informed and establish a date for the meeting.

    Building inspection reports: There was a misstep while addressing the building at 212/214 Central Avenue. The Court denied the petition by the City, as the City did not establish a timeframe for the owner to complete the work requested. Sellman Law Office drafted a resolution for the City’s consideration that would establish a thirty day timeframe for the owner to make repairs. Included with the resolution was an Order for Repair that the attorney suggested having the Clerk sign and be served for the property owner. 

    *Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Heyblom to approve Resolution No. 16-07-02 Ordering the Removal of a Hazardous Building Located at 212 and 214 Central Avenue; and allow the Clerk to sign the attached Order for Repair to be served to the property owner.

    Roll Call: Aye: Bolf, Heyblom, DeNucci, Marinaro, Gangl; Nay: none. Motion carried.

    Fire Truck storage: Correspondence has been received by the MPCA and the American Bank regarding a review at the 132 1st Street property. The MPCA is investigating the potential source of contamination. No definitive answers or direction have been received. 

    Kapella: Mr. Fedo and Ken Kapella were present to discuss the progress of the project. Negotiations began to acquire the Latvala Lumber property, with a closing expected in July. The company’s name is Revolution Auto Parts and they expect hiring to begin August 15, 2016, with between 5-7 employees. A utility extension will be necessary. Bolf suggested bringing the project to the Public Utilities Commission for review. Fedo anticipates applying for infrastructure grants; Council suggested the Business Energy Retrofit grant and the Storefront Renovation loan program. Council welcomed the Kapellas to Nashwauk. 

    Platt: The preconstruction meeting was held July 20, 2016. The contractor anticipated beginning the third week in August. Bolf suggested starting earlier so the project is complete before school begins. 

Old Business: 

    Scoreboard: The Clerk spoke with Mr. Gabardi, who said not many donations had been received and no other cities had donated thus far. Bolf suggested holding off until more donations come in and the City establishes its 2017 budget. 

    *Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Bolf to affirm Robert Coughlin as Fire Chief of the Nashwauk Fire Department. Ayes all present—motion carried.

New Business: 

    *Motion by Bolf, seconded by Heyblom to approve a letter of engagement to seek bankruptcy council regarding Essar Steel Minnesota Limited and allow Mayor DeNucci to sign. Ayes all present—motion carried. 

    *Motion by Heyblom, seconded by Gangl to reschedule the August 9, 2016 Council Meeting for Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 5:30 p.m., as the Primary Election is being held. Ayes all present—motion carried. 

    *Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Heyblom to increase the wage for the Summer Part-Time Casual Laborers to $10 per hour to reflect the Minnesota minimum wage increase starting August 1, 2016. Ayes all present—motion carried.

    *Motion by Marinaro, seconded by Gangl to approve the request by the Police Department to host a Community Event August 24, 2016 from 4-8 p.m. at the Nashwauk Pavilion; allowing emergency service personnel to attend; use of emergency vehicles; and use of the pavilion. Ayes all present—motion carried.

    Harassment/Restraining Order against Nashwauk Resident: Attorney Vollstaedt said he believed there was enough evidence for the harassment order against the resident. He said the law office would need direction and the scope of the request. The resident can’t be limited from facilities, like being able to pay his bill. A petition for a harassment/restraining order will be drafted by the attorney for consideration at the next meeting. 

    *Motion by Heyblom, seconded by Gangl to move forward with harassment/restraining order against the Nashwauk resident. Ayes all present—motion carried.

Items from floor:

    Mitch Brunfelt, ESML, was present to give a monthly update. After the mineral leases were terminated by the State of Minnesota, Chapter 11 bankruptcy was filed. ESML has entered into DIP financing, which has allowed them to function under normal business operations while the company’s debt structure is reorganized. DIP financing would allow them to process utility payments. Brunfelt said the DIP financing should include third and fourth quarter payments agreed upon to the City under the Master Development Agreement. The first and second quarter payments have fallen under the Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Brunfelt maintained that ESML would not be going anywhere, and they are committed to the project. 

