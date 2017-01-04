Legal notices: published December 22, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104823
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,040.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
David L. Bransford, single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100052599969176979
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Chan Mortgage
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of
Titles, as Document Number T 45593
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned
to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-
Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0330 COT# 20627
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $90,275.85
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 1, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business
day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: December 1, 2016
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 26, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $132,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single
Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single
Person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier
Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/
o
or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000591248
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC
Dated: July 02, 2013
Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000676973
And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-
cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National
Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-
cates Series 2005-3
Dated: November 24, 2015
Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000701177
And Corrective Assignment Recorded:
December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder
Document Number: A000708944
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1001975-0000024771-8
Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744-2917
Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or
the next business day if August 01, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 15, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank
National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman
Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass
Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034555F02
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104932
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 15, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $75,593.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
H
Mortgage Electronic
R
F
Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage
Depot
SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February
16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000651827
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National
Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July
21, 2016, recorded as document number
A000704928
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-440-0116
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $71,295.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S): Del R. Olds Jr. and
Amanda Z. Olds, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: None.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $111,272.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 24, 2010
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on December 1, 2010 and memorialized
upon Certi.cate of Title No. 21999 as Document
Number T000055500 in the Office
of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca
County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $104,048.51
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The South One Half (S 1/2) of Lots Twentyo
one (21) and Twenty-two (22), Block Three
(3), Remer-Deschepper Addition to Grand
Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota
REGISTERED PROPERTY
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
2705 ALICE ST,
GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744-8635
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0352
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on August 15, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: December 14, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Steven R. Little, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1777-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Postponements
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104580
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $96,662.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken
and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100061907000530055
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Summit Mortgage Corporation
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August
12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000696015
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,
LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4
SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township
Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)
West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
P 39531 County
R
6
Itasca
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County
Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
64-030-2400
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $98,436.43
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 12 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December
14, 2017, or the next business day
if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
December 14, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been
postponed to January 25, 2017, at 10:00
AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address
Civil Process Of¥ce, 440 1st Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by January
25, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: December 13, 2016.
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-104580
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 24, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $195,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and
Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as
Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County
R
Recorder
Document Number: A000701351
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,
LLC
Dated: October 11, 2016
Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707716
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1006543-0000010306-0
Lender or Broker:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,
Blackduck, MN 56630-9320
Tax Parcel ID Number:
39-007-3504; 39-007-3511
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,
described as follows:
All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-
eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)
West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except
the West 500 feet and except the South 891
feet thereof.
The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet
of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight
(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the
West 500 feet thereof;
Together with a non-exclusive easement
over and across a 66 foot right of way
across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and
Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township
148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress
to and egress from said described property;
the center line of said 66 foot right of way to
commence 33 feet South of the intersection
of the Township Road and the North line of
said Government Lot 13, thence running
Westerly to a line parallel to the North line
of said Government Lot 13 for a distance
of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and
Westerly across said Government Lot of
said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of
said Section 18 to the said described property;
And subject to said 66 foot easement
to service as access road from said Township
Road to all land in Government Lot 3
of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and
13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036347F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled
for December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM has
been postponed to February 22, 2017 at
1
10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main
Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County
and State.
DATED: December 14, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036347F01
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A work session was held on Wednesday December 7, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King, Council: Koprivec, Graves, Clusiau, Clerk Maras, Susan Thronson, and Chris Koprivec.
A discussion was had on what was expected of the Lead-Man position for the City Crew. Also the union contract was reviewed for this position. Mayor King will talk to Mr. Mandich union representative about the step program in the contract.
A motion was made by Koprivec seconded by Clusiau to close the work session. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
SRNF December 22, 2016
Office of the
Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Snowberry Vintage
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 204 Central Avenue, Suite 1, Nashwauk MN 55769 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Evelyn Louise Huffman
Address: 11748 Mickelson Trail, Nashwauk, MN 55769 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Evelyn Louise Huffman
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: bilevehuffman@gmail.com
Work Item 921364900026
Original File Number 921364900026
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE
SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
12/16/2016 11:59 PM
Steve Simon Secretary of State
SRNF December 22, 29, 2016
Lone Pine Township
Candidate Filing for the March 14, 2017 Lone Pine Township Annual Election may be filed with the Township Clerk by calling 218-885-1525 for an appointment beginning January 3, 2017 and closing at 5:00 p.m., January 17, 2017 for the following offices:
Supervisor: Three-Year Term
Treasurer: Two-Year Term
Filing Fee: $2.00
Candidates may withdraw by 5:00 PM on Thursday January 19, 2017 by contacting the Clerk.
Julie Jacobson
Lone Pine Township Clerk
Balsam Township
Notice is hereby given that the filing period for March 14th, 2017 Township Elections opens Tuesday January 3rd, 2017 and closes Tuesday January 17th, 2017, 5 p.m. Affidavits for Candidacy may be filed in the Clerk’s office. Please make an appointment with the Clerk, Rebecca Olson at 245-0146.
Offices up for election include:
One Treasurer for a two (2) year term.
