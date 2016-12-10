Legal notices: published December 1, 2016

Mortgage

Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,

Inc., a California corporation n/k/a

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by

merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $116,850.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on June 12, 2003 as Document Number

A557751 in the Office of the County Recorder

of Itasca County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $100,826.71

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,

Itasca County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301

LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California

corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo

Home Mortgage, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-430-0505

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is twelve (12) months from

the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on January 4, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 27, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Curt N. Trisko, Esq.

*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1551-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

13-090847

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

David G. Kordiak and
ing described mortgage:

David G. Kordiak and

ing described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 15, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $244,800.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and

Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December

22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder,

as Document Number A000606338, As

modi.ed of record by Document recorded

on January 26, 2015 as Document Number

A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in

Itasca County, Minnesota

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of

Keysville

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview

Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

19.490.0150

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $258,623.21

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $225,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Mary Lou Mahan, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its

successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000605069

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,

L.P.

Dated: October 05, 2016

Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707316

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1000179-3516100048-0

Lender or Broker:

Provident Funding Associations, L.P.

R

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 22306 S Crooked

Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540

Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel “A”

That part of Government Lot 13, Section

1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the

Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner

of Government Lot 13; thence South 87

degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line

of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09

feet to the centerline of South Crooked

Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’

15” West, along said centerline, a distance

of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’

06” West along said centerline, a distance

of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance

of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence

South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance

of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’

53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence

South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of

100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’

01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or

less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence

southwesterly along said shore a distance

of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint

of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the

east and south lines of Government Lot 13

(as determined and monumented by William

Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence

North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line

marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”

pipes that connect the protracted Northwest

Corner of Government Lot 13 and

the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;

a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of

South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37

degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,

a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28

degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline

a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18

degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25

degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35

degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26

degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21

degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning

and there terminating.

Together with and subject to an easement

for ingress and egress in Government

Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,

Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,

which is described as follows: Commencing

at the northeast corner of Government Lot

13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,

along the north line of Government Lot 13,

a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline

of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South

14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South

15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of

beginning of the centerline begin described;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a

distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;

thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a

distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24

degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet

and there terminating.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the

next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

I

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 03, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036544F01

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104932

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 15, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $75,593.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage

Depot

SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February

16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000651827

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National

Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July

21, 2016, recorded as document number

A000704928

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-440-0116

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $71,295.50

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

JPMorgan Chase Bank,

National Association

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

1

S

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 19, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $124,208.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and

Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000689676

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,

LLC

Dated: November 23, 2015

Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000699677

Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000700023

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 100520814081800248

Lender or Broker:

American Lending Solutions, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8739

Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition

to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the

next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034600F02

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $129,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving

Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or

about May 9, 2009, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Advisors Group, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000658472

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage

LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company

Dated: August 24, 2016

Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000706496

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1009400-0005001282-3

Lender or Broker:

American Advisors Group

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar

Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage

Company

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 25827 County Road

51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592

Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of

the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the

Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),

Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty

Twenty-four (24) according to the Government

Survey thereof

Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances

belonging thereto

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 27, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a

Champion Mortgage Company

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036522F01

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 24, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $195,456.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and

Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as

Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000701351

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,

LLC

Dated: October 11, 2016

Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707716

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1006543-0000010306-0

Lender or Broker:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,

Blackduck, MN 56630-9320

Tax Parcel ID Number:

39-007-3504; 39-007-3511

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,

described as follows:

All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-

eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)

West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except

the West 500 feet and except the South 891

feet thereof.

The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet

of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight

(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the

West 500 feet thereof;

Together with a non-exclusive easement

over and across a 66 foot right of way

across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and

Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township

148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress

to and egress from said described property;

the center line of said 66 foot right of way to

commence 33 feet South of the intersection

of the Township Road and the North line of

said Government Lot 13, thence running

Westerly to a line parallel to the North line

of said Government Lot 13 for a distance

of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and

Westerly across said Government Lot of

said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of

said Section 18 to the said described property;

And subject to said 66 foot easement

to service as access road from said Township

Road to all land in Government Lot 3

of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and

13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

W

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036347F01

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $129,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving

Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or

about May 9, 2009, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Advisors Group, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000658472

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage

LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company

Dated: August 24, 2016

Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000706496

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1009400-0005001282-3

Lender or Broker:

American Advisors Group

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar

Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage

Company

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 25827 County Road

51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592

Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of

the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the

Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),

Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty

Twenty-four (24) according to the Government

Survey thereof

Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances

belonging thereto

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 27, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a

Champion Mortgage Company

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036522F01

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 24, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $195,456.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and

Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as

Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000701351

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,

LLC

Dated: October 11, 2016

Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707716

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1006543-0000010306-0

Lender or Broker:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,

Blackduck, MN 56630-9320

Tax Parcel ID Number:

39-007-3504; 39-007-3511

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,

described as follows:

All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-

eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)

West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except

the West 500 feet and except the South 891

feet thereof.

