Legal notices: published December 1, 2016

Mortgage
Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S):
Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,
Inc., a California corporation n/k/a
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by
merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: None.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $116,850.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on June 12, 2003 as Document Number
A557751 in the Office of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $100,826.71
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,
Itasca County, Minnesota
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301
LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California
corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo
Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-430-0505
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is twelve (12) months from
the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on January 4, 2018.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 27, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Curt N. Trisko, Esq.
*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1551-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 3, 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 2016
615942
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
13-090847
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the followi
David G. Kordiak and
ing described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 15, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $244,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and
Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December
22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder,
as Document Number A000606338, As
modi.ed of record by Document recorded
on January 26, 2015 as Document Number
A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in
Itasca County, Minnesota
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of
Keysville
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview
Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
19.490.0150
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $258,623.21
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
621592
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $225,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Mary Lou Mahan, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its
successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000605069
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,
L.P.
Dated: October 05, 2016
Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707316
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1000179-3516100048-0
Lender or Broker:
Provident Funding Associations, L.P.
R
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 22306 S Crooked
Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel “A”
That part of Government Lot 13, Section
1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the
Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:
Commencing at the northeast corner
of Government Lot 13; thence South 87
degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line
of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09
feet to the centerline of South Crooked
Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’
15” West, along said centerline, a distance
of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’
06” West along said centerline, a distance
of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance
of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence
South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance
of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’
53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence
South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of
100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’
01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or
less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence
southwesterly along said shore a distance
of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint
of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the
east and south lines of Government Lot 13
(as determined and monumented by William
Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence
North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line
marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”
pipes that connect the protracted Northwest
Corner of Government Lot 13 and
the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;
a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of
South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37
degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,
a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28
degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline
a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18
degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25
degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35
degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26
degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21
degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning
and there terminating.
Together with and subject to an easement
for ingress and egress in Government
Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,
Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,
which is described as follows: Commencing
at the northeast corner of Government Lot
13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,
along the north line of Government Lot 13,
a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline
of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South
14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South
15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of
beginning of the centerline begin described;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a
distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;
thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a
distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24
degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet
and there terminating.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the
next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
I
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 03, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036544F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 2016
617799
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104932
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 15, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $75,593.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage
Depot
SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February
16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000651827
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National
Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July
21, 2016, recorded as document number
A000704928
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-440-0116
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $71,295.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1
S
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
621209
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 19, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $124,208.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and
Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000689676
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,
LLC
Dated: November 23, 2015
Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000699677
Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000700023
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 100520814081800248
Lender or Broker:
American Lending Solutions, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8739
Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition
to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the
next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034600F02
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 2016
617596
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $129,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving
Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or
about May 9, 2009, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Advisors Group, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000658472
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage
LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: August 24, 2016
Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000706496
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1009400-0005001282-3
Lender or Broker:
American Advisors Group
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar
Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage
Company
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 25827 County Road
51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592
Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of
the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the
Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),
Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty
Twenty-four (24) according to the Government
Survey thereof
Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances
belonging thereto
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: October 27, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a
Champion Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036522F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 2016
613473
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 24, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $195,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and
Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as
Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000701351
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,
LLC
Dated: October 11, 2016
Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707716
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1006543-0000010306-0
Lender or Broker:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,
Blackduck, MN 56630-9320
Tax Parcel ID Number:
39-007-3504; 39-007-3511
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,
described as follows:
All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-
eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)
West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except
the West 500 feet and except the South 891
feet thereof.
The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet
of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight
(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the
West 500 feet thereof;
Together with a non-exclusive easement
over and across a 66 foot right of way
across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and
Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township
148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress
to and egress from said described property;
the center line of said 66 foot right of way to
commence 33 feet South of the intersection
of the Township Road and the North line of
said Government Lot 13, thence running
Westerly to a line parallel to the North line
of said Government Lot 13 for a distance
of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and
Westerly across said Government Lot of
said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of
said Section 18 to the said described property;
And subject to said 66 foot easement
to service as access road from said Township
Road to all land in Government Lot 3
of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and
13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
W
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036347F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 3, 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 2016
615924
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $129,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving
Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or
about May 9, 2009, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Advisors Group, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000658472
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage
LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: August 24, 2016
Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000706496
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1009400-0005001282-3
Lender or Broker:
American Advisors Group
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar
Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage
Company
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 25827 County Road
51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592
Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of
the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the
Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),
Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty
Twenty-four (24) according to the Government
Survey thereof
Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances
belonging thereto
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: October 27, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a
Champion Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036522F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 2016
613473
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 24, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $195,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and
Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as
Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000701351
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,
LLC
Dated: October 11, 2016
Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707716
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1006543-0000010306-0
Lender or Broker:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,
Blackduck, MN 56630-9320
Tax Parcel ID Number:
39-007-3504; 39-007-3511
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,
described as follows:
All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-
eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)
West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except
the West 500 feet and except the South 891
feet thereof.
