Legal notices: published December 15, 2016

Mortgage
Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104823
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,040.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
David L. Bransford, single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100052599969176979
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Chan Mortgage
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of
Titles, as Document Number T 45593
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned
to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-
Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0330 COT# 20627
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $90,275.85
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 1, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business
day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: December 1, 2016
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 26, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $132,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single
Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single
Person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier
Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/
or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000591248
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC
Dated: July 02, 2013
Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000676973
And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certifi-
cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National
Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-
cates Series 2005-3
Dated: November 24, 2015
Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000701177
And Corrective Assignment Recorded:
December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder
Document Number: A000708944
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 1001975-0000024771-8
Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744-2917
Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or
the next business day if August 01, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 15, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank
National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman
Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass
Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034555F02
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
13-090847
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 15, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $244,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and
C
D
Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December
22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder,
as Document Number A000606338, As
modi.ed of record by Document recorded
on January 26, 2015 as Document Number
A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in
Itasca County, Minnesota
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of
Keysville
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview
Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
19.490.0150
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $258,623.21
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $225,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Mary Lou Mahan, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its
successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000605069
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,
L.P.
Dated: October 05, 2016
Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707316
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1000179-3516100048-0
Lender or Broker:
Provident Funding Associations, L.P.
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 22306 S Crooked
L
Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel “A”
That part of Government Lot 13, Section
1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the
Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:
Commencing at the northeast corner
of Government Lot 13; thence South 87
degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line
of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09
feet to the centerline of South Crooked
Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’
15” West, along said centerline, a distance
of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’
06” West along said centerline, a distance
of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance
of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence
South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance
of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’
53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence
South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of
100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’
01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or
less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence
southwesterly along said shore a distance
of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint
of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the
east and south lines of Government Lot 13
(as determined and monumented by William
Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence
North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line
marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”
pipes that connect the protracted Northwest
Corner of Government Lot 13 and
the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;
a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of
South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37
degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,
a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28
degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline
a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18
degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25
degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35
degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26
degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21
degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning
and there terminating.
Together with and subject to an easement
for ingress and egress in Government
Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,
Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,
which is described as follows: Commencing
at the northeast corner of Government Lot
13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,
along the north line of Government Lot 13,
a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline
of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South
14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South
15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of
beginning of the centerline begin described;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a
distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;
thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a
distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24
degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet
and there terminating.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the
next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
U
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 03, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036544F01
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104932
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 15, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $75,593.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage
Depot
SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February
16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000651827
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National
Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July
21, 2016, recorded as document number
A000704928
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-440-0116
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $71,295.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 19, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $124,208.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and
Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000689676
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,
LLC
Dated: November 23, 2015
Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000699677
Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000700023
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 100520814081800248
Lender or Broker:
American Lending Solutions, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8739
Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition
to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the
next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034600F02
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Itasca County Courthouse
123 NE 4th Street
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
November 22, 2016
Regular Meeting
RESOLUTION 2016-59
RE: PER DIEMS PAID TO ITASCA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
WHEREAS, MN Statutes 375.055 provides for the establishment of compensation for services and per diems rendered by County Commissioners in all Minnesota Counties except Hennepin and Ramsey; and,
WHEREAS, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners views the Nursing Home Board to be a function of the regular Commissioner duties; and,
WHEREAS, the Attorney General has opined (No. 124a, April 28, 1994, p.4) that an officer may not collect more than one days per diem pursuant to the same authority regardless of the number of hours spent performing work in a single day.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners will not receive per diems for the discharge of official duties for the Nursing Home Board.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners shall not collect more than one per diem per day while acting on any committee under the direction of the Board.
RESULT: ADOPTED BY CONSENT VOTE [UNANIMOUS]
MOVER: Leo Trunt, District #3
SECONDER: Mark Mandich, District #5
AYES: Tinquist, Snyder, Trunt, Eichorn, Mandich
STATE OF MINNESOTA
Office of County Administrator
ss. County of Itasca
I, BRETT SKYLES, Administrator of the County of Itasca, do hereby certify that I have compare the foregoing with the original resolution filed in my office on the 22nd day of November A.D. 2016 and that the same is a true and correct copy of the whole hereof.
WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL OF OFFICE at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, this 22nd day of November A.D. 2016.
Brett Skyles, Administrator
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Itasca County Courthouse
123 NE 4th Street
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
November 22, 2016
Regular Meeting
RESOLUTION 2016-60
RE: REIMBURSABLE EXPENSES TO THE ITASCA COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
WHEREAS, MN Statutes 375.06 provides for the reimbursement of travel expenses incurred while County Commissioners are discharging their official duties while acting on any committee under the direction of the Board; and,
WHEREAS, County Commissioners are authorized to be reimbursed for mileage expense for using their personal automobile in discharging their official duties as County Commissioners while serving on a board, committee, or commission;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Itasca County Board of
Commissioners shall be reimbursed for actual expenses incurred as outlined in the
Itasca County Reimbursement for Expenses Policy while acting in the official duties of a County Commissioner under the direction of the County Board; and,
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners shall be reimbursed at the current Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rate for the use of their personal automobile while acting in their official duties or on a committee under the direction of the County Board.