The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet

of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight

(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the

West 500 feet thereof;

Together with a non-exclusive easement

over and across a 66 foot right of way

across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and

Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township

148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress

to and egress from said described property;

the center line of said 66 foot right of way to

commence 33 feet South of the intersection

of the Township Road and the North line of

said Government Lot 13, thence running

Westerly to a line parallel to the North line

of said Government Lot 13 for a distance

of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and

Westerly across said Government Lot of

said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of

said Section 18 to the said described property;

And subject to said 66 foot easement

to service as access road from said Township

Road to all land in Government Lot 3

of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and

13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

W

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036347F01

Itasca County Health Fund

    Applications are now available to apply for funds from the Itasca County Health Fund. These funds are intended to address public health issues faced by the people of Itasca County in the 21st Century.

    Approximately $20,000 will be awarded throughout Itasca with a maximum of $2,500 per award.

    Funding will be based on Public Health areas of responsibility. They are:

    1. Prevent the spread of infectious disease

    2. Promote healthy communities and healthy behavior

    3. Assure the quality and accessibility of health services

    4. Assure against environmental health hazards

    5. Prepare for and respond to disasters and assist communities in recovery

    For more information about the Health Fund, clarifications of priorities or to request an application, contact Itasca County Health and Human Services, Kelly Chandler at 218.327.6135. Requests for application via email can be made to peggy.clayton@co.itasca.mn.us. Application deadline is Thursday, December 15, 2016 by 4:00 p.m.

ITASCA COUNTY

SNOW REMOVAL POLICY

OVERVIEW

    With the advent of each Minnesota snow season comes the concern about access to work, school and business. The safety and convenience of the traveling public is a main concern of the Itasca County Transportation Department. The goal of the Transportation Department is to have all County Roads passable within a reasonable amount of time after a snowfall has stopped. 

    THE COUNTY DOES NOT ASSURE A COMPLETELY BARE ROAD AND WILL NOT DEICE ENTIRE SECTIONS OF ROADWAY. USERS OF THE HIGHWAY SYSTEM ARE REMINDED TO EXERCISE CAUTION AND DRIVE WITH CARE. THE LEGAL SPEED LIMIT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE AT ALL TIMES.

SNOW REMOVAL POLICY

1.    Dispatching of Snowplows

    a.    The County will usually not dispatch snowplows until after a snowfall has stopped. During extended periods of snowfall, exceptions may be made. Snowplows will not be sent out in situations that may be hazardous due to restricted visibility. If snowfall stops during regular working hours, plows may be dispatched at that time. If the snowfall stops during the night, or early morning hours, snowplows may be dispatched before the normal start of work time, as deemed necessary by the District Maintenance Foreman. Weekend plowing will be handled in a similar fashion.

    b.    Snowplowing for emergency situations will only be performed when the Sheriff’s office makes the request. For emergencies, call 911.

    c.    Snowplows will not be dispatched before November 1st or after March 31st, unless determined to be necessary, by the District Maintenance Foreman.

    d.    Exceptions to the Snowplowing Policy may occur at times; when determined to be necessary by the County Maintenance Engineer or the County Highway Engineer.

2.    Operations

    Generally the clearing of roads will consist of three phases: making the road passable; widening and deicing; and cleaning up. Dependent upon the situation, more than one phase may be accomplished at one time. 

    a.    Make the Road Passable.

        Clean one lane in each direction. Generally plow and wing are used.

    b.    Widen the Lanes to Edge of Shoulder/Deicing

        Deicing is done at problem locations on paved/roads including intersections, curves, hills and bridges. Appropriate deicing activities will be used based on anticipated pavement temperatures and accepted deicing practices. At pavement temperatures below +20 degrees, salt use will be limited, as it becomes ineffective at lower temperatures.

    c.    Clean Up

        Remove ice and slush off roadway after deicing and sun have been allowed to work.

3.    Personal Properties

    a.    Mailboxes and fences damaged during snow removal will be evaluated case by case. Only those mailboxes and fences that were properly located and installed, and which were damaged by actual contact with County equipment will be repaired at County expense.

    b.    As snow is plowed from roadways, operators leave as little snow across driveways as possible. County removal of this windrow is infeasible and remains the property owner’s responsibility.

        County residents are reminded that IT IS UNLAWFUL to plow snow from driveways onto or across County roads. Piles of snow left on or near the road can freeze into a solid mass creating a hazardous situation for vehicles and snowplows. Accidents and damages caused by snow piles placed in the roadway may result in liability to the property owner. Piles of snow increase the chances of drifting snow onto the roadway. 

    c.    County residents are reminded to remove parked vehicles from County roads to assist in snow removal. 

    d.    The Transportation Department may assist stranded motorists by contacting law enforcement/emergency personnel. The Transportation Department WILL NOT ATTEMPT TO REMOVE STUCK VEHICLES from ditches, snow banks or any other impediment.

