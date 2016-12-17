Legal notices: published December 15, 2016

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

within 6 months from the date of

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

and the costs and disbursements, including

and taxes, if any, on said premises

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above described

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of

A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in

on January 26, 2015 as Document Number

modi.ed of record by Document recorded

as Document Number A000606338, As

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

Published in the

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank

AND ARE ABANDONED.

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

redemption within six (6) months from the

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

and the costs and disbursements, including

and taxes, if any, on said premises

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above-described

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage

cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage

And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National

And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

within 6 months from the date of

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

and the costs and disbursements, including

and taxes, if any, on said premises

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above described

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

Published in the

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

AND ARE ABANDONED.

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

redemption within six (6) months from the

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

and the costs and disbursements, including

and taxes, if any, on said premises

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above-described

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016

621592

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $225,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Mary Lou Mahan, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its

successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000605069

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,

L.P.

Dated: October 05, 2016

Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707316

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1000179-3516100048-0

Lender or Broker:

Provident Funding Associations, L.P.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 22306 S Crooked

L

Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540

Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel “A”

That part of Government Lot 13, Section

1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the

Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner

of Government Lot 13; thence South 87

degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line

of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09

feet to the centerline of South Crooked

Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’

15” West, along said centerline, a distance

of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’

06” West along said centerline, a distance

of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance

of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence

South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance

of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’

53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence

South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of

100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’

01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or

less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence

southwesterly along said shore a distance

of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint

of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the

east and south lines of Government Lot 13

(as determined and monumented by William

Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence

North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line

marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”

pipes that connect the protracted Northwest

Corner of Government Lot 13 and

the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;

a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of

South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37

degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,

a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28

degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline

a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18

degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25

degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35

degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26

degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21

degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning

and there terminating.

Together with and subject to an easement

for ingress and egress in Government

Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,

Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,

which is described as follows: Commencing

at the northeast corner of Government Lot

13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,

along the north line of Government Lot 13,

a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline

of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South

14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South

15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of

beginning of the centerline begin described;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a

distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;

thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a

distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24

degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet

and there terminating.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the

next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

U

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 03, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036544F01

November 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 2016

617799

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104932

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 15, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $75,593.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage

Depot

SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February

16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000651827

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National

Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July

21, 2016, recorded as document number

A000704928

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-440-0116

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $71,295.50

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

JPMorgan Chase Bank,

National Association

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

1

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

November 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016

621209

NOTICE TO

COLERAINE RESIDENTS

The Coleraine Clerk’s Office will be closed Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 and will reopen for business on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at our regular hours. Have a wonderful holiday!

City of Nashwauk

Two 3-year terms for the

Zoning Commission

The City of Nashwauk is taking applications for the zoning commission to fill the two 3-year positions beginning January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019

Applications can be filled out at the City Clerk’s Office at 301 Central Avenue, Nashwauk, MN 55769

Please apply by Friday, January 23rd at 3:00 p.m.

NOTICE

City of Keewatin will be taking bids

for one year contracts for:

• City Attorney

• City Engineer

• City Legal Newspaper

To be submitted to Keewatin City Hall

by December 28, 2016.

Balsam Township

Notice is hereby given that the filing period for March 14th, 2017 Township Elections opens Tuesday January 3rd, 2017 and closes Tuesday January 17th, 2017, 5 p.m. Affidavits for Candidacy may be filed in the Clerk’s office. Please make an appointment with the Clerk, Rebecca Olson at 245-0146.

Offices up for election include:

One Treasurer for a two (2) year term.

One Supervisor (B) for a three (3) year term.

Filing fee is $2.00

Rebecca Olson, Clerk

Balsam Township

FILING NOTICE

GOODLAND TOWNSHIP

Affidavits of candidacy for the March 14, 2017 Goodland Township Annual Election may be filed with the Township Clerk, by calling 218-492-4581 for an appointment beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and closing at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 for the following offices:

SUPERVISOR B – Three Year Term

Special Election For SUPERVISOR C – One Year Term

(To Fill Vacancy in Term Expiring March 13, 2018)

TREASURER – Two Year Term

Filing Fee - $2.00

Bill Grothe

Goodland Township Clerk

Posted December 8, 2016

Published December 15, 2016

Scenic Range News Forum

CITY OF BOVEY

FILING NOTICE FOR SPECIAL ELECTION

TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the first day of filing opens in the City of Bovey on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 for the election to be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The last day a candidate may file and have his/her name on the ballot is Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. The last day to withdraw is December 22, 2016 by 5:00 p.m.

OFFICE TO BE FILLED:

ONE COUNCIL MEMBER – TERM EXPIRING JANUARY 7, 2019

Affidavits of candidacy may be obtained and must be filed within the dates set forth above in the office of the Bovey City Clerk located at 402 2nd Street, Bovey, MN. The filing fee is $2.00.

TARA DEGUISEPPI, CITY CLERK

CITY OF BOVEY

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3296

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

In Re: Estate of

Arden Gustav Stattine,

Decedent.

Joseph E. Stattine has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 9, 2017, at 8:59 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on the petition.

The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: December 5, 2016

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: December 5, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES,

Court Administrator

Dated: December 5, 2016

Sophia Schjenken,

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

DEC 05, 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

KENT E. NYBERG

LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg MN# 80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 557 44

Telephone: (218) 326-9626

SRNF December 8, 15, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––