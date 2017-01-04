Legal notices: published December 22, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104823 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,040.00 MORTGAGOR(S): David L. Bransford, single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100052599969176979 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Chan Mortgage SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T 45593 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer- Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids. REGISTERED PROPERTY PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 91-663-0330 COT# 20627 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $90,275.85 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 1, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: December 1, 2016 Nationstar Mortgage LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 8, 15, 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 2017 629454 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 26, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single Person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/ o or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000591248 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Dated: July 02, 2013 Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000676973 And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.- cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.- cates Series 2005-3 Dated: November 24, 2015 Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000701177 And Corrective Assignment Recorded: December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000708944 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 1001975-0000024771-8 Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744-2917 Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or the next business day if August 01, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 15, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3 Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 034555F02 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 15, 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 2017 632302 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104932 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 15, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,593.00 MORTGAGOR(S): H Mortgage Electronic R F Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage Depot SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February 16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000651827 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July 21, 2016, recorded as document number A000704928 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine PROPERTY ADDRESS: 204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 88-440-0116 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $71,295.50 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 11, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: November 9, 2016 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016 621209 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Del R. Olds Jr. and Amanda Z. Olds, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,272.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 24, 2010 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 1, 2010 and memorialized upon Certi.cate of Title No. 21999 as Document Number T000055500 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $104,048.51 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South One Half (S 1/2) of Lots Twentyo one (21) and Twenty-two (22), Block Three (3), Remer-Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota REGISTERED PROPERTY STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2705 ALICE ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744-8635 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 91-663-0352 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatis.ed, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: December 14, 2016 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Curt N. Trisko, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Steven R. Little, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-1777-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017 633897 Postponements NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104580 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $96,662.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100061907000530055 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Summit Mortgage Corporation SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000696015 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian P 39531 County R 6 Itasca PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 64-030-2400 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $98,436.43 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 14, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 14, 2017, or the next business day if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 17, 2016 AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for December 14, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to January 25, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Civil Process Of¥ce, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 25, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: December 13, 2016. AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 16-104580 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 22, 2016 633646 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 24, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $195,456.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as Joint Tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County R Recorder Document Number: A000701351 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Planet Home Lending, LLC Dated: October 11, 2016 Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000707716 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 1006543-0000010306-0 Lender or Broker: Planet Home Lending, LLC Residential Mortgage Servicer: Planet Home Lending, LLC Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 53006 Third River 2, Blackduck, MN 56630-9320 Tax Parcel ID Number: 39-007-3504; 39-007-3511 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota, described as follows: All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty- eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except the West 500 feet and except the South 891 feet thereof. The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight (148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the West 500 feet thereof; Together with a non-exclusive easement over and across a 66 foot right of way across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township 148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress to and egress from said described property; the center line of said 66 foot right of way to commence 33 feet South of the intersection of the Township Road and the North line of said Government Lot 13, thence running Westerly to a line parallel to the North line of said Government Lot 13 for a distance of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and Westerly across said Government Lot of said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of said Section 18 to the said described property; And subject to said 66 foot easement to service as access road from said Township Road to all land in Government Lot 3 of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and 13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017, or the next business day if December 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: November 01, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036347F01 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 22, 2017 at 1 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: December 14, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036347F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 22, 2016 634268 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– CITY OF KEEWATIN A work session was held on Wednesday December 7, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers. Members present: Mayor King, Council: Koprivec, Graves, Clusiau, Clerk Maras, Susan Thronson, and Chris Koprivec. A discussion was had on what was expected of the Lead-Man position for the City Crew. Also the union contract was reviewed for this position. Mayor King will talk to Mr. Mandich union representative about the step program in the contract. A motion was made by Koprivec seconded by Clusiau to close the work session. Motion Carried. Mayor King City Clerk, Tawnya Maras SRNF December 22, 2016 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Snowberry Vintage PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 204 Central Avenue, Suite 1, Nashwauk MN 55769 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Evelyn Louise Huffman