4.    Sidewalks

    Sidewalks on County or County State Aid Highways within municipalities are the responsibility of the municipality, just as any other public utility. Policy of individual municipalities regarding sidewalk snow removal may vary between municipalities.

5.    Information

    Questions or concerns regarding snow removal and/or road conditions should be directed to County Highway Engineer at 327-2853. 

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King; Council Graves, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras. 

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted: 

    1. Accept the minutes of the October 26, 2016 regular meeting

    2. Approve bank statements

    3. Pay the bills

    Motion Carried.    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to pass Resolution 2016-07 in regards to the Wastewater Treatment Project. Motion Carried with the following roll call vote: Maras – yes, King – yes, Graves – yes.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to approve the purchase of a rink liner for $1,474.30 to be taken out of Recreational Savings. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Graves to transfer $2,800.00 from Post Office Savings to General Checking account for the repair of the Post Office door. Motion Carried.

    Councilman Graves gave an update on the gambling commission meeting. Am Vets will be the representing gambling agency on the board for the 2017-2018 years. Turkey Bingo for All Night Grad Class of 2016 will be held November 20th, 2016 at the Keewatin Community Center from 4:00-6:00 p.m., NK Baseball raffle to be held December 10, 2016 at the Keewatin Community Center at 6:00 p.m., and lastly NK Spartan Booster Club raffle to be held at Bernie’s Main Dry February 4, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. 

    Mr. LaBine addressed the council about a Community Center scheduling conflict. Mayor King said we tried to make it right for both parties. It is unfortunate but a learning experience. In order to book the Community Center you will now have to have something in writing.

ADD-ONS

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to accept the grant that will allow us to move forward with the removal of the fuel tank. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to sell the 94 Honda Accord. The Keewatin Police Department will be accepting bids until December 14, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. Motion Carried.

    A discussion of a start date for the Keewatin Patrolman was had, but Mayor King does not want to make any decisions without a full council. Chief Whitney will have a letter ready for the next council meeting.

    Mr. Spadaccini addressed the council regarding snowplowing. He would like the snow plowed to the East side instead of the West side of the street; otherwise he will plow the property himself. Mayor King will bring it to the City crew and Mr. Spadaccini will be on the next agenda.

    Mayor King ended the meeting by thanking everyone that came out to vote, and encourages people to get involved in their local government.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

            Check/Receipt 

CHECK #        Date    Search Name    Amount

000471    11/18/16    STERLING PAYMENT FEES    $25.00

053355    11/23/16    AMERI PRIDE    $9.20

053356    11/23/16    AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH    $548.74

053357    11/23/16    APEL G SHARON    $174.00

053358    11/23/16    APG MEDIA    $47.00

053359    11/23/16    BENCHMARK ENGINEERING INC.    $255.00

053360    11/23/16    CENTURYLINK    $158.89

053361    11/23/16    ESSENTIA HEALTH /DULUTH CLINIC    $25.00

053362    11/23/16    FASTENAL COMPANY    $729.75

053363    11/23/16    FRABONIS    $368.03

053364    11/23/16    GARR, CAROLINE    $174.00

053365    11/23/16    GRAVES JEWELL    $192.00

053366    11/23/16    HEIL MARILYN    $270.00

053367    11/23/16    HIBBING DAILY TRIBUNE    $181.00

053368    11/23/16    INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES    $274.62

053369    11/23/16    JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD    $198.00

053370    11/23/16    KEEWATIN AUDIO & COMPUTER    $125.00

053371    11/23/16    KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR    $747.68

053372    11/23/16    KEEWATIN FIRE DEPT SAV    $1,666.67

053373    11/23/16    KEEWATIN POLICE SAVINGS    $281.62

053374    11/23/16    KIDS REFERENCE COMPANY    $183.96

053375    11/23/16    KLAKOSKI, DONNA J    $174.00

053376    11/23/16    KME    $528.83

053377    11/23/16    L&M SUPPLY    $106.99

053378    11/23/16    LAMERE, LORI    $174.00

053379    11/23/16    LOWES, INC.    $55.37

053380    11/23/16    MEDIACOM    $59.44

053381    11/23/16    MID WEST TAPE    $118.10

053382    11/23/16    MN. DEPT OF HEALTH    $85.00

053383    11/23/16    MN. STATE FIRE DEPT. ASSOC.    $148.00

053384    11/23/16    NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC.    $290.00

053385    11/23/16    RANGE PAPER    $1,441.19

053386    11/23/16    REVOLVING FUND    $228.24

053387    11/23/16    SULLIVAN SUPPLY    $201.79

053388    11/23/16    TDS METROCOM    $298.87

053389    11/23/16    THRONSON SUSAN    $97.20

053418    11/23/16    AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH     $1,768.98

                    $12,411.16

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––