The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet
of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight
(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the
West 500 feet thereof;
Together with a non-exclusive easement
over and across a 66 foot right of way
across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and
Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township
148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress
to and egress from said described property;
the center line of said 66 foot right of way to
commence 33 feet South of the intersection
of the Township Road and the North line of
said Government Lot 13, thence running
Westerly to a line parallel to the North line
of said Government Lot 13 for a distance
of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and
Westerly across said Government Lot of
said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of
said Section 18 to the said described property;
And subject to said 66 foot easement
to service as access road from said Township
Road to all land in Government Lot 3
of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and
13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
W
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036347F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 3, 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 2016
615924
Itasca County Health Fund
Applications are now available to apply for funds from the Itasca County Health Fund. These funds are intended to address public health issues faced by the people of Itasca County in the 21st Century.
Approximately $20,000 will be awarded throughout Itasca with a maximum of $2,500 per award.
Funding will be based on Public Health areas of responsibility. They are:
1. Prevent the spread of infectious disease
2. Promote healthy communities and healthy behavior
3. Assure the quality and accessibility of health services
4. Assure against environmental health hazards
5. Prepare for and respond to disasters and assist communities in recovery
For more information about the Health Fund, clarifications of priorities or to request an application, contact Itasca County Health and Human Services, Kelly Chandler at 218.327.6135. Requests for application via email can be made to peggy.clayton@co.itasca.mn.us. Application deadline is Thursday, December 15, 2016 by 4:00 p.m.
ITASCA COUNTY
SNOW REMOVAL POLICY
OVERVIEW
With the advent of each Minnesota snow season comes the concern about access to work, school and business. The safety and convenience of the traveling public is a main concern of the Itasca County Transportation Department. The goal of the Transportation Department is to have all County Roads passable within a reasonable amount of time after a snowfall has stopped.
THE COUNTY DOES NOT ASSURE A COMPLETELY BARE ROAD AND WILL NOT DEICE ENTIRE SECTIONS OF ROADWAY. USERS OF THE HIGHWAY SYSTEM ARE REMINDED TO EXERCISE CAUTION AND DRIVE WITH CARE. THE LEGAL SPEED LIMIT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE AT ALL TIMES.
SNOW REMOVAL POLICY
1. Dispatching of Snowplows
a. The County will usually not dispatch snowplows until after a snowfall has stopped. During extended periods of snowfall, exceptions may be made. Snowplows will not be sent out in situations that may be hazardous due to restricted visibility. If snowfall stops during regular working hours, plows may be dispatched at that time. If the snowfall stops during the night, or early morning hours, snowplows may be dispatched before the normal start of work time, as deemed necessary by the District Maintenance Foreman. Weekend plowing will be handled in a similar fashion.
b. Snowplowing for emergency situations will only be performed when the Sheriff’s office makes the request. For emergencies, call 911.
c. Snowplows will not be dispatched before November 1st or after March 31st, unless determined to be necessary, by the District Maintenance Foreman.
d. Exceptions to the Snowplowing Policy may occur at times; when determined to be necessary by the County Maintenance Engineer or the County Highway Engineer.
2. Operations
Generally the clearing of roads will consist of three phases: making the road passable; widening and deicing; and cleaning up. Dependent upon the situation, more than one phase may be accomplished at one time.
a. Make the Road Passable.
Clean one lane in each direction. Generally plow and wing are used.
b. Widen the Lanes to Edge of Shoulder/Deicing
Deicing is done at problem locations on paved/roads including intersections, curves, hills and bridges. Appropriate deicing activities will be used based on anticipated pavement temperatures and accepted deicing practices. At pavement temperatures below +20 degrees, salt use will be limited, as it becomes ineffective at lower temperatures.
c. Clean Up
Remove ice and slush off roadway after deicing and sun have been allowed to work.
3. Personal Properties
a. Mailboxes and fences damaged during snow removal will be evaluated case by case. Only those mailboxes and fences that were properly located and installed, and which were damaged by actual contact with County equipment will be repaired at County expense.
b. As snow is plowed from roadways, operators leave as little snow across driveways as possible. County removal of this windrow is infeasible and remains the property owner’s responsibility.
County residents are reminded that IT IS UNLAWFUL to plow snow from driveways onto or across County roads. Piles of snow left on or near the road can freeze into a solid mass creating a hazardous situation for vehicles and snowplows. Accidents and damages caused by snow piles placed in the roadway may result in liability to the property owner. Piles of snow increase the chances of drifting snow onto the roadway.
c. County residents are reminded to remove parked vehicles from County roads to assist in snow removal.
d. The Transportation Department may assist stranded motorists by contacting law enforcement/emergency personnel. The Transportation Department WILL NOT ATTEMPT TO REMOVE STUCK VEHICLES from ditches, snow banks or any other impediment.