    Martin Grover was present to discuss the court decision regarding his property at 212/214 Central Avenue. Attorney Vollstaedt provided him with more information regarding the resolution and order that were approved. He encouraged Mr. Grover’s attorney to contact his office to address the issue following the court decision. Grover contested the issues and raised a few more by presenting photos. Court documents regarding the property will be forwarded to the Sellman Law Office. 

    *Motion by Heyblom, seconded by Bolf to adjourn at 6:07 p.m. Ayes all present—motion carried.

City Clerk

SRNF    August 18, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King; Council: Graves, Clusiau, and Clerk Maras. 

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted: 

1.    Accept the minutes of the July 13, 2016 regular meeting

2.    Accept the minutes of the July 20, 2016 work session

3.    Accept the Library Board minutes July 19, 2016 meeting

4.    Approve payroll

5.    Pay the bills

    Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to allow Mesabi Bituminous to pave the back parking lot of the Community Center for $23,900. Motion Carried.

    Sharla Liend addressed the council regarding the Library losing an employee. Instead of hiring a new employee for 14 hours a week, two of the existing workers will split the hours. The Library figures that it will cost about $35/week extra. Jan will work 7 hours and Paula will work an extra 6 hours. 

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the Library hours as presented to the council. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to approve the Keewatin Election Judges for 2016 as presented to the council. Motion Carried. 

    Mr. Johnson from Benchmark Engineering updated the council on the Waste Water Treatment Plans. The Joint Board would like all the towns/townships to hold public hearings. Construction of the ponds and a pipeline from Keewatin to Nashwauk would be included in this project.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to set a Public Hearing for the Waste Water Treatment Plans, August 24, 2016 at 6:00 PM in council chambers. Motion Carried.

    Mr. Johnson from Benchmark Engineering also said that the Third Street Project would be completed in roughly two weeks depending upon weather.

ADD-ON

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to allow Susan Thronson to attend the MCFOA Region II Training August 19, 2016 in Gilbert, MN for a cost of $20.00.

    A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to schedule a work session August 10, 2016 following the council meeting in council chambers to address the next step in the hiring process.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

            Check/Receipt 

CHECK #        Date    Search Name    Amount

053083    08/10/16    DIMICH LAW OFFICE    $350.00

053084    08/10/16    FASTENAL COMPANY    $35.10

053085    08/10/16    G & K SERVICES    $64.35

053086    08/10/16    GARR, CAROLINE    $29.59

053087    08/10/16    GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC    $63.00

053088    08/10/16    IRON RANGE PLUMBING & HEATING    $3,460.00

053089    08/10/16    KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR    $147.30

053090    08/10/16    KEEWATIN FIRE RELIEF ASSN.    $200.00

053091    08/10/16    KEEWATIN LIBRARY SAVINGS    $3.25

053092    08/10/16    KEEWATIN SINCLAIR    $1,248.78

053093    08/10/16    LATVALA LUMBER CO.    $629.23

053094    08/10/16    MEDIACOM    $49.95

053095    08/10/16    MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC    $474.44

053096    08/10/16    MODERN MARKETING    $230.26

053097    08/10/16    NORTHERN BUSINESS PROD    $30.68

053098    08/10/16    POLICE SAVINGS    $357.64

053099    08/10/16    PUBLIC UTILITIES    $218.49

053100    08/10/16    RAILROAD MGMT. COMPANY    $176.86

053101    08/10/16    RAPID-ROOTER    $260.00

053102    08/10/16    SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM    $207.14

053103    08/10/16    SIM SUPPLY INC    $209.73

                    $8,445.79

SRNF                August 18, 2016

All decorations and items must be removed off graves by September 1st, 2016.

Thank you.

Lakeview Cemetery Association.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Swan Lake Sanitary Sewer Project

    Notice is hereby given that the Swan Lake – Nashwauk – Keewatin Joint Powers Board will hold a Public Hearing on August 23, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lone Pine Town Hall.

    The meeting will be held to discuss the various wastewater collection and treatment alternatives and options for funding the project. All residents and property owners in Lone Pine Township, Greenway Township and Goodland Township are encouraged to attend.

Julie Jacobson, Clerk

Lone Pine Township