RESULT: ADOPTED BY CONSENT VOTE [UNANIMOUS]
MOVER: Leo Trunt, District #3
SECONDER: Mark Mandich, District #5
AYES: Tinquist, Snyder, Trunt, Eichorn, Mandich
STATE OF MINNESOTA
Office of County Administrator
ss. County of Itasca
I, BRETT SKYLES, Administrator of the County of Itasca, do hereby certify that I have compare the foregoing with the original resolution filed in my office on the 22nd day of November A.D. 2016 and that the same is a true and correct copy of the whole hereof.
WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL OF OFFICE at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, this 22nd day of November A.D. 2016.
Brett Skyles, Administrator
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Itasca County Courthouse
123 NE 4th Street
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
November 22, 2016 Regular Meeting
RESOLUTION 2016-61
RE: YEAR 2017 SCHEDULE OF
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD MEETINGS
WHEREAS, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners performs their duties as outlined in M.S. 375 and/or other statutes pertaining to the responsibilities of the Board, and
WHEREAS, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners conducts County Board meetings within the statutory limitations put forward in M.S. 13D, commonly known as the “Open Meeting Law”; and
WHEREAS, it is the intent of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners to give notice to the citizenry, the employees, and/or others notice of their meetings; and
WHEREAS, work sessions are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month, unless a special meeting is scheduled with notice as outlined by M.S. 13D, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.
WHEREAS, regular sessions are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, unless the usual date is on a holiday or a special meeting is scheduled with notice as outlined by M.S. 13D, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopts the following schedule for regular sessions in the year 2017:
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
* Wednesday, December 27, 2017
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopts the following schedule for work sessions in the year 2017:
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Tuesday, April 18,2017
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
* Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Tuesday, November 7,2017
Tuesday, November 21,2017
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
BE IT YET FURTHER RESOLVED that the Year 2017 Organizational Meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. pursuant to M.S. 375.07.
RESULT: ADOPTED BY CONSENT VOTE [UNANIMOUS]
MOVER: Leo Trunt, District #3
SECONDER: Mark Mandich, District #5
AYES: Tinquist, Snyder, Trunt, Eichorn, Mandich
STATE OF MINNESOTA
Office of County Administrator
ss. County of Itasca
I, BRETT SKYLES, Administrator of the County of Itasca, do hereby certify that I have compared the foregoing with the original resolution filed in my office on the 22nd day of November AD. 2016 and that the same is a true and correct copy of the whole thereof.
WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL OF OFFICE at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, this 22nd day of November AD. 2016
NOTICE TO
COLERAINE RESIDENTS
The Coleraine Clerk’s Office will be closed Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 and will reopen for business on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at our regular hours. Have a wonderful holiday!
City of Nashwauk
Two 3-year terms for the
Zoning Commission
The City of Nashwauk is taking applications for the zoning commission to fill the two 3-year positions beginning January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019
Applications can be filled out at the City Clerk’s Office at 301 Central Avenue, Nashwauk, MN 55769
Please apply by Friday, January 23rd at 3:00 p.m.
NOTICE
City of Keewatin will be taking bids
for one year contracts for:
• City Attorney
• City Engineer
• City Legal Newspaper
To be submitted to Keewatin City Hall
by December 28, 2016.
Balsam Township
Notice is hereby given that the filing period for March 14th, 2017 Township Elections opens Tuesday January 3rd, 2017 and closes Tuesday January 17th, 2017, 5 p.m. Affidavits for Candidacy may be filed in the Clerk’s office. Please make an appointment with the Clerk, Rebecca Olson at 245-0146.
Offices up for election include:
One Treasurer for a two (2) year term.
One Supervisor (B) for a three (3) year term.
Filing fee is $2.00
Rebecca Olson, Clerk
Balsam Township
FILING NOTICE
GOODLAND TOWNSHIP
Affidavits of candidacy for the March 14, 2017 Goodland Township Annual Election may be filed with the Township Clerk, by calling 218-492-4581 for an appointment beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and closing at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 for the following offices:
SUPERVISOR B – Three Year Term
Special Election For SUPERVISOR C – One Year Term
(To Fill Vacancy in Term Expiring March 13, 2018)
TREASURER – Two Year Term
Filing Fee - $2.00
Bill Grothe
Goodland Township Clerk
Posted December 8, 2016
Published December 15, 2016
Scenic Range News Forum
CITY OF BOVEY
FILING NOTICE FOR SPECIAL ELECTION
TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the first day of filing opens in the City of Bovey on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 for the election to be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The last day a candidate may file and have his/her name on the ballot is Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. The last day to withdraw is December 22, 2016 by 5:00 p.m.
OFFICE TO BE FILLED:
ONE COUNCIL MEMBER – TERM EXPIRING JANUARY 7, 2019
Affidavits of candidacy may be obtained and must be filed within the dates set forth above in the office of the Bovey City Clerk located at 402 2nd Street, Bovey, MN. The filing fee is $2.00.
TARA DEGUISEPPI, CITY CLERK
CITY OF BOVEY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3296
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Arden Gustav Stattine,
Decedent.
Joseph E. Stattine has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 9, 2017, at 8:59 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on the petition.
The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: December 5, 2016
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: December 5, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES,
Court Administrator
Dated: December 5, 2016
Sophia Schjenken,
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
DEC 05, 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
KENT E. NYBERG
LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg MN# 80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 557 44
Telephone: (218) 326-9626