4. Sidewalks
Sidewalks on County or County State Aid Highways within municipalities are the responsibility of the municipality, just as any other public utility. Policy of individual municipalities regarding sidewalk snow removal may vary between municipalities.
5. Information
Questions or concerns regarding snow removal and/or road conditions should be directed to County Highway Engineer at 327-2853.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council Graves, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the October 26, 2016 regular meeting
2. Approve bank statements
3. Pay the bills
Motion Carried. A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to pass Resolution 2016-07 in regards to the Wastewater Treatment Project. Motion Carried with the following roll call vote: Maras – yes, King – yes, Graves – yes.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to approve the purchase of a rink liner for $1,474.30 to be taken out of Recreational Savings. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Graves to transfer $2,800.00 from Post Office Savings to General Checking account for the repair of the Post Office door. Motion Carried.
Councilman Graves gave an update on the gambling commission meeting. Am Vets will be the representing gambling agency on the board for the 2017-2018 years. Turkey Bingo for All Night Grad Class of 2016 will be held November 20th, 2016 at the Keewatin Community Center from 4:00-6:00 p.m., NK Baseball raffle to be held December 10, 2016 at the Keewatin Community Center at 6:00 p.m., and lastly NK Spartan Booster Club raffle to be held at Bernie’s Main Dry February 4, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
Mr. LaBine addressed the council about a Community Center scheduling conflict. Mayor King said we tried to make it right for both parties. It is unfortunate but a learning experience. In order to book the Community Center you will now have to have something in writing.
ADD-ONS
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to accept the grant that will allow us to move forward with the removal of the fuel tank. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to sell the 94 Honda Accord. The Keewatin Police Department will be accepting bids until December 14, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. Motion Carried.
A discussion of a start date for the Keewatin Patrolman was had, but Mayor King does not want to make any decisions without a full council. Chief Whitney will have a letter ready for the next council meeting.
Mr. Spadaccini addressed the council regarding snowplowing. He would like the snow plowed to the East side instead of the West side of the street; otherwise he will plow the property himself. Mayor King will bring it to the City crew and Mr. Spadaccini will be on the next agenda.
Mayor King ended the meeting by thanking everyone that came out to vote, and encourages people to get involved in their local government.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
000471 11/18/16 STERLING PAYMENT FEES $25.00
053355 11/23/16 AMERI PRIDE $9.20
053356 11/23/16 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $548.74
053357 11/23/16 APEL G SHARON $174.00
053358 11/23/16 APG MEDIA $47.00
053359 11/23/16 BENCHMARK ENGINEERING INC. $255.00
053360 11/23/16 CENTURYLINK $158.89
053361 11/23/16 ESSENTIA HEALTH /DULUTH CLINIC $25.00
053362 11/23/16 FASTENAL COMPANY $729.75
053363 11/23/16 FRABONIS $368.03
053364 11/23/16 GARR, CAROLINE $174.00
053365 11/23/16 GRAVES JEWELL $192.00
053366 11/23/16 HEIL MARILYN $270.00
053367 11/23/16 HIBBING DAILY TRIBUNE $181.00
053368 11/23/16 INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES $274.62
053369 11/23/16 JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD $198.00
053370 11/23/16 KEEWATIN AUDIO & COMPUTER $125.00
053371 11/23/16 KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR $747.68
053372 11/23/16 KEEWATIN FIRE DEPT SAV $1,666.67
053373 11/23/16 KEEWATIN POLICE SAVINGS $281.62
053374 11/23/16 KIDS REFERENCE COMPANY $183.96
053375 11/23/16 KLAKOSKI, DONNA J $174.00
053376 11/23/16 KME $528.83
053377 11/23/16 L&M SUPPLY $106.99
053378 11/23/16 LAMERE, LORI $174.00
053379 11/23/16 LOWES, INC. $55.37
053380 11/23/16 MEDIACOM $59.44
053381 11/23/16 MID WEST TAPE $118.10
053382 11/23/16 MN. DEPT OF HEALTH $85.00
053383 11/23/16 MN. STATE FIRE DEPT. ASSOC. $148.00
053384 11/23/16 NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC. $290.00
053385 11/23/16 RANGE PAPER $1,441.19
053386 11/23/16 REVOLVING FUND $228.24
053387 11/23/16 SULLIVAN SUPPLY $201.79
053388 11/23/16 TDS METROCOM $298.87
053389 11/23/16 THRONSON SUSAN $97.20
053418 11/23/16 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $1,768.98
$12,411.16
SRNF December 1, 2016
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––