One Supervisor (B) for a three (3) year term.
Filing fee is $2.00
Rebecca Olson, Clerk
Balsam Township
City of Nashwauk
Two 3-year terms for the
Zoning Commission
The City of Nashwauk is taking applications for the zoning commission to fill the two 3-year positions beginning January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019
Applications can be filled out at the City Clerk’s Office at 301 Central Avenue, Nashwauk, MN 55769
Please apply by Friday, January 23rd at 3:00 p.m.
CITY OF COLERAINE
COMMISSION OPENINGS
The City of Coleraine has openings for the following:
• Public Utilities Commission
• Library Board
• Planning Commission
Applications can be obtained at the Clerk’s office Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Deadline to apply is January 4th, 2017.
Any questions, call the Clerk’s Office at 245.2112.
NOTICE TO
COLERAINE RESIDENTS
The Coleraine Clerk’s Office will be closed Friday, December 23rd, 2016 and will reopen for business on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at our regular hours. Have a wonderful holiday!
QUALITY IMPROVEMENT/UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT (QI/UM) NURSE
ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION
ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: QUALITY IMPROVEMENT/UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT (QI/UM) NURSE-HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County Website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.
Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.
CITY OF NASHWAUK
is currently accepting applications for a full-time police officer and part-time police officers.
• Applicant must be a current licensed peace officer or licensed eligible.
• Applicant must be a citizen of the United States.
• Applicant must possess a valid driver’s license.
• Applicant must meet minimum selection standards.
Applications may be picked up at the clerks’ office at
City of Nashwauk
301 Central Avenue
Nashwauk, MN 55769
• Applications must be received by Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.
The City of Nashwauk is an
equal opportunity employer
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council Clusiau, Koprivec, Graves, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the November 9, 2016 regular meeting
2. Accept the minutes of the November 16, 2016 work session
3. Accept the Library Board minutes of the November 17, 2016 regular meeting
4. Approve the payroll
5. Pay the bills
Motion Carried.
Mayor King said he would refer Mr. Spadaccini to talk to the City crew regarding his plowing issue.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Koprivec to approve sending gambling requests. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to allow Susan Thronson to attend Water Training Class December 6, 2016 in Mt. Iron, MN. Motion Carried.
The Emanuel Family has asked the City to repair the clock in the park. Mayor King said we will talk to someone about looking at what needs to be repaired.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to submit a letter to the union asking to change the position from Janitor/Deputy Clerk to Janitor/Utility Position. Motion Carried.
ADD-ON
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve the Christmas Lighting Contest. (2)-First place prizes at $100.00, (2)-Second place prizes at $75.00, (2) -Third place prizes at $50.00 to be paid by the Public Utilities. Judging will take place on December 12th, 2016. Motion Carried.
Keewatin Police Chief Whitney addressed the council to let us know the hiring process has moved through the background check and he would like the new hire to start January 1, 2017.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to schedule a work session for December 7, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. in council chambers.
Mayor King informed the council that there is a leak in the pipe under the clarifier at the sewer plant that needs to be repaired. The council reviewed two quotes. The sewer plant also recalibrated the flow meter.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Visu-Sewer to do the grouting for the pipe, and then for Northland Lining to repair the lining.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
000481 12/09/16 STERLING PAYMENT FEES $21.13
053419 12/14/16 AMERI PRIDE $142.57
053420 12/14/16 ARCHITECTURAL RESOURCES INC $297.50
053421 12/14/16 AT&T MOBILITY $26.70
053422 12/14/16 CENTURYLINK $34.62
053423 12/14/16 DIMICH LAW OFFICE $805.00
053424 12/14/16 FASTENAL COMPANY $73.16
053425 12/14/16 FORT & COMPANY $75.00
053426 12/14/16 G & K SERVICES $70.81
053427 12/14/16 GRAND FORKS FIRE EQUIPMENT $52.70
053428 12/14/16 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00
053429 12/14/16 H& L MESABI $475.40
053430 12/14/16 KEEWATIN FIRE DEPT SAV $2,691.67
053431 12/14/16 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $1,799.00
053432 12/14/16 KEEWATIN STREET SAVINGS $1,141.12
053433 12/14/16 KME $230.68
053434 12/14/16 LOWES, INC. $932.26
053435 12/14/16 MEDIACOM $49.95
053436 12/14/16 MESABI BITUMINOUS $25,302.50
053437 12/14/16 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $1,609.87
053438 12/14/16 MN CHIEFS OF POLICE ASO $165.00
053439 12/14/16 NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC. $41.14
053440 12/14/16 NORTHERN BUSINESS PROD $129.20
053441 12/14/16 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00
053442 12/14/16 PUBLIC UTILITIES $176.27
053443 12/14/16 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM $183.54
053444 12/14/16 TOONSTRA PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICE $350.00
053445 12/14/16 VERIZON WIRELESS $26.02
053446 12/14/16 ZIEGLER INC. $530.91
$37,621.72
SRNF December 22, 2016
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––