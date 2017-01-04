Legal notices: published December 22, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104823

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,040.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

David L. Bransford, single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100052599969176979

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Chan Mortgage

SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of

Titles, as Document Number T 45593

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned

to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-

Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-663-0330 COT# 20627

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $90,275.85

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 1, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business

day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: December 1, 2016

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 8, 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 2017

629454

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 26, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $132,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single

Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single

Person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier

Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/

o

or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000591248

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC

Dated: July 02, 2013

Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000676973

And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage

Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-

cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage

Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-

cates Series 2005-3

Dated: November 24, 2015

Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000701177

And Corrective Assignment Recorded:

December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder

Document Number: A000708944

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1001975-0000024771-8

Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744-2917

Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or

the next business day if August 01, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 15, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank

National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman

Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass

Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034555F02

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

632302

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104932

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 15, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $75,593.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

H

Mortgage Electronic

R

F

Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage

Depot

SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February

16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000651827

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National

Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July

21, 2016, recorded as document number

A000704928

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-440-0116

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $71,295.50

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

JPMorgan Chase Bank,

National Association

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016

621209

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Del R. Olds Jr. and

Amanda Z. Olds, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $111,272.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 24, 2010

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on December 1, 2010 and memorialized

upon Certi.cate of Title No. 21999 as Document

Number T000055500 in the Office

of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca

County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $104,048.51

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The South One Half (S 1/2) of Lots Twentyo

one (21) and Twenty-two (22), Block Three

(3), Remer-Deschepper Addition to Grand

Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota

REGISTERED PROPERTY

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

2705 ALICE ST,

GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744-8635

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-663-0352

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is six (6) months from the

date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on August 15, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: December 14, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Steven R. Little, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1777-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

633897

Postponements

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104580

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $96,662.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken

and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100061907000530055

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Summit Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August

12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000696015

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,

LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4

SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township

Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)

West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

P 39531 County

R

6

Itasca

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County

Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

64-030-2400

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $98,436.43

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 12 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December

14, 2017, or the next business day

if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

December 14, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been

postponed to January 25, 2017, at 10:00

AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address

Civil Process Of¥ce, 440 1st Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

the property must be vacated by January

25, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate

will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: December 13, 2016.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

16-104580

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 22, 2016

633646

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 24, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $195,456.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and

Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as

Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County

R

Recorder

Document Number: A000701351

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,

LLC

Dated: October 11, 2016

Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707716

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1006543-0000010306-0

Lender or Broker:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,

Blackduck, MN 56630-9320

Tax Parcel ID Number:

39-007-3504; 39-007-3511

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,

described as follows:

All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-

eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)

West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except

the West 500 feet and except the South 891

feet thereof.

The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet

of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight

(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the

West 500 feet thereof;

Together with a non-exclusive easement

over and across a 66 foot right of way

across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and

Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township

148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress

to and egress from said described property;

the center line of said 66 foot right of way to

commence 33 feet South of the intersection

of the Township Road and the North line of

said Government Lot 13, thence running

Westerly to a line parallel to the North line

of said Government Lot 13 for a distance

of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and

Westerly across said Government Lot of

said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of

said Section 18 to the said described property;

And subject to said 66 foot easement

to service as access road from said Township

Road to all land in Government Lot 3

of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and

13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036347F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled

for December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM has

been postponed to February 22, 2017 at

1

10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main

Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County

and State.

DATED: December 14, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036347F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 22, 2016

634268

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A work session was held on Wednesday December 7, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King, Council: Koprivec, Graves, Clusiau, Clerk Maras, Susan Thronson, and Chris Koprivec.

    A discussion was had on what was expected of the Lead-Man position for the City Crew. Also the union contract was reviewed for this position. Mayor King will talk to Mr. Mandich union representative about the step program in the contract.

    A motion was made by Koprivec seconded by Clusiau to close the work session. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

SRNF    December 22, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Office of the

Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

    The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

    ASSUMED NAME: Snowberry Vintage

    PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 204 Central Avenue, Suite 1, Nashwauk MN 55769 USA

    NAMEHOLDER(S): 

    Name: Evelyn Louise Huffman

    Address: 11748 Mickelson Trail, Nashwauk, MN 55769 USA

    If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.

    By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

    SIGNED BY: Evelyn Louise Huffman

    MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided

    EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: bilevehuffman@gmail.com

Work Item 921364900026

Original File Number 921364900026

STATE OF MINNESOTA

OFFICE OF THE

SECRETARY OF STATE

FILED

12/16/2016 11:59 PM

Steve Simon Secretary of State

SRNF    December 22, 29, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Filing Notice

Lone Pine Township

    Candidate Filing for the March 14, 2017 Lone Pine Township Annual Election may be filed with the Township Clerk by calling 218-885-1525 for an appointment beginning January 3, 2017 and closing at 5:00 p.m., January 17, 2017 for the following offices:

Supervisor: Three-Year Term

Treasurer: Two-Year Term

    Filing Fee: $2.00

    Candidates may withdraw by 5:00 PM on Thursday January 19, 2017 by contacting the Clerk.

Julie Jacobson

Lone Pine Township Clerk

Balsam Township

    Notice is hereby given that the filing period for March 14th, 2017 Township Elections opens Tuesday January 3rd, 2017 and closes Tuesday January 17th, 2017, 5 p.m. Affidavits for Candidacy may be filed in the Clerk’s office. Please make an appointment with the Clerk, Rebecca Olson at 245-0146.

Offices up for election include: 

One Treasurer for a two (2) year term.

One Supervisor (B) for a three (3) year term.

    Filing fee is $2.00

Rebecca Olson, Clerk

Balsam Township

City of Nashwauk

Two 3-year terms for the

Zoning Commission

The City of Nashwauk is taking applications for the zoning commission to fill the two 3-year positions beginning January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019

Applications can be filled out at the City Clerk’s Office at 301 Central Avenue, Nashwauk, MN 55769 

Please apply by Friday, January 23rd at 3:00 p.m. 

CITY OF COLERAINE

COMMISSION OPENINGS

The City of Coleraine has openings for the following:

• Public Utilities Commission

• Library Board

• Planning Commission

Applications can be obtained at the Clerk’s office Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deadline to apply is January 4th, 2017.

Any questions, call the Clerk’s Office at 245.2112.

NOTICE TO

COLERAINE RESIDENTS

The Coleraine Clerk’s Office will be closed Friday, December 23rd, 2016 and will reopen for business on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at our regular hours. Have a wonderful holiday!

QUALITY IMPROVEMENT/UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT (QI/UM) NURSE

 ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION 

    ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: QUALITY IMPROVEMENT/UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT (QI/UM) NURSE-HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County Website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.

Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.

CITY OF NASHWAUK

is currently accepting applications for a full-time police officer and part-time police officers.

    • Applicant must be a current licensed peace officer or licensed eligible.

    • Applicant must be a citizen of the United States.

    • Applicant must possess a valid driver’s license.

    • Applicant must meet minimum selection standards.

Applications may be picked up at the clerks’ office at

City of Nashwauk

301 Central Avenue

Nashwauk, MN 55769

    • Applications must be received by Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. 

The City of Nashwauk is an

equal opportunity employer

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King; Council Clusiau, Koprivec, Graves, and Clerk Maras. 

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted: 

    1. Accept the minutes of the November 9, 2016 regular meeting

    2. Accept the minutes of the November 16, 2016 work session

    3. Accept the Library Board minutes of the November 17, 2016 regular meeting

    4. Approve the payroll

    5. Pay the bills

    Motion Carried.

    Mayor King said he would refer Mr. Spadaccini to talk to the City crew regarding his plowing issue.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Koprivec to approve sending gambling requests. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to allow Susan Thronson to attend Water Training Class December 6, 2016 in Mt. Iron, MN. Motion Carried.

    The Emanuel Family has asked the City to repair the clock in the park. Mayor King said we will talk to someone about looking at what needs to be repaired.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to submit a letter to the union asking to change the position from Janitor/Deputy Clerk to Janitor/Utility Position. Motion Carried.

ADD-ON

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve the Christmas Lighting Contest. (2)-First place prizes at $100.00, (2)-Second place prizes at $75.00, (2) -Third place prizes at $50.00 to be paid by the Public Utilities. Judging will take place on December 12th, 2016. Motion Carried.

    Keewatin Police Chief Whitney addressed the council to let us know the hiring process has moved through the background check and he would like the new hire to start January 1, 2017.

    A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to schedule a work session for December 7, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. in council chambers.

    Mayor King informed the council that there is a leak in the pipe under the clarifier at the sewer plant that needs to be repaired. The council reviewed two quotes. The sewer plant also recalibrated the flow meter.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Visu-Sewer to do the grouting for the pipe, and then for Northland Lining to repair the lining.

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

            Check/Receipt 

CHECK #        Date    Search Name    Amount

000481    12/09/16    STERLING PAYMENT FEES    $21.13

053419    12/14/16    AMERI PRIDE    $142.57

053420    12/14/16    ARCHITECTURAL RESOURCES INC    $297.50

053421    12/14/16    AT&T MOBILITY    $26.70

053422    12/14/16    CENTURYLINK    $34.62

053423    12/14/16    DIMICH LAW OFFICE    $805.00

053424    12/14/16    FASTENAL COMPANY    $73.16

053425    12/14/16    FORT & COMPANY    $75.00

053426    12/14/16    G & K SERVICES    $70.81

053427    12/14/16    GRAND FORKS FIRE EQUIPMENT    $52.70

053428    12/14/16    GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC    $63.00

053429    12/14/16    H& L MESABI    $475.40

053430    12/14/16    KEEWATIN FIRE DEPT SAV    $2,691.67

053431    12/14/16    KEEWATIN SINCLAIR    $1,799.00

053432    12/14/16    KEEWATIN STREET SAVINGS    $1,141.12

053433    12/14/16    KME    $230.68

053434    12/14/16    LOWES, INC.    $932.26

053435    12/14/16    MEDIACOM    $49.95

053436    12/14/16    MESABI BITUMINOUS    $25,302.50

053437    12/14/16    MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC    $1,609.87

053438    12/14/16    MN CHIEFS OF POLICE ASO    $165.00

053439    12/14/16    NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC.    $41.14    

053440    12/14/16    NORTHERN BUSINESS PROD    $129.20    

053441    12/14/16    PRECIOUS PAWS    $125.00    

053442    12/14/16    PUBLIC UTILITIES    $176.27    

053443    12/14/16    SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM    $183.54    

053444    12/14/16    TOONSTRA PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICE    $350.00    

053445    12/14/16    VERIZON WIRELESS    $26.02    

053446    12/14/16    ZIEGLER INC.     $530.91    

                    $37,621.72    

SRNF                December 